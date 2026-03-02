Women FORE Women's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Guelph Lakes G&CC is a hidden gem nestled along the picturesque landscapes of Guelph Lake.
7879 Wellington Rd 124, Guelph https://guelphlakesgolf.ca/
4 weekday walking green fee passes
Riding carts can be purchased on the day of play
Expires on
Value $232
Starting bid
Adidas Solarmotion BOA WIDE E/EE Spikeless Golf Shoe
White with Grey trim
Unisex 9.5-10W/8.5M WIDE fit - 10.2 inch length
Value $125
Starting bid
Adidas Solarmotion BOA WIDE E/EE Spikeless Golf Shoe
Black with Grey and Yellow trim
Unisex 9.5-10W/8.5M WIDE fit - 10.2 inch length
Value $125
Starting bid
One week all inclusive stay for two adults, 3 meals daily, 4 bar beverages daily
excluding air fair.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!