Women in Aerospace Canada

Offered by

Women in Aerospace Canada

About this shop

Women in Aerospace - Canada Shop

WIA Patch item
WIA Patch
$20

✨ Own a piece of the mission💲 $20

• A symbol of ambition, exploration, and collective achievement
• Represents the spirit and impact of the WIA community
• Honours the collective effort behind every space journey
• A standout piece for those shaping the future of aerospace
• Perfect for jackets, backpacks, flight suits, or display

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Vila Recycled 15" Computer Business Case item
Vila Recycled 15" Computer Business Case
$35

✨ Built to elevate your everyday

  • Sleek, professional design for work and events
  • Made from eco-friendly recycled materials ♻️
  • Fits up to a 15" laptop with organized storage
  • Easy to carry with handles and an adjustable strap
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Truman Weekly Recycled Planner & Pen Set item
Truman Weekly Recycled Planner & Pen Set
$10

✨ Plan with purpose. Lead with impact. 🚀

  • Stay organized with a sleek weekly planner
  • Made from recycled materials ♻️
  • Includes a matching pen for on-the-go planning
  • Perfect for work, study, and daily goals


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Mug item
Mug
$15

✨ Start your day inspired

  • Perfect for coffee, tea, or your daily boost
  • Microwave & dishwasher safe for easy use


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Pen item
Pen
$5

✨ Write your ideas. Shape the future. 🚀

  • Smooth writing for everyday use
  • Lightweight and easy to carry anywhere


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Brin Drawstring Bag item
Brin Drawstring Bag
$15

✨ Carry your essentials

  • Features a solid front pocket for easy-access essentials
  • Trendy mesh side pocket designed for your water bottle on the go
  • Lightweight yet durable for everyday convenience
  • At 14.17 in. W x 15.75 in. H, this bag is just the right size for almost any event


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6 SMD Utility Light Bar item
6 SMD Utility Light Bar
$10

✨ Small tool. Big impact.

  • Compact, lightweight, and easy to carry with a clip
  • Perfect for travel, work, and on-the-go moments
  • Includes batteries — ready when you are
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Flip Note pad item
Flip Note pad
$5

✨ Capture your ideas, fuel your journey — wherever aerospace takes you. 🚀

  • Compact, spiral-bound design for quick, easy notes
  • 50 lined pages — perfect for meetings, ideas, and daily planning
  • Full-colour WIA cover for a bold, professional look
  • Lightweight and ideal for on-the-go use


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Bright Ultra-Tuff Multi-Bit Screwdriver item
Bright Ultra-Tuff Multi-Bit Screwdriver
$25

✨ Build, fix, and innovate — just like aerospace leaders do. 🚀

  • 8-in-1 tool with Phillips & slotted bits
  • Magnetic tip for secure, easy use
  • Durable metal design with built-in storage
  • Compact and perfect for quick fixes anywhere


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