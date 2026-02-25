Women's Bible Study - The Way of Wisdom - A Study in Proverbs

The book of Proverbs describes godly wisdom as a path that leads to life and flourishing. It also warns of the folly of worldly wisdom as a path that leads to the grave. Every day we face the choice between the true riches of God’s instruction or the fool’s gold of earthly pleasures and pursuits. How often do we call to mind the wisdom found in the sayings of Proverbs to shed light on the path before us? How relevant do we even believe these ancient words are to our modern world?





In The Way of Wisdom - Bible Study Book with Video Access, Bible teachers Jen Wilkin, Ruth Chou Simons, Kelly Minter, Adrienne Camp, Elizabeth Woodson, and Courtney Doctor invite you to place your feet firmly on the path of life revealed in the book of Proverbs. As you consider wisdom principles on everyday topics like words, work, friendship, marriage, parenting, neighborliness, money management, leadership influence, and more, you’ll discover the wisdom of Proverbs as an invitation to steadily walk God’s way in God’s world.