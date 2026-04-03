WTAL Canada

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WTAL Canada

About this event

Woman & The Society: The Ultimate Balancing Act

2500 48 Ave NE

Calgary, AB T3J 4V8, Canada

Student/Youth General Admission
$65

Student tickets require a valid University ID shown at point of entry.


Enjoy the full program.

General Admission
$150

Enjoy the full program.

Premium Admission
$200

Priority entry, priority buffet access, front of room seating, reserved seating, complementary drink ticket.

VIP Admission
$225

Priority entry, priority buffet access, front of room seating, reserved seating, complementary drink ticket, choice wine on table, access to VIP‑only areas (speakers lounge), Special/premium branded item.

TABLE - General Admission
$1,150
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy the full program together with your friends and/or colleagues.


This purchase admits 8.

TABLE - Premium Admission
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Priority entry, Front of room premium seating, 1 Gift bag with multiple premium branded items to be split amongst table members, Priority buffet access, Meet the speakers/panelists (Speakers Lounge Access), Complementary drinks, and Group photo request with special guests.


This purchase admits 8.

TABLE - VIP Admission
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Priority entry, VIP Room/Lounge access, Front of room VIP seating, Table tag (please send logo to [email protected]), Choice bottle of wine, Swag box for EACH table member, Priority buffet access, Meet the speakers/panelists, and Complementary drink tickets.


This purchase admits 8.

Showcase your business with a lobby / Vendor Table
$175

This ticket allows you to have two individuals representing your business at your space. Post event, your business will be spotlighted on our social media pages. Please note that you will have the opportunity during breaks at the event to network with the attendees and invite them to your space.

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