Wonder & Learn

1 registration in this package allows you to register your kid for 3 hours of services on any chosen day.
For multi-hour/day services, either check our weekly package or select the number of hours you need services for and mention the time and date in the below form.
5 Hour Package
$125
1 registration in this package allows you to register your kid for 5 hours of services on any chosen day.
For multi-hour/day services, either check our weekly package or select the number of hours you need services for and mention the time and date in the below form.
8 Hour Package
$184
1 registration in this package allows you to register your kid for 8 hours of services on any chosen day.
For multi-hour/day services, either check our weekly package or select the number of hours you need services for and mention the time and date in the below form.
10 Hour Package
$200
1 registration in this package allows you to register your kid for 10 hours of services on any chosen day.
For multi-hour/day services, either check our weekly package or select the number of hours you need services for and mention the time and date in the below form.
24 Hour Package
$480
1 registration in this package allows you to register your kid for 10 hours of services on any chosen day.
For multi-hour/day services, either check our weekly package or select the number of hours you need services for and mention the time and date in the below form.
Weekly Package
$600
1 registration in this package allows you to register your kid for 1 week (5 days, 5 hours/day) of services for any combination of days.
Please mention the days, dates and times you want the services for in the below form.
Bi-Weekly Package
$1,150
1 registration in this package allows you to register your kid for 2 weeks (5 days/week, 5 hours/day) of services for any combination of days.
Please mention the days, dates and times you want the services for in the below form.
Monthly Package
$2,250
1 registration in this package allows you to register your kid for 4 weeks (5 days/week, 5 hours/day) of services for any combination of days.
Please mention the days, dates and times you want the services for in the below form.
