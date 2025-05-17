WOBC 3X3 TOURNAMENT 2025

282 King St

St Stephen, NB E3L 4X7, Canada

INDIVIDUAL (U12)
CA$10
Players Clinic, Q&A With Celebs, Nutrition Breaks, 3x3 Competition, Awards Ceremony
INDIVIDUAL (U14)
CA$10
Players Clinic, Q&A With Celebs, Nutrition Breaks, 3x3 Competition, Awards Ceremony
COACHES CLINIC
CA$10
Learn from the best of the best and take your coaching game up a level
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing