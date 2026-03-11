Offered by

Women and Power Electricity Society

About this shop

Women and Power MW Sponsorship

2026 Annual Megawatt Sponsorship
$5,000

2026 Annual MW Sponsorship 10K

Please pay two instalments of $5,000, due to payment provider limits.


Please note: We use Zeffy, a free fundraising platform designed specifically for non-profits. Zeffy does not charge processing fees to Women+Power and instead invites donors/sponsors to optionally contribute toward maintaining the platform. At checkout, you may see a suggested additional contribution to Zeffy, this is entirely optional and can be adjusted or declined before completing your payment.


We sincerely appreciate your partnership and support.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!