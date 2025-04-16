Women's Health Hub Community - Annual Membership Launch

Note: TO BE ABLE TO RETAIN YOUR ANNUAL RATE, KEEP "YEARLY MEMBERSHIP" BOX CHECKED. (You may cancel your membership at anytime, and you will receive a notification before your renewal.) Note: If this as a GIFT for someone else, please record the name and contact details OF THE MEMBER (i.e., the woman who is receiving your gift of membership) under "Buyer details", and put your own only under "Payment method". An account in the membership hub is automatically generated with the name and email you put in "Buyer details." IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AGREEMENT: ***PAYMENT ASSUMES YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE TAKE 40 SECONDS to read it carefully. I'll wait... Really. It's important for your safety. *Nutrition information provided by Vivian Polak, MD or by anyone involved with Benessere North (non-profit) is for educational purposes only. It is not an attempt to practice medicine, to provide specific medical advice, or to override your doctor's judgement. Your healthcare provider is the person you need to rely on to diagnose and treat you. *I am aware that my healthcare provider is the person I need to rely on to diagnose and treat me. * Joining this program does not establish a doctor-patient relationship. * I will collaborate with my personal physician prior to starting this nutrition and lifestyle program and will arrange for appropriate medical care throughout, especially in the case of medicated health conditions. I am aware that it could be uncomfortable or unsafe for me to not do so, as medication requirements for certain conditions (e.g., diabetes, hypertension, etc) may decrease rapidly. * I am aware there are security risks to any online program. * I am aware that my results will be dependent on my commitment to participate fully in the program. I will do my best to follow the guidance given, and as a beta member I will participate as best I can to help develop this new membership program.

Note: TO BE ABLE TO RETAIN YOUR ANNUAL RATE, KEEP "YEARLY MEMBERSHIP" BOX CHECKED. (You may cancel your membership at anytime, and you will receive a notification before your renewal.) Note: If this as a GIFT for someone else, please record the name and contact details OF THE MEMBER (i.e., the woman who is receiving your gift of membership) under "Buyer details", and put your own only under "Payment method". An account in the membership hub is automatically generated with the name and email you put in "Buyer details." IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AGREEMENT: ***PAYMENT ASSUMES YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE TAKE 40 SECONDS to read it carefully. I'll wait... Really. It's important for your safety. *Nutrition information provided by Vivian Polak, MD or by anyone involved with Benessere North (non-profit) is for educational purposes only. It is not an attempt to practice medicine, to provide specific medical advice, or to override your doctor's judgement. Your healthcare provider is the person you need to rely on to diagnose and treat you. *I am aware that my healthcare provider is the person I need to rely on to diagnose and treat me. * Joining this program does not establish a doctor-patient relationship. * I will collaborate with my personal physician prior to starting this nutrition and lifestyle program and will arrange for appropriate medical care throughout, especially in the case of medicated health conditions. I am aware that it could be uncomfortable or unsafe for me to not do so, as medication requirements for certain conditions (e.g., diabetes, hypertension, etc) may decrease rapidly. * I am aware there are security risks to any online program. * I am aware that my results will be dependent on my commitment to participate fully in the program. I will do my best to follow the guidance given, and as a beta member I will participate as best I can to help develop this new membership program.

seeMoreDetailsMobile