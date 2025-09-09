Women of Excellence Ministry - WEM INC's Silent Auction

1520 Stone Church Rd E, Hamilton, ON L8W 3P9, Canada
1 Week Airbnb Stay in Bermuda
Stay for 2 people in a chic apartment
Market Value: $3000-$4000
Includes: 30 day Kangen water trial and a thermal therapeutic/massage
Market Value: $260
Includes: The Book Maker Course & 30 min 1:1 Coaching Call
When you say YES to THE BOOK MAKER PREMIUM CLASS, you’re getting more than just a course —
You’re getting a full-service roadmap to authorship, including 1 private coaching session, done-for-you resources, and strategic support from start to finish.
Market Value: $400
Includes: 90 min Nutrition Consult with the Canadian School of Natural Nutrition
Kickstart Your Health Journey! Begin your path to optimal health with a personalized 60-90 minute consultation. We'll assess your unique needs and create a customized plan that includes meal planning, nutritional guidance, and lifestyle strategies tailored just for you. Take the first step toward lasting wellness.
Market Value: $150
Includes: 90 min Nutrition Consult with the Canadian School of Natural Nutrition
Kickstart Your Health Journey! Begin your path to optimal health by learning how to cook foods that are nutritious and delicious! Take the first step toward lasting wellness.
Market Value: $120
Balance form and function, casual, dressed up and supportive.
Market Value: $180
Loaded baskets with authentic soaps
bath oils, hand wash, body wash, lotion and more.
The products included are “Sahajan” Soak Salsa, “Crabtree & Evelyn” Almond Oil, and “Beekman 1802” Fresh Air Shampoo and Conditioner.
Market Value: $179
Includes a “Pretty Paradise” wax warmer, wall mini warmer, & 2 Christmas wax scents
Market Value: $80
Hard -shell travel luggage, offering maximum protection for contents and is very durable.
Market Value: $140
Included: 3 hours of quality home cleaning
Market Value: $125
Includes: Dog toys and accessories
Market Value: $115
Includes:
3 Dog chew toys
3 Soft toys
2 Frisbees
Leash
Grooming supples
Food bowl
2 Doggy bags & bag carrier
Market Value: $120
2 hours of full house cleaning in Hamilton & the surrounding area
Market Value: $100
Toy storage box, lunch bag, great Christmas present
Market Value: $150
Includes “Spider-Man” Wall Fan Diffuser, “Luna” Scent, and “Buddy” Accessories, small stuffies
Market Value: $80
Includes: Banana Republic Necklace (Gold with Flowers)
Market Value ~ $74
Includes:
$65 coupon for shampoo, set, cut, & more
Market Value: $65
Included: Rainbow Loom & beads
Perfect crafts for kids!
Market Value: $60
Included: Hand Mold Kit with Crystal Base, Hand Mold Kit for Romantic Anniversary Wedding Birthday for Her or Him
Market Value: $45
Included: Charging items for various devices, including a Nintendo Switch Dock
Market Value: $60
Included: Deep Cleaning, Suitable for Cleaning Eyeglasses, Watch Chains, Rings, Necklaces, Jewelry
Market Value: $40
Included: Feelsea Heatless Curling and Other Hair Products
Market Value: $60
Melo & co started off a need to find an alternative relief for eczema. We now offer a range of products that are handmade in small batches, all while using only the purest of ingredients (mainly organic and/or ECO-cert where possible). Our products are also vegan, cruelty-free, paraben/phthalate-free, and dye-free.
Market Value: $40
Gold with pearl minimalist style
Market Value: $50
Includes: Cut and blow-dry service at a private salon in Hamilton
Market Value: $50
Includes:
Sketch book
Canvas
Watercolour booklet
Charcoal pencils
Sketching pencils
Twin-tip markers
Oil Pastels
Aluminum round artist palette
Mixed media paintbrush set
Art paintbrushes
Patterned paper
Container for art supplies
Market Price: $40
