Women in Architecture Vancouver

Hosted by

Women in Architecture Vancouver

About this event

MAKING SPACE: the feminine palette and presence in design

107 E 3rd Ave #101

Vancouver, BC V5T 1C7, Canada

Opening Event
$15

Includes 1 ticket for the Opening Event on Saturday, March 7 1:00–4:00 PM.

Exhibition General Entry
$10

General admission to the standalone exhibition on Saturday, March 7 4:00–6:00 PM and Sunday, March 8 11:00 AM–4:00 PM


Donations
Free

Thank you for your donation! WIA is a completely volunteer-run non-profit organization and your generosity will help us improve our events. We hope to get a chance to meet you at the exhibition.

Opening Event Waitlist
Free

Please register here to be added to our waitlist for the Opening Event. Note, this is not a ticket - we will contact this list as cancellations may occur.

Add a donation for Women in Architecture Vancouver

$

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