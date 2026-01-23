MAKING SPACE: the feminine palette and presence in design

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About this event
Includes 1 ticket for the Opening Event on Saturday, March 7 1:00–4:00 PM.
General admission to the standalone exhibition on Saturday, March 7 4:00–6:00 PM and Sunday, March 8 11:00 AM–4:00 PM
Thank you for your donation! WIA is a completely volunteer-run non-profit organization and your generosity will help us improve our events. We hope to get a chance to meet you at the exhibition.
Please register here to be added to our waitlist for the Opening Event. Note, this is not a ticket - we will contact this list as cancellations may occur.
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