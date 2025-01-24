Women in Business Association Strathcona County's Silent Auction

This Swag pack includes a cozy hoodie, hat and $50 gift card to enjoy at Sherlock Holmes Sherwood Park!
Thank you to Carla and the Sherwood Park Sherlock Holmes team for your donation!
Valued at $150
Art Work - By Female Artist located in Jasper, Alberta
$5
Starting bid
Seasons of adventure, soaking in the magic of light as it illuminates our mountains, and reveals hues within the landscape fuel my creativity. My approach to art is spontaneous and passionate. My palette oozes with bright colours, my gestural compositions are swift and confident.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Claude hails from a Montreal family of professional photographers and artists. She has resided in Jasper, Alberta for more than 50 years. She is mostly self taught, after a term at College du Vieux Montreal in Arts Plastiques. Her artistic technique was enhanced through courses with various Canadian artists. Her primary medium is acrylic, but she has experimented with encaustic, pastels, watercolour, oil, and spent several years creating sculptural forms with a mosaic finish. Claude's art appears in private collections internationally. Her artwork can be viewed in Jasper Art Gallery, Fiddle River Restaurant, Harvest Food & Drink, Ransom Jasper, and at her home studio by appointment.
Thank you MLA Kyle Kasawski for your donation!
Value $100
One Night Stay at Elk Island Retreat
$10
Starting bid
Book your relaxing getaway and enjoy a beautiful Geodome, Yurt, Cabin or RV site in the backyard of Strathcona County!
Thank you to Lauren at ATB Finacial in Emerald Hills for your donation!
Gift card valued at $250
One Month Unlimited Zoom Fitness Classes 1 of 2!
$5
Starting bid
Zoom Fitness Classes. This Gift Certificate allows you to attend unlimited fitness classes for 1 month with once a week health meetings with a health coach. Worth $105. Once membership starts, it will expire after 30 days. You may transfer to another person, only for new members.
Offers or Gift Certificates cannot be combined.
Thank you to Stacy at Yip Fitness for the donation!
Kitchen Gift Pack!
$5
Starting bid
3 Piece Bamboo Cutting Boards and luxury 2 Piece Chef Knife Set. Thank you Councillor Glen Lawrence for your donation!
Pink Strathcona County Branded Hoodie, with Sauce & Spice Gift Pack. Thank you Councillor Bill Tonita for your donation!
Combined value $112
Personal Branding Photography Session with Carla Lehman
$20
Starting bid
Pre-Consultation – Define your brand’s vision and strategy
✔ Brand Guide Development – Ensure consistency across all platforms
✔ 3-Hour Branding Session – A customized photoshoot tailored to your business
✔ 4 Months of Visual Content – Professionally
curated imagery for effortless social media
marketing
Great for: Coaches, consultants, creatives, equestrians, wellness professionals, realtors, makers, and service-based entrepreneurs looking to elevate their brand with
professional, engaging visuals.
"True, authentic, vulnerable. Your story told your way. Every session is bespoke, we work together to develop brand stories to communicate your mission, your personality and show your service to your clients."
Thank you to Carla Lehman Photography for your donation!
Valued at $1500
One Month Unlimited Zoom Fitness Classes 2 of 2!
$5
Starting bid
Zoom Fitness Classes. This Gift Certificate allows you to attend unlimited fitness classes for 1 month with once a week health meetings with a health coach. Worth $105. Once membership starts, it will expire after 30 days. You may transfer to another person, only for new members.
Offers or Gift Certificates cannot be combined.
Thank you to Stacy at Yip Fitness for the donation!
3 Hours Organizing Package - Sort & Simple
$10
Starting bid
Package includes:30 minute Virtual Planning Call, 3 Hour Organizing Session, Donation Drop-Off.
Valued at $255
Thank you Kaytlyn Beakhouse for your donation!
2 Tickets to Lucy MacNeil - March 13, 2025
$5
Starting bid
Lucy has been performing with the Barra MacNeils for 37 years. They come from a long tradition of Cape Breton music and dance that has been the foundation of creative pursuits over their musical career.
Alongside her brothers she has travelled to Europe, Scotland, England, Wales,Ireland, the United States, Barbados, throughout Canada from Fogo Island, Nfld. To Iqualuit and a northern Quebec community, Puvirnituq.
The Barras recorded their first self titled album in 1986 and have continued making music, touring and recording throughout the years. During the 1990’s they were signed with record label Poly Dor and Opened for Celine Dion, Kenny Rogers and were special guests on two of Rita MacNeils’ Christmas specials.
Thank you to Crysta Brown and Strathcona County for the donation!
Valued at $90
Four 60 Minute VIP Coaching Sessions
$20
Starting bid
Organizations by Design brings you a VIP Coaching Package containing four, 60-minute Women Centred Breakthrough Coaching Sessions.
Thank you Nicole Van Kuppeveld from Organizations by Design for your Donation!
Valued at $1397
Signature Facial ( Gift Card) by Afterglow Esthetics
$5
Starting bid
Signature Facial: A customized facial including skin analysis, cleansing, exfoliation, steaming, extractions, massage, mask and moisturizer. ( Gift card could also be used for any other service offered)
Thank you to Candice Fox with Innovative Mortgage Solutions for your donation!
Valued at $110
Coffee and Cookie Combo
$5
Starting bid
The perfect combination for any Saturday morning, coffee brewed at home with delicious cookies from Confetti Sweets!
Thank you to Councillor Katie Berghofe for donating the Coffee Box set!
Thank you to Confetti Sweets for donating the voucher for one dozen cookies!
Combined value of $90.
Swifties Under the Sky & Stadium Seat
$10
Starting bid
Get ready to Shake It off at the Swifties Under The Sky Event August 16th at Re/Max Field. 8pm show and dance party, 10pm Fireworks and music. Thank you Jennifer Hillmer from Hillmer Design & Creative for your donation!
Sit, stand, and dance the night away with the folding stadium seat cushion. Thank you Mayor Rod Frank for your donation!
Combined value, $150
Pashmina Scarf and Necklace
$5
Starting bid
Stunning knot necklace with soft and versatile pashmina scarf.
Thank you Councillor Corey-Ann Hartwick for your donation!
Valued at $90
Summer Package: Terrace Lounger and Grey Dog Distillery Rum
$5
Starting bid
Combined value $92
Terrace Lounger Picnic Cooler Bag/Chair - perfect for festival season! Thank you Councillor Robert Parks for your donation!
Grey Dog Distillery Rum with Glasses, patio season is on its way! Thank you Councillor Aaron Nelson for your donation!
Valued at $90
Fem Haven Gift Card & Goodies!
$5
Starting bid
Enjoy incredible products from local Fem Haven Boutique which includes $100 Gift card, Cocoa Butter, Lip Balm, Candle & Travel Pouch!
Thank you Alyson Schofield of Fem haven Boutique for the donation!
Value $179
Tea and Cookie Combo
$5
Starting bid
The perfect combination for any Saturday morning, coffee brewed at home with delicious cookies from Confetti Sweets!
Thank you to Councillor Katie Berghofe for donating the Tea Box set!
Thank you to Confetti Sweets for donating the voucher for one dozen cookies!
Combined value of $82.50.
Hair Care Basket
$10
Starting bid
Amazing selection of hair products and goodies to keep you feeling glamorous!
Thank you Beth at Blue Sparrow Hair Design Inc for the donation!
Valued at $165
Glamour Photo Shoot with Irene Lay Photography
$20
Starting bid
Professional Makeover and Photo shoot with Irene Lay Photography, plus $500 towards portrait package of your choice and 50% off sitting fee and one fine art matted portrait.
Includes Professional hair and makeup artists, style consultation, studio wardrobe and accessories, 3 wardrobe changes, personal assistant, 1, 3 hour photoshoot.
Our passion is photographing everyday people into magazine worthy portraits. We want your photo shoot to be an experience you will never forget. Our focus and service is all about you!
Thank you Irene with Irene Lay Photography for your donation!
Value $1500
Custom Charcuterie Board
$10
Starting bid
Unique and perfect for entertaining, custom Charcuterie Board from Wood by Taylor. Thank you Councillor Lorne Harvey for the donation!
Valued at $165
Salisbury Greenhouse Gift Card
$5
Starting bid
Each year, Salisbury Greenhouse nurtures a diverse array of plants.We take pride in cultivating these plants from the very beginning, ensuring their optimal growth and timing their peak bloom for the moment they grace your living space. Our dedication to excellence has established us as the premier grower, and only plants meeting our highest standards earn the designation “Salisbury Grown.
Thank you to the team at Salisbury Greenhouse for your donation!
Value $50
Four Session to The Makery
$5
Starting bid
Embark on an extraordinary journey of wonder and discovery at The Makery, where boundless adventures await children and adults alike. Our open play sessions run for two hours.
Your child(ren) will enjoy activities in our four exploration spaces:
STEM Lab
Move Lab
Mess Lab
Light Lab
Multiple sensory and art invitations will be set up for children to enjoy in the Mess Lab.
Thank you to Vanessa LeBlanc from The Makery for your donation!
Combined Value $100
Art work - Female Artist From NWT
$5
Starting bid
Esta Bee's art reflects her connection to her Teetl’it Gwich’in roots and her passion for preserving and sharing traditional knowledge and skills. Through her beadwork and paintings, she is able to express her unique perspective and experiences. Having been born in the north and then in childhood moved to the prairies, her paintings and beadwork capture the beauty of both landscapes.
Prints are available at The Makers Keep in the Kingsway and St Albert locations. New to 2024 and now 2025 is the Jasper Artisan Market, located in Jasper National Park.
Thank you MLA Kyle Kasawski for your donation!
Value $30
Concrete Blonde Gift Card
$5
Starting bid
Indulge yourself at the award-winning Concrete Blonde Hair & Body and CB Medical Aesthetics. Our mission is to provide friendly, warm, and personalized service through our team of highly skilled and creative professionals.
Thank you to Councillor Dave Anderson for the donation!
Value $50
Energy Session - You & 7 Guests!
$10
Starting bid
You and up to 7 guests join Kimmy Energy for a two hour private session of receiving your manifestation.
Learn how to eliminate and outsmart your limiting beliefs for more abundance than you thought possible! Release the funk and junk holding you back!
Thank you Kimmy Krochak of Kimmy Energy for your donation!
Valued at $400
2 tickets to Rose Cousins (reposted item) - April 1st 2025
$20
Starting bid
Rose Cousins’ BRAVADO is a record for those who struggle with loneliness and those wishing they had more time alone. It’s for those attempting to make their hearts go in more than one direction and those trying to make it go in just one. It’s for those who present a version of themselves to the world that doesn’t quite match how they feel inside. It’s for those who feel misunderstood or unseen. It’s for those who have a hard time saying what they feel, who hide or can’t let themselves off the hook. It’s for those asking, “is this it?” and questioning if the character they play in the movie of their lives is authentic or just a role they’ve accepted. It’s for those who have a hard time asking for help and for those desperate for and terrified of change.
Bravado won the 2021 JUNO Award for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year and two East Coast Music Awards for Contemporary Roots Recording and Solo Recording of the year.
Thank you to Crysta Brown and Strathcona County for your donation!
Valued at $90
