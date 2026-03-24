Women's World Memberships

Designed for women at the early or mid-stage of their leadership journey who are ready to grow their network, confidence, and opportunities.





As an Emerging Member, you receive:

Access to the Women’s World global member network

Invitations to curated networking events and leadership circles

Participation in selected leadership workshops and masterclasses

Peer connection opportunities with women across industries and regions

Access to mentorship matching opportunities (group or cohort based)

Member-only resources, leadership insights, and development tools

Priority invitations to annual conferences and innovation showcases

Opportunities to volunteer or contribute to Forum initiatives

Digital membership recognition and community spotlight opportunities