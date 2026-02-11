Women and Power KW Sponsorship

2026 Annual KW Sponsorship

This payment secures your organization’s 2026 KW Sponsorship at the agreed level.

Please note: We use Zeffy, a free fundraising platform designed specifically for non-profits. Zeffy does not charge processing fees to Women+Power and instead invites donors/sponsors to optionally contribute toward maintaining the platform. At checkout, you may see a suggested additional contribution to Zeffy, this is entirely optional and can be adjusted or declined before completing your payment.





We sincerely appreciate your partnership and support.