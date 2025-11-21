WEM Silent Auction: PART 2

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About this event
Starting bid
Includes: The Book Maker Course & 30 min 1:1 Coaching Call
When you say YES to THE BOOK MAKER PREMIUM CLASS, you’re getting more than just a course —
You’re getting a full-service roadmap to authorship, including 1 private coaching session, done-for-you resources, and strategic support from start to finish.
Market Value: $400
Starting bid
Includes: 90 min Nutrition Consult with Linda Murphy RHN/NNP!
Kickstart Your Health Journey! Begin your path to optimal health with a personalized 60-90 minute consultation. We'll assess your unique needs and create a customized plan that includes meal planning, nutritional guidance, and lifestyle strategies tailored just for you. Take the first step toward lasting wellness.
Market Value: $150
Starting bid
Balance form and function, casual, dressed up and supportive.
Market Value: $180
Starting bid
Includes a “Pretty Paradise” wax warmer, wall mini warmer, & 2 Christmas wax scents
Market Value: $80
Starting bid
Included: 3 hours of quality home cleaning
Market Value: $125
Starting bid
Includes: Dog toys and accessories
Market Value: $115
Starting bid
Includes:
3 Dog chew toys
3 Soft toys
2 Frisbees
Leash
Grooming supples
Food bowl
2 Doggy bags & bag carrier
Market Value: $120
Starting bid
2 hours of full house cleaning in Hamilton & the surrounding area
Market Value: $100
Starting bid
Includes “Spider-Man” Wall Fan Diffuser, “Luna” Scent, and “Buddy” Accessories, small stuffies
Market Value: $80
Starting bid
Includes: Banana Republic Necklace (Gold with Flowers)
Market Value ~ $74
Starting bid
Includes:
$65 coupon for shampoo, set, cut, & more
Market Value: $65
Starting bid
Included: Hand Mold Kit with Crystal Base, Hand Mold Kit for Romantic Anniversary Wedding Birthday for Her or Him
Market Value: $45
Starting bid
Included: Feelsea Heatless Curling and Other Hair Products
Market Value: $60
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!