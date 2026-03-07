Woolwich Counselling Centre

Hosted by

Woolwich Counselling Centre

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction Preview 1 of 2

Pick-up location

40 South Street W, Elmira, ON N3B 1K8, Canada

WestJet Roundtrip Flight for 2 & Poppy & Peonies Tote item
WestJet Roundtrip Flight for 2 & Poppy & Peonies Tote item
WestJet Roundtrip Flight for 2 & Poppy & Peonies Tote item
WestJet Roundtrip Flight for 2 & Poppy & Peonies Tote
$200

Starting bid

One roundtrip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destination. COVERS BASE FARE ONLY & RESTRICTIONS APPLY.


*No cash value. Taxes, fees, and surcharges not included. Blackout dates and restrictions apply.

Espresso and Cappuccino Machine - Donated by TA Appliance item
Espresso and Cappuccino Machine - Donated by TA Appliance
$150

Starting bid

Epson Lifestudio Flex Projector - Donated by Epson item
Epson Lifestudio Flex Projector - Donated by Epson
$100

Starting bid

ProForm Vue Fitness Mirror - Donated by Canadian Tire Elmira item
ProForm Vue Fitness Mirror - Donated by Canadian Tire Elmira item
ProForm Vue Fitness Mirror - Donated by Canadian Tire Elmira item
ProForm Vue Fitness Mirror - Donated by Canadian Tire Elmira
$75

Starting bid

iFit Membership not included

Retro Style Microwave - Donated by Elmira Stove Works item
Retro Style Microwave - Donated by Elmira Stove Works
$100

Starting bid

Framed Jersey Signed by Ron Ellis - Donated by Alan Quarry item
Framed Jersey Signed by Ron Ellis - Donated by Alan Quarry
$250

Starting bid

The Westin Harbour Castle Toronto & More item
The Westin Harbour Castle Toronto & More
$75

Starting bid

Toronto Maple Leafs Tickets - Donated by Diego & Rita Vitell item
Toronto Maple Leafs Tickets - Donated by Diego & Rita Vitell
$100

Starting bid

Danby Wine Cooler - Donated by Danby item
Danby Wine Cooler - Donated by Danby
$50

Starting bid

2 x Attraction & Historic Site Passes - Donor: Niagara Parks item
2 x Attraction & Historic Site Passes - Donor: Niagara Parks
$50

Starting bid

Each pass includes:
Journey Behind the Falls

Butterfly Conservatory

White Water Walk

Whirpool Aero Car

Wego Green & Blue Line - All Day Pass

Falls Incline Railway - All Day Pass

Niagara Parks Power Station + the Tunnel

Power Station at Night

Laura Secord Homestead

Floral Showcase

McFarland House

Mackenzie Printery

Ole Fort Erie

alt Hotel Ottawa Downtown & More item
alt Hotel Ottawa Downtown & More
$75

Starting bid

alt Hotel Ottawa Downtown

1 Night Double Occupancy
(exp 7/31/27)


Canadian Museum of History & Canadian War Museum (5 Passes - exp 12/1/26)


Ingenium Museums (2 Family Passes - 2 Adults, 4 Children)


National Gallery of Canada (2 Passes - exp 1/1/27)


Ingenious - Book

Queen Quilt - Donated by Busy Bee Quilts item
Queen Quilt - Donated by Busy Bee Quilts
$50

Starting bid

Apple Inn B&B, Anna Mae's, inSeason Home+Garden and More! item
Apple Inn B&B, Anna Mae's, inSeason Home+Garden and More!
$50

Starting bid

The Mennonite Experience & More!!

$200 Gift Certificate - Apple Inn Bed & Breakfast in Wellesley

$50 Gift Card - Anna Mae's

$25 Gift Card & Puzzle - inSeason Home + Garden

Elmira Country Wagon Ride for 2

Admission to The Mennonite Story for 2

Wellesley Apple Cider & Apple Butter

Alt Hotel Toronto Airport & More item
Alt Hotel Toronto Airport & More
$40

Starting bid

1 Night Double Occupancy at the Alt Hotel Toronto Airport (expires 3/27/27)

$25 Gift Certificate to The Old Spaghetti Factory (expires 12/31/27)

Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) Admission for 2

Gardiner Museum Admission for 2 (expires 3/27/27)

Two Tickets to a Symphony Orchestra Performance - Donor: TSO item
Two Tickets to a Symphony Orchestra Performance - Donor: TSO
$40

Starting bid

Multifunction Inkjet Color Printer - Donated by Schelters item
Multifunction Inkjet Color Printer - Donated by Schelters
$40

Starting bid

EPSON - WorkForce Pro WF-C4810

12 Large 3 Topping Pizzas - Donated by Domino's Pizza Elmira item
12 Large 3 Topping Pizzas - Donated by Domino's Pizza Elmira
$40

Starting bid

Coupons expire March 27, 2027

Mountain Scene Framed Art - Donated by Resin in the Woods item
Mountain Scene Framed Art - Donated by Resin in the Woods item
Mountain Scene Framed Art - Donated by Resin in the Woods
$40

Starting bid

Created by local artisan

Michelle Dechert

@resin.inthewoods

Weight - 16 lbs

4 x 18 Hole Golf Pass - Donated by Elmira Golf Club item
4 x 18 Hole Golf Pass - Donated by Elmira Golf Club
$40

Starting bid

Valid for 2026 Season on Mon-Fri or after 1 pm on Weekends & Holidays

2 Season Passes & Fleece Blanket - Donor: Waterloo Warriors item
2 Season Passes & Fleece Blanket - Donor: Waterloo Warriors
$30

Starting bid

2 x 2026/27 Season Passes
Valid for all home games including
Basketball, Football, Hockey & Volleyball

Women's Linea Roma Sunglasses - Donated by Elmira Eyewear item
Women's Linea Roma Sunglasses - Donated by Elmira Eyewear
$40

Starting bid

VIP Golf Party - Donated by Golfplay Kitchener/Waterloo item
VIP Golf Party - Donated by Golfplay Kitchener/Waterloo
$40

Starting bid

VIP Golf Party for 4-10 Guests

Includes:

2 hrs GOLFZON simulator golf

VIP private lounge or simulator bay

2 stone-oven pizza

$200 Gift Card - Donated by Crowsfoot item
$200 Gift Card - Donated by Crowsfoot
$50

Starting bid

$200 KW Tickets Gift Certificates - Donor: Taposhi Batabyal item
$200 KW Tickets Gift Certificates - Donor: Taposhi Batabyal
$50

Starting bid

2 Canvas Prints - Donated by Framing & Art Centre Waterloo item
2 Canvas Prints - Donated by Framing & Art Centre Waterloo
$40

Starting bid

Universal Projector Mount - Donor: Veronica Chapman item
Universal Projector Mount - Donor: Veronica Chapman
$30

Starting bid

Epson Universal Projector Mount with 3" Extension Column

4 x Adult Flex Tickets - Donated by Ripely's Aquarium item
4 x Adult Flex Tickets - Donated by Ripely's Aquarium
$40

Starting bid

Throw Quilt - Handcrafted & Donated by Joanne Passmore item
Throw Quilt - Handcrafted & Donated by Joanne Passmore
$50

Starting bid

Wellness Basket - Donated by SOS Physiotherapy item
Wellness Basket - Donated by SOS Physiotherapy
$40

Starting bid

2 General Admission - Donated by Medieval Times item
2 General Admission - Donated by Medieval Times
$40

Starting bid

Expires March 27, 2027

4 x Admission - Donated by Wild Waterworks - Hamilton item
4 x Admission - Donated by Wild Waterworks - Hamilton
$20

Starting bid

Killareny's Chikanishing by Jenny L. Brubacher Soehner item
Killareny's Chikanishing by Jenny L. Brubacher Soehner
$40

Starting bid

Framed Size - 11.75" x 21.75"


Killarney's Chikanishing,

Georgian Bay 2025


Soft pastels on sanded surface


By Jenny L. Brubacher Soehner


Hope can be found in nature that continues

to grow and create beauty in hard place

- life that flourishes against all odds.

-JLBS

Cordless Drill - Donated by Elmira Home Comfort item
Cordless Drill - Donated by Elmira Home Comfort
$20

Starting bid

Kobalt XTR 24V Max 1/2" Cordless Drill Kit

Two Tickets - Donated by Drayton Entertainment item
Two Tickets - Donated by Drayton Entertainment
$40

Starting bid

Two tickets to a production at any Drayton Entertainment Venue, 2026 Season

Gift Set - Donated by Township of Woolwich item
Gift Set - Donated by Township of Woolwich
$20

Starting bid

Blanket, 2 Ceramic Mugs, Insulated Mug/Can Cozy, 5 WMC Passes (Swim, Skate, Fitness)

2 Tickets Pavlo & Daniel Emmet - Donor: Centre in the Square item
2 Tickets Pavlo & Daniel Emmet - Donor: Centre in the Square
$20

Starting bid

Friday, May 8, 2026, 8pm

Milwakee Tools - Donated by Elmira Auto Supplies Ltd. item
Milwakee Tools - Donated by Elmira Auto Supplies Ltd.
$30

Starting bid

18 Holes of Golf for Two - Donated by Conestoga Golf Club item
18 Holes of Golf for Two - Donated by Conestoga Golf Club
$40

Starting bid

Valid Mon to Thurs (No Holidays)

Expires Oct 31, 2026

$50 Gift Card & Aveda Products - Donated by Thatch & Fringe item
$50 Gift Card & Aveda Products - Donated by Thatch & Fringe
$30

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card

Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo 250 ml

Aveda Rosemary Mint Weightless Conditioner 250 ml

Canoe Trip for 2 from Breslau - Donor: Canoeing the Grand item
Canoe Trip for 2 from Breslau - Donor: Canoeing the Grand
$30

Starting bid

Cordless Hand Mixer - Donated by Elmira Home Hardware item
Cordless Hand Mixer - Donated by Elmira Home Hardware
$30

Starting bid

Chefman Cordless Power 7-Speed Hand Mixer

Two Tickets - Donated by Blyth Festival item
Two Tickets - Donated by Blyth Festival
$20

Starting bid

Two tickets to any one of Blyth Festival’s productions during the 2026 summer season

$100 Gift Card - Donated by The Waters Spa Waterloo item
$100 Gift Card - Donated by The Waters Spa Waterloo
$40

Starting bid

Peel St Bridge Winterbourne by Della vanDokkumburg item
Peel St Bridge Winterbourne by Della vanDokkumburg
$30

Starting bid

Local Artist

11" x 14"

52 Hill St. West Montrose by Della vanDokkumburg item
52 Hill St. West Montrose by Della vanDokkumburg
$30

Starting bid

Local Artist

11" x 14"

Deluxe Charcuterie Board - Donated by Merri-Lee Metzger item
Deluxe Charcuterie Board - Donated by Merri-Lee Metzger
$40

Starting bid

Deluxe Charcuterie Board - Donated by Merri-Lee Metzger item
Deluxe Charcuterie Board - Donated by Merri-Lee Metzger
$40

Starting bid

Smoothie Gift Set - Donated by Green Valley Health & Herbs item
Smoothie Gift Set - Donated by Green Valley Health & Herbs
$20

Starting bid

VegiDay Blender

VegiDay Stainless Steel Straws 4 pack

Organic Traditions Caoco Powder 227 g

Prana Ground Chia 200 g

ElectroMag Magnesium Drink Mix 6.7 g x 6

$100 Never Enough Thyme Gift Card - Donor: John Kendall PC item
$100 Never Enough Thyme Gift Card - Donor: John Kendall PC
$40

Starting bid

Sweet & Savory Pie Company Waterloo - Donor: John Kendall PC item
Sweet & Savory Pie Company Waterloo - Donor: John Kendall PC
$40

Starting bid

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