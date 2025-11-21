Women of Excellence Ministry - WEM INC
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Women of Excellence Ministry - WEM INC

About this event

Sales closed

WEM Silent Auction: PART 2

Pick-up location

170 Davinci Blvd, Hamilton, ON L9B 0G8, Canada

The Book Maker Course item
The Book Maker Course item
The Book Maker Course
$100

Starting bid

Includes: The Book Maker Course & 30 min 1:1 Coaching Call


When you say YES to THE BOOK MAKER PREMIUM CLASS, you’re getting more than just a course —
You’re getting a full-service roadmap to authorship, including 1 private coaching session, done-for-you resources, and strategic support from start to finish.


Market Value: $400

90 min Nutrition Consult item
90 min Nutrition Consult item
90 min Nutrition Consult
$60

Starting bid

Includes: 90 min Nutrition Consult with Linda Murphy RHN/NNP!


Kickstart Your Health Journey! Begin your path to optimal health with a personalized 60-90 minute consultation. We'll assess your unique needs and create a customized plan that includes meal planning, nutritional guidance, and lifestyle strategies tailored just for you. Take the first step toward lasting wellness.


Market Value: $150

Men’s Lightweight Coach Sneakers item
Men’s Lightweight Coach Sneakers item
Men’s Lightweight Coach Sneakers
$50

Starting bid

Balance form and function, casual, dressed up and supportive. 

  • Colours: Royal Blue, clean, brown
  • Size: US 10D/ UK 9.5D/ EUR 43D/ CN 270D

Market Value: $180

Scentsy Gift Basket item
Scentsy Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Includes a “Pretty Paradise” wax warmer, wall mini warmer, & 2 Christmas wax scents


Market Value: $80

Harvey’s Home Works item
Harvey’s Home Works
$50

Starting bid

Included: 3 hours of quality home cleaning


Market Value: $125

“Muttedly Pawsome Dog Grooming (1)” item
“Muttedly Pawsome Dog Grooming (1)”
$30

Starting bid

Includes: Dog toys and accessories


Market Value: $115

Big Dog Accessory Play and Grooming Set item
Big Dog Accessory Play and Grooming Set
$40

Starting bid

Includes:

3 Dog chew toys

3 Soft toys

2 Frisbees

Leash

Grooming supples

Food bowl

2 Doggy bags & bag carrier


Market Value: $120

Viera House Keeping Coupon item
Viera House Keeping Coupon
$45

Starting bid

2 hours of full house cleaning in Hamilton & the surrounding area


Market Value: $100

Kids Scentsy Gift Basket (Marvel) item
Kids Scentsy Gift Basket (Marvel)
$20

Starting bid

Includes “Spider-Man” Wall Fan Diffuser, “Luna” Scent, and “Buddy” Accessories, small stuffies


Market Value: $80

Banana Republic Necklace item
Banana Republic Necklace
$25

Starting bid

Includes: Banana Republic Necklace (Gold with Flowers)

Market Value ~ $74

Ebony & Ivory Hair Design Coupon item
Ebony & Ivory Hair Design Coupon item
Ebony & Ivory Hair Design Coupon item
Ebony & Ivory Hair Design Coupon
$30

Starting bid

Includes:

$65 coupon for shampoo, set, cut, & more


Market Value: $65

“Qualencey” Hand Casting Kit item
“Qualencey” Hand Casting Kit
$15

Starting bid

Included: Hand Mold Kit with Crystal Base, Hand Mold Kit for Romantic Anniversary Wedding Birthday for Her or Him


Market Value: $45

FeelSea Hair Basket #1 item
FeelSea Hair Basket #1
$15

Starting bid

Included: Feelsea Heatless Curling and Other Hair Products


Market Value: $60

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!