Woman & The Society: The Ultimate Balancing Act

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About this event
Student tickets require a valid University ID shown at point of entry.
Enjoy the full program.
Enjoy the full program.
Priority entry, priority buffet access, front of room seating, reserved seating, complementary drink ticket.
Priority entry, priority buffet access, front of room seating, reserved seating, complementary drink ticket, choice wine on table, access to VIP‑only areas (speakers lounge), Special/premium branded item.
Enjoy the full program together with your friends and/or colleagues.
This purchase admits 8.
Priority entry, Front of room premium seating, 1 Gift bag with multiple premium branded items to be split amongst table members, Priority buffet access, Meet the speakers/panelists (Speakers Lounge Access), Complementary drinks, and Group photo request with special guests.
This purchase admits 8.
Priority entry, VIP Room/Lounge access, Front of room VIP seating, Table tag (please send logo to [email protected]), Choice bottle of wine, Swag box for EACH table member, Priority buffet access, Meet the speakers/panelists, and Complementary drink tickets.
This purchase admits 8.
This ticket allows you to have two individuals representing your business at your space. Post event, your business will be spotlighted on our social media pages. Please note that you will have the opportunity during breaks at the event to network with the attendees and invite them to your space.
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