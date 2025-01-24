Women in Business Association Strathcona County's Silent Auction

Rose Cousins’ BRAVADO is a record for those who struggle with loneliness and those wishing they had more time alone. It’s for those attempting to make their hearts go in more than one direction and those trying to make it go in just one. It’s for those who present a version of themselves to the world that doesn’t quite match how they feel inside. It’s for those who feel misunderstood or unseen. It’s for those who have a hard time saying what they feel, who hide or can’t let themselves off the hook. It’s for those asking, “is this it?” and questioning if the character they play in the movie of their lives is authentic or just a role they’ve accepted. It’s for those who have a hard time asking for help and for those desperate for and terrified of change. Bravado won the 2021 JUNO Award for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year and two East Coast Music Awards for Contemporary Roots Recording and Solo Recording of the year. Thank you to Crysta Brown and Strathcona County for your donation! Valued at $90

