WomanCare Pregnancy Centre

Hosted by

WomanCare Pregnancy Centre

About this event

WomanCare's 15th Annual Trivia Night & Auction

Maple Ridge Alliance Church

20399 Dewdney Trunk Rd, Maple Ridge, BC

Individual
$30

One seat

Table Host - 8 seats
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

One table with 8 seats *Tax receipts are not issued for individual tickets, only for tables of 8 or more tickets. If you are reimbursed for tickets by your table guests, you are not eligible for a tax receipt. The amount of the donation tax receipt is not for the full price but less the value of food.

Table Host - 10 seats
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

One table with 10 seats (for those that want to squish more friends at their table!) *Tax receipts are not issued for individual tickets, only for tables of 8 or more tickets. If you are reimbursed for tickets by your table guests, you are not eligible for a tax receipt. The amount of the donation tax receipt is not for the full price but less the value of food.

Add a donation for WomanCare Pregnancy Centre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!