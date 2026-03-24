Women's World Memberships

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About the memberships
No expiration
Designed for women at the early or mid-stage of their leadership journey who are ready to grow their network, confidence, and opportunities.
As an Emerging Member, you receive:
Access to the Women’s World global member network
Invitations to curated networking events and leadership circles
Participation in selected leadership workshops and masterclasses
Peer connection opportunities with women across industries and regions
Access to mentorship matching opportunities (group or cohort based)
Member-only resources, leadership insights, and development tools
Priority invitations to annual conferences and innovation showcases
Opportunities to volunteer or contribute to Forum initiatives
Digital membership recognition and community spotlight opportunities
No expiration
For women preparing for senior leadership roles or seeking structured acceleration and global exposure.
As a Fellow Leader, you receive everything in Emerging, plus:
Eligibility for the Leadership Fellows acceleration program
One-to-one mentorship matching with senior leaders or industry experts
Access to executive roundtables and strategic leadership conversations
Leadership positioning and career navigation support
Opportunities to present, facilitate, or contribute to Forum programs
Priority access to international exchanges and curated leadership experiences
Invitations to recognition and leadership showcase platforms
Featured member profile within the Forum community
No expiration
Designed for visionary women leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, and changemakers committed to shaping global leadership and social impact.
Founding Leaders are more than members, they are catalysts for influence, collaboration, and lasting legacy.
Benefits include:
Founding Leader recognition across Forum platforms and events
Exclusive invitations to private executive roundtables and leadership gatherings
Priority speaking and visibility opportunities at conferences and showcases
Opportunities to mentor and shape the next generation of women leaders
Early access to international exchanges, collaborations, and leadership initiatives
Direct connection to a curated global network of accomplished women leaders
Lead boldly. Influence systems. Leave a legacy.
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