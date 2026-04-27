Milton Pickleball Association Inc

Hosted by

Milton Pickleball Association Inc

About this event

Women 4 Women - Play with the Pros Charity Event

71 Loyalist Trl Bldg B

Units B1-B6, Oakville, ON L6H 3R2, Canada

MPA Member: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
$55

$20 from all purchases go directly to Halton Women's Place (Home - haltonwomensplace.com).


Refund Policy

Refunds will only be offered if the request is made more than 72 hours before the event date. After these periods, all sales are final and no refunds will be issued. All cancellations are subject to a $10 cancellation fee. Refunds are processed through Zeffy and may take 5–10 business days to appear on your account.

Non Member: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
$70

$20 from all purchases go directly to Halton Women's Place (Home - haltonwomensplace.com).


Refund Policy

Refunds will only be offered if the request is made more than 72 hours before the event date. After these periods, all sales are final and no refunds will be issued. All cancellations are subject to a $10 cancellation fee. Refunds are processed through Zeffy and may take 5–10 business days to appear on your account.

MPA Member: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
$55

$20 from all purchases go directly to Halton Women's Place (Home - haltonwomensplace.com).


Refund Policy

Refunds will only be offered if the request is made more than 72 hours before the event date. After these periods, all sales are final and no refunds will be issued. All cancellations are subject to a $10 cancellation fee. Refunds are processed through Zeffy and may take 5–10 business days to appear on your account.

Non Member: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
$70

$20 from all purchases go directly to Halton Women's Place (Home - haltonwomensplace.com).


Refund Policy

Refunds will only be offered if the request is made more than 72 hours before the event date. After these periods, all sales are final and no refunds will be issued. All cancellations are subject to a $10 cancellation fee. Refunds are processed through Zeffy and may take 5–10 business days to appear on your account.

Donation to Halton Women's Place
$5

Final sale. No refunds.

Donation to Halton Women's Place
$10

Final sale. No refunds.

Donation to Halton Women's Place
$20

Final sale. No refunds.

Donation to Halton Women's Place
$50

Final sale. No refunds.

Donation to Halton Women's Place
$100

Final sale. No refunds.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!