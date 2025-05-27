eventClosed

Women's Soccer Canada vs. Haiti

4750 R. Sherbrooke E

Montréal, QC H1V 3S8, Canada

addExtraDonation

$

GENERAL ADMISSION
CA$35
Your ticket will be sent to you 24 hours before the game.
AS LAVAL
CA$35
Your ticket will be sent to you 24 hours before the game.
AS BROSSARD
CA$35
Your ticket will be sent to you 24 hours before the game.
Galaxie LAPRAIRIE
CA$35
Your ticket will be sent to you 24 hours before the game.
Patrice Bernier Book
CA$25
Your ticket will be sent to you 24 hours before the game.
DONATION FONDATION
CA$100
DONATION

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing