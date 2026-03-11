Women and Power MW Sponsorship

Offered by
About this shop
2026 Annual MW Sponsorship 10K
Please pay two instalments of $5,000, due to payment provider limits.
Please note: We use Zeffy, a free fundraising platform designed specifically for non-profits. Zeffy does not charge processing fees to Women+Power and instead invites donors/sponsors to optionally contribute toward maintaining the platform. At checkout, you may see a suggested additional contribution to Zeffy, this is entirely optional and can be adjusted or declined before completing your payment.
We sincerely appreciate your partnership and support.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!