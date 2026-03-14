Women in Aerospace - Canada Shop

About this shop
✨ Own a piece of the mission💲 $20
• A symbol of ambition, exploration, and collective achievement
• Represents the spirit and impact of the WIA community
• Honours the collective effort behind every space journey
• A standout piece for those shaping the future of aerospace
• Perfect for jackets, backpacks, flight suits, or display
✨ Built to elevate your everyday
✨ Plan with purpose. Lead with impact. 🚀
✨ Start your day inspired
✨ Write your ideas. Shape the future. 🚀
✨ Carry your essentials
✨ Small tool. Big impact.
✨ Capture your ideas, fuel your journey — wherever aerospace takes you. 🚀
✨ Build, fix, and innovate — just like aerospace leaders do. 🚀
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!