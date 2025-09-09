eventClosed

Women of Excellence Ministry - WEM INC's Silent Auction

1520 Stone Church Rd E, Hamilton, ON L8W 3P9, Canada

(1) 1 Week Getaway to Bermuda item
(1) 1 Week Getaway to Bermuda
CA$400

1 Week Airbnb Stay in Bermuda

Stay for 2 people in a chic apartment


Market Value: $3000-$4000

(2) KANGEN Water Package item
(2) KANGEN Water Package
CA$60

Includes: 30 day Kangen water trial and a thermal therapeutic/massage


Market Value: $260

(3) The Book Maker Course item
(3) The Book Maker Course
CA$100

Includes: The Book Maker Course & 30 min 1:1 Coaching Call


When you say YES to THE BOOK MAKER PREMIUM CLASS, you’re getting more than just a course —
You’re getting a full-service roadmap to authorship, including 1 private coaching session, done-for-you resources, and strategic support from start to finish.


Market Value: $400

(4) 90 min Nutrition Consult item
(4) 90 min Nutrition Consult
CA$60

Includes: 90 min Nutrition Consult with the Canadian School of Natural Nutrition


Kickstart Your Health Journey! Begin your path to optimal health with a personalized 60-90 minute consultation. We'll assess your unique needs and create a customized plan that includes meal planning, nutritional guidance, and lifestyle strategies tailored just for you. Take the first step toward lasting wellness.


Market Value: $150

(5) 2 Culinary Classes item
(5) 2 Culinary Classes
CA$40

Includes: 90 min Nutrition Consult with the Canadian School of Natural Nutrition


Kickstart Your Health Journey! Begin your path to optimal health by learning how to cook foods that are nutritious and delicious! Take the first step toward lasting wellness.


Market Value: $120

(6) Men’s Lightweight Coach Sneakers item
(6) Men’s Lightweight Coach Sneakers
CA$50

Balance form and function, casual, dressed up and supportive. 

  • Colours: Royal Blue, clean, brown
  • Size: US 10D/ UK 9.5D/ EUR 43D/ CN 270D

Market Value: $180

(7) Beauty Basket (1)
CA$45

Loaded baskets with authentic soaps

bath oils, hand wash, body wash, lotion and more. 


The products included are “Sahajan” Soak Salsa, “Crabtree & Evelyn” Almond Oil, and “Beekman 1802” Fresh Air Shampoo and Conditioner.


Market Value: $179

(8) Beauty Basket (2)
CA$45

Loaded baskets with authentic soaps

bath oils, hand wash, body wash, lotion and more. 


The products included are “Sahajan” Soak Salsa, “Crabtree & Evelyn” Almond Oil, and “Beekman 1802” Fresh Air Shampoo and Conditioner.


Market Value: $179

(9) Scentsy Gift Basket
CA$25

Includes a “Pretty Paradise” wax warmer, wall mini warmer, & 2 Christmas wax scents


Market Value: $80

(10) Mid Size Travel Luggage item
(10) Mid Size Travel Luggage
CA$50

Hard -shell travel luggage, offering maximum protection for contents and is very durable.


Market Value: $140


(11) Harvey’s Home Works
CA$50

Included: 3 hours of quality home cleaning


Market Value: $125

(12) “Muttedly Pawsome Dog Grooming (1)”
CA$30

Includes: Dog toys and accessories


Market Value: $115

(13) “Muttedly Pawsome Dog Grooming (2)
CA$30

Includes: Dog toys and accessories


Market Value: $115

(14) Big Dog Accessory Play and Grooming Set
CA$40

Includes:

3 Dog chew toys

3 Soft toys

2 Frisbees

Leash

Grooming supples

Food bowl

2 Doggy bags & bag carrier


Market Value: $120

(15) Viera House Keeping Coupon
CA$45

2 hours of full house cleaning in Hamilton & the surrounding area


Market Value: $100

(16) Packed Toy Box item
(16) Packed Toy Box
CA$40

Toy storage box, lunch bag, great Christmas present


Market Value: $150

(17) Kids Scentsy Gift Basket (Marvel)
CA$20

Includes “Spider-Man” Wall Fan Diffuser, “Luna” Scent, and “Buddy” Accessories, small stuffies


Market Value: $80

(18) Banana Republic Necklace
CA$25

Includes: Banana Republic Necklace (Gold with Flowers)

Market Value ~ $74

(19) Ebony & Ivory Hair Design Coupon item
(19) Ebony & Ivory Hair Design Coupon
CA$30

Includes:

$65 coupon for shampoo, set, cut, & more


Market Value: $65

(20) Rainbow Loom and Jewelry Beads
CA$25

Included: Rainbow Loom & beads

Perfect crafts for kids!


Market Value: $60

(21) “Qualencey” Hand Casting Kit
CA$15

Included: Hand Mold Kit with Crystal Base, Hand Mold Kit for Romantic Anniversary Wedding Birthday for Her or Him


Market Value: $45

(22) Electronics Basket
CA$15

Included: Charging items for various devices, including a Nintendo Switch Dock


Market Value: $60

(23) Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner
CA$10

Included: Deep Cleaning, Suitable for Cleaning Eyeglasses, Watch Chains, Rings, Necklaces, Jewelry


Market Value: $40

(24) FeelSea Hair Basket #1
CA$15

Included: Feelsea Heatless Curling and Other Hair Products


Market Value: $60

(25) FeelSea Hair Basket #2
CA$15

Included: Feelsea Heatless Curling and Other Hair Products


Market Value: $60

(26) Melo & Co Bath and Shower Basket
CA$10

Melo & co started off a need to find an alternative relief for eczema. We now offer a range of products that are handmade in small batches, all while using only the purest of ingredients (mainly organic and/or ECO-cert where possible). Our products are also vegan, cruelty-free, paraben/phthalate-free, and dye-free.


Market Value: $40

(27) Club Monaco Earrings
CA$15

Gold with pearl minimalist style

Market Value: $50


(28) Club Monaco Necklace
CA$15

Gold with pearl minimalist style

Market Value ~ $50

(29) Janet's Hair Design Gift Card
CA$20

Includes: Cut and blow-dry service at a private salon in Hamilton


Market Value: $50

(30) Art Kit
CA$15

Includes:

Sketch book

Canvas

Watercolour booklet

Charcoal pencils

Sketching pencils

Twin-tip markers

Oil Pastels

Aluminum round artist palette

Mixed media paintbrush set

Art paintbrushes

Patterned paper

Container for art supplies


Market Price: $40

