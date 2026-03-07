Silent Auction Preview 1 of 2

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About this event
Starting bid
One roundtrip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destination. COVERS BASE FARE ONLY & RESTRICTIONS APPLY.
*No cash value. Taxes, fees, and surcharges not included. Blackout dates and restrictions apply.
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Starting bid
Starting bid
iFit Membership not included
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Each pass includes:
Journey Behind the Falls
Butterfly Conservatory
White Water Walk
Whirpool Aero Car
Wego Green & Blue Line - All Day Pass
Falls Incline Railway - All Day Pass
Niagara Parks Power Station + the Tunnel
Power Station at Night
Laura Secord Homestead
Floral Showcase
McFarland House
Mackenzie Printery
Ole Fort Erie
Starting bid
alt Hotel Ottawa Downtown
1 Night Double Occupancy
(exp 7/31/27)
Canadian Museum of History & Canadian War Museum (5 Passes - exp 12/1/26)
Ingenium Museums (2 Family Passes - 2 Adults, 4 Children)
National Gallery of Canada (2 Passes - exp 1/1/27)
Ingenious - Book
Starting bid
Starting bid
The Mennonite Experience & More!!
$200 Gift Certificate - Apple Inn Bed & Breakfast in Wellesley
$50 Gift Card - Anna Mae's
$25 Gift Card & Puzzle - inSeason Home + Garden
Elmira Country Wagon Ride for 2
Admission to The Mennonite Story for 2
Wellesley Apple Cider & Apple Butter
Starting bid
1 Night Double Occupancy at the Alt Hotel Toronto Airport (expires 3/27/27)
$25 Gift Certificate to The Old Spaghetti Factory (expires 12/31/27)
Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) Admission for 2
Gardiner Museum Admission for 2 (expires 3/27/27)
Starting bid
Starting bid
EPSON - WorkForce Pro WF-C4810
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Coupons expire March 27, 2027
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Created by local artisan
Michelle Dechert
@resin.inthewoods
Weight - 16 lbs
Starting bid
Valid for 2026 Season on Mon-Fri or after 1 pm on Weekends & Holidays
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2 x 2026/27 Season Passes
Valid for all home games including
Basketball, Football, Hockey & Volleyball
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Starting bid
VIP Golf Party for 4-10 Guests
Includes:
2 hrs GOLFZON simulator golf
VIP private lounge or simulator bay
2 stone-oven pizza
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Epson Universal Projector Mount with 3" Extension Column
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Expires March 27, 2027
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Starting bid
Framed Size - 11.75" x 21.75"
Killarney's Chikanishing,
Georgian Bay 2025
Soft pastels on sanded surface
By Jenny L. Brubacher Soehner
Hope can be found in nature that continues
to grow and create beauty in hard place
- life that flourishes against all odds.
-JLBS
Starting bid
Kobalt XTR 24V Max 1/2" Cordless Drill Kit
Starting bid
Two tickets to a production at any Drayton Entertainment Venue, 2026 Season
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Blanket, 2 Ceramic Mugs, Insulated Mug/Can Cozy, 5 WMC Passes (Swim, Skate, Fitness)
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Friday, May 8, 2026, 8pm
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Starting bid
Valid Mon to Thurs (No Holidays)
Expires Oct 31, 2026
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$50 Gift Card
Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo 250 ml
Aveda Rosemary Mint Weightless Conditioner 250 ml
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Starting bid
Chefman Cordless Power 7-Speed Hand Mixer
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Two tickets to any one of Blyth Festival’s productions during the 2026 summer season
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Starting bid
Local Artist
11" x 14"
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Local Artist
11" x 14"
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
VegiDay Blender
VegiDay Stainless Steel Straws 4 pack
Organic Traditions Caoco Powder 227 g
Prana Ground Chia 200 g
ElectroMag Magnesium Drink Mix 6.7 g x 6
Starting bid
Starting bid
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