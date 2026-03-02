Women FORE Women

Hosted by

Women FORE Women

About this event

Women FORE Women's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

9503 Dublin Line, Milton, ON L9T 2X7, Canada

Guelph Lakes G&CC Foursome item
Guelph Lakes G&CC Foursome
$150

Starting bid

Guelph Lakes G&CC is a hidden gem nestled along the picturesque landscapes of Guelph Lake.

7879 Wellington Rd 124, Guelph https://guelphlakesgolf.ca/


4 weekday walking green fee passes

Riding carts can be purchased on the day of play

Expires on

Value $232

Adidas Solarmotion BOA WIDE fit White Unisex 9.5-10W/8.5M item
Adidas Solarmotion BOA WIDE fit White Unisex 9.5-10W/8.5M
$40

Starting bid

Adidas Solarmotion BOA WIDE E/EE Spikeless Golf Shoe

White with Grey trim

Unisex 9.5-10W/8.5M WIDE fit - 10.2 inch length

Value $125

Adidas Solarmotion BOA WIDE fit Black Unisex 9.5-10W/8.5M item
Adidas Solarmotion BOA WIDE fit Black Unisex 9.5-10W/8.5M
$40

Starting bid

Adidas Solarmotion BOA WIDE E/EE Spikeless Golf Shoe

Black with Grey and Yellow trim

Unisex 9.5-10W/8.5M WIDE fit - 10.2 inch length

Value $125

Tides Oceanfront Resort Costa Rica item
Tides Oceanfront Resort Costa Rica
$750

Starting bid

One week all inclusive stay for two adults, 3 meals daily, 4 bar beverages daily

excluding air fair.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!