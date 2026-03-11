Women and Power MW Sponsorship

2026 Annual MW Sponsorship 10K

Please pay two instalments of $5,000, due to payment provider limits.





Please note: We use Zeffy, a free fundraising platform designed specifically for non-profits. Zeffy does not charge processing fees to Women+Power and instead invites donors/sponsors to optionally contribute toward maintaining the platform. At checkout, you may see a suggested additional contribution to Zeffy, this is entirely optional and can be adjusted or declined before completing your payment.





We sincerely appreciate your partnership and support.