3rd Annual Woolliams Farms Ltd. Charity Golf Classic Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Donated By: Woolliams Farms Ltd.
Starting bid
Donated By: Outside The Auction
Starting bid
Donated By: Outside The Auction
Starting bid
Includes: 1 Hour - Micro Mini Cow / Dwarf Goat Cuddling Session for 4 guests in Beiseker, AB, Medium Hoodie, Large T-Shirt, Hat, Keychain & Wooden Drink Coasters.
Donated By: Silvertop Miniatures
Starting bid
Donated By: Agnew Insurance
Starting bid
Donated By: BASF
Starting bid
Donated By: Holly Nicoll
Starting bid
Donated By: Meridian Manufacturing.
Starting bid
Donated By: Noble Equipment
Starting bid
Donated By: Noble Equipment
Starting bid
Donated By: Gowan Canada
Starting bid
Donated By: Dorset Computer Technologies Ltd.
Starting bid
Donated By: Circle V Software
Starting bid
Donated By: Lamb Cattle Company
Starting bid
Donated By: Airdrie Windshield & Glass
Starting bid
Donated By: Airdrie Windshield & Glass
Starting bid
Donated By: Airdrie Windshield & Glass
Starting bid
Donated By: Bumper to Bumper Airdrie
Starting bid
Donated By: Bumper to Bumper Airdrie
Starting bid
Donated By: Portrait Artist, Nathalie Boisvert-MPA
Starting bid
Donated By: Bearspaw Golf Club
Starting bid
Donated By: At Dawn Wellness
Starting bid
Donated By: Airdrie Pro Rodeo
Starting bid
Donated By: Rocky Mountain Equipment Balzac
Starting bid
Tickets include Buffet & Theatre.
Donated By: Rosebud Theatre
Starting bid
Donated By: Diana Woolliams
Starting bid
Donated By: Calaway Park
Starting bid
Donated By: Roy & Diana Woolliams
Starting bid
Donated By: High Seas Coffee Co - Linden, AB
Starting bid
Donated By: Tommy Guns - Airdrie Crossing
Starting bid
Donated By: West Country Dairy
Starting bid
Includes: Cooking Utensils & Baking Supplies
Donated By: M&M Meat Shops Airdrie
Starting bid
Donated By: Catarina Toffee & Drop Caramel Co.
Starting bid
Donated By: Pharmasave & The Store Upstairs
Starting bid
Donated By: Crossfield Agencies Ltd
Starting bid
Donated By: Trochu Motors & Pearle Vision Airdrie
Starting bid
Includes Floral Bags & $50 Flower Whispers Gift Certificate
Donated By: Airdrie Flower Whispers
Starting bid
Donated By: Wire Artist
Starting bid
Donated By: Lordco Auto Parts Airdrie
Starting bid
Donated By: Star Quality Sampler Inc.
Starting bid
Donated By: Pollocks/Densons/Stitts
Starting bid
Donated By: Paige Woolliams
Starting bid
Donated By: Trace Woolliams
Starting bid
Includes: Whipped Tallow Lotion, Tea, Cards & Book
Donated By: Heard Wellness
Starting bid
Donated By: Dottie & Hide Custom Leatherworks
Starting bid
Donated By: Moxleys House of BBQ
Starting bid
100% wool.
Size 57cm with an adjustable sweatband.
Leather braided hat band with mountain/prairie accent design.
Donated By: Afire Hat Burning
Starting bid
Donated By: TD Agriculture
Starting bid
Donated By: Paige Woolliams
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!