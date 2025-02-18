Hosted by

Woolliams Farms Ltd Charity Golf Classic

3rd Annual Woolliams Farms Ltd. Charity Golf Classic Silent Auction

271015 Symons Vly Rd, Rocky View County, AB T4B 4P8, Canada

$1000 Credit for Custom Bale Truck Services item
$1000 Credit for Custom Bale Truck Services
$100

Starting bid

Donated By: Woolliams Farms Ltd.

Large 9420 Radio Control Tractor item
Large 9420 Radio Control Tractor
$100

Starting bid

Donated By: Outside The Auction

Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower item
Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower
$50

Starting bid

Donated By: Outside The Auction

Silvertop Miniatures Gift Basket item
Silvertop Miniatures Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Includes: 1 Hour - Micro Mini Cow / Dwarf Goat Cuddling Session for 4 guests in Beiseker, AB, Medium Hoodie, Large T-Shirt, Hat, Keychain & Wooden Drink Coasters.

Donated By: Silvertop Miniatures

$200 Notable Steakhouse Gift Card with Wine & Chocolates item
$200 Notable Steakhouse Gift Card with Wine & Chocolates
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Agnew Insurance

1 Case (40 acres) of REVY PRO - Pulse Fungicide *NEW* item
1 Case (40 acres) of REVY PRO - Pulse Fungicide *NEW*
$100

Starting bid

Donated By: BASF

24x36 Canvas Print with Float Frame item
24x36 Canvas Print with Float Frame
$30

Starting bid

Donated By: Holly Nicoll

2 - 1-64 Die Cast Bin Replicas item
2 - 1-64 Die Cast Bin Replicas
$10

Starting bid

Donated By: Meridian Manufacturing.

Radio Controller JCB Fastrac item
Radio Controller JCB Fastrac
$10

Starting bid

Donated By: Noble Equipment

XL Carhartt Hooded Windbreaker & 2 Hats item
XL Carhartt Hooded Windbreaker & 2 Hats
$10

Starting bid

Donated By: Noble Equipment

Heavy Duty Tow Strap item
Heavy Duty Tow Strap
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Gowan Canada

60" Samsung TV item
60" Samsung TV
$75

Starting bid

Donated By: Dorset Computer Technologies Ltd.

2 Bottles of Gibsons Whiskey item
2 Bottles of Gibsons Whiskey
$10

Starting bid

Donated By: Circle V Software

$500 WestJet Gift Card item
$500 WestJet Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Donated By: Lamb Cattle Company

$200 Certificate to Airdrie Windshield & Glass item
$200 Certificate to Airdrie Windshield & Glass
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Airdrie Windshield & Glass

2 Cans of Glass Cleaner and 2 Chip Repair Vouchers item
2 Cans of Glass Cleaner and 2 Chip Repair Vouchers
$10

Starting bid

Donated By: Airdrie Windshield & Glass

2 Cans of Glass Cleaner and 2 Chip Repair Vouchers item
2 Cans of Glass Cleaner and 2 Chip Repair Vouchers
$10

Starting bid

Donated By: Airdrie Windshield & Glass

1/2 Drive Torque Wrench item
1/2 Drive Torque Wrench
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Bumper to Bumper Airdrie

180 Watt Solar Panel Kit item
180 Watt Solar Panel Kit
$30

Starting bid

Donated By: Bumper to Bumper Airdrie

Painted Family Portrait item
Painted Family Portrait
$100

Starting bid

Donated By: Portrait Artist, Nathalie Boisvert-MPA 

4 Players Green Fees, 2 Power Carts & Driving Range item
4 Players Green Fees, 2 Power Carts & Driving Range
$100

Starting bid

Donated By: Bearspaw Golf Club

60 Minute Massage item
60 Minute Massage
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: At Dawn Wellness

Airdrie Pro Rodeo Basket & 4 2026 Rodeo Passes item
Airdrie Pro Rodeo Basket & 4 2026 Rodeo Passes
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Airdrie Pro Rodeo

3600W Inverter Generator item
3600W Inverter Generator
$100

Starting bid

Donated By: Rocky Mountain Equipment Balzac

2 Tickets - Performance of DREAM or THE GREEN HOUSE item
2 Tickets - Performance of DREAM or THE GREEN HOUSE
$20

Starting bid

Tickets include Buffet & Theatre.

Donated By: Rosebud Theatre

Handmade Quilt item
Handmade Quilt
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Diana Woolliams

4 - One Day Tickets to Calaway Park item
4 - One Day Tickets to Calaway Park
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Calaway Park

Potato Hiller item
Potato Hiller
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Roy & Diana Woolliams

$100 Gift Card - High Seas Coffee Co item
$100 Gift Card - High Seas Coffee Co
$10

Starting bid

Donated By: High Seas Coffee Co - Linden, AB

Tommy Guns Men's Self Care Basket item
Tommy Guns Men's Self Care Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Tommy Guns - Airdrie Crossing

STIHL Chainsaw & WCD Hat item
STIHL Chainsaw & WCD Hat
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: West Country Dairy

M&M Meat Shops Gift Basket item
M&M Meat Shops Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Includes: Cooking Utensils & Baking Supplies

Donated By: M&M Meat Shops Airdrie


Locally Made - Assorted English Toffee & Jar of Caramel item
Locally Made - Assorted English Toffee & Jar of Caramel
$10

Starting bid

Donated By: Catarina Toffee & Drop Caramel Co.

Snacks, BBQ & Entertainment Basket item
Snacks, BBQ & Entertainment Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Pharmasave & The Store Upstairs

Yeti Cooler item
Yeti Cooler
$30

Starting bid

Donated By: Crossfield Agencies Ltd

Taylor Made Golf Balls & $100 Pearle Vision Gift Card item
Taylor Made Golf Balls & $100 Pearle Vision Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Donated By: Trochu Motors & Pearle Vision Airdrie

Flower Whispers Gift Basket item
Flower Whispers Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Includes Floral Bags & $50 Flower Whispers Gift Certificate

Donated By: Airdrie Flower Whispers

Scenic Landscape Painting item
Scenic Landscape Painting
$10

Starting bid

Donated By: Wire Artist

Lordco $75 Gift Card & Gift Basket item
Lordco $75 Gift Card & Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Donated By: Lordco Auto Parts Airdrie

UNI Bale Forage Sampler - Drill Attachment item
UNI Bale Forage Sampler - Drill Attachment
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Star Quality Sampler Inc. 

Large Liquor & Snack Basket item
Large Liquor & Snack Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Pollocks/Densons/Stitts

2 Dozen - Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies item
2 Dozen - Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies
$10

Starting bid

Donated By: Paige Woolliams

Handmade Barnwood Hat Hanger item
Handmade Barnwood Hat Hanger
$10

Starting bid

Donated By: Trace Woolliams

Wellness Gift Basket item
Wellness Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Includes: Whipped Tallow Lotion, Tea, Cards & Book

Donated By: Heard Wellness 

Handmade Leather Key /Jewellery Basket & Card Holders item
Handmade Leather Key /Jewellery Basket & Card Holders
$10

Starting bid

Donated By: Dottie & Hide Custom Leatherworks

BBQ Sauce & Rub Basket item
BBQ Sauce & Rub Basket
$10

Starting bid

Donated By: Moxleys House of BBQ

Ladies Hat item
Ladies Hat
$30

Starting bid

100% wool.

Size 57cm with an adjustable sweatband.

Leather braided hat band with mountain/prairie accent design. 

Donated By: Afire Hat Burning

Turbo Force Power Fan item
Turbo Force Power Fan
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: TD Agriculture

Character Painting item
Character Painting
$10

Starting bid

Donated By: Paige Woolliams

