Cold Lake Parents of Children Society

Hosted by

Cold Lake Parents of Children Society

About this event

Women in My Life

Cold Lake Elementary School

803 16 Ave, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1M2, Canada

Admission for two
$20

2 Event Tickets + 2 Silent Auction Ticket. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Admission for Three
$25

3 Event Tickets + 3 Silent Auction Ticket. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Admission for Four
$30

4 Event Tickets + 4 Silent Auction Ticket. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Admission for Five
$35

5 Event Tickets + 5 Silent Auction Ticket. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Admission for Six
$40

6 Event Tickets + 6 Silent Auction Ticket. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Add a donation for Cold Lake Parents of Children Society

$

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