Fondation Patrice Bernier
eventClosed
Women's Soccer Canada vs. Haiti
4750 R. Sherbrooke E
Montréal, QC H1V 3S8, Canada
addExtraDonation
$
GENERAL ADMISSION
CA$35
Your ticket will be sent to you 24 hours before the game.
Your ticket will be sent to you 24 hours before the game.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
AS LAVAL
CA$35
Your ticket will be sent to you 24 hours before the game.
Your ticket will be sent to you 24 hours before the game.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
AS BROSSARD
CA$35
Your ticket will be sent to you 24 hours before the game.
Your ticket will be sent to you 24 hours before the game.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Galaxie LAPRAIRIE
CA$35
Your ticket will be sent to you 24 hours before the game.
Your ticket will be sent to you 24 hours before the game.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Patrice Bernier Book
CA$25
Your ticket will be sent to you 24 hours before the game.
Your ticket will be sent to you 24 hours before the game.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
DONATION FONDATION
CA$100
DONATION
DONATION
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout