Women's Interval Home of Sarnia Lambton

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Women's Interval Home of Sarnia Lambton

About this event

Women’s Interval Home Purple Tee Classic - Golf Tournament - Registration Page

4300 Garden Crescent

Petrolia, ON N0N 1R0, Canada

Individual
$175

Includes 18 holes of golf and power cart at Kingswell Glen Golf Course, snacks to get started, post-golf meal, $50 tax receipt, swag, prizes, and a silent auction! All skill levels are welcome.

(Please note: at payment, an optional additional fee is requested. To remove the fee, choose "other" and leave the "Contribution" field blank.)

Foursome
$700

Register a full team of four golfers for a day of community and impact. This package includes 18 holes of golf and power cart at Kingswell Glen Golf Course, snacks to get started, post-golf meal, $50 tax receipt per golfer, swag, prizes, and a silent auction! All skill levels are welcome.

(Please note: at payment, an optional additional fee is requested. To remove the fee, choose "other" and leave the "Contribution" field blank.)

Foursome and Hole Sponsor
$900

Sponsor a hole on the course in addition to purchasing a foursome ($700 for foursome +$200

for hole sponsorship). You will receive exclusive signage at one of the course holes. Additional benefits include logo

placement on tournament marketing, communications, and advertising materials, as well as on the tournament program; and acknowledgement in pre and post tournament online and social media promotion. This package includes 18 holes of golf and power cart at Kingswell Glen Golf Course, snacks to get started, post-golf meal, $50 tax receipt per golfer, swag bag, prizes, and a silent auction! All skill levels are welcome.

(Please note: at payment, an optional additional fee is requested. To remove the fee, choose "other" and leave the "Contribution" field blank.)

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