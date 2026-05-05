Niagara Industrial Association

Hosted by

Niagara Industrial Association

About this event

Women In Industry - Tips & Sips 2026

569 Highway 20 West

Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0, Canada

Driving Range Lesson
$67.80

$60 +HST
NOTE: The platform contribution request in the order summary is optional and can be changed/removed in the drop down menu. HST # 85845 4291 RT0001

Short Game Lesson
$67.80

$60 +HST
NOTE: The platform contribution request in the order summary is optional and can be changed/removed in the drop down menu. HST # 85845 4291 RT0001

Networking Only
$28.25

$25 +HST
NOTE: The platform contribution request in the order summary is optional and can be changed/removed in the drop down menu. HST # 85845 4291 RT0001

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!