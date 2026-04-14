Women’s Interval Home Purple Tee Classic - Golf Tournament - Registration Page

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About this event
Includes 18 holes of golf and power cart at Kingswell Glen Golf Course, snacks to get started, post-golf meal, $50 tax receipt, swag, prizes, and a silent auction! All skill levels are welcome.
(Please note: at payment, an optional additional fee is requested. To remove the fee, choose "other" and leave the "Contribution" field blank.)
Register a full team of four golfers for a day of community and impact. This package includes 18 holes of golf and power cart at Kingswell Glen Golf Course, snacks to get started, post-golf meal, $50 tax receipt per golfer, swag, prizes, and a silent auction! All skill levels are welcome.
(Please note: at payment, an optional additional fee is requested. To remove the fee, choose "other" and leave the "Contribution" field blank.)
Sponsor a hole on the course in addition to purchasing a foursome ($700 for foursome +$200
for hole sponsorship). You will receive exclusive signage at one of the course holes. Additional benefits include logo
placement on tournament marketing, communications, and advertising materials, as well as on the tournament program; and acknowledgement in pre and post tournament online and social media promotion. This package includes 18 holes of golf and power cart at Kingswell Glen Golf Course, snacks to get started, post-golf meal, $50 tax receipt per golfer, swag bag, prizes, and a silent auction! All skill levels are welcome.
(Please note: at payment, an optional additional fee is requested. To remove the fee, choose "other" and leave the "Contribution" field blank.)
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