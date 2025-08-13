Hosted by

THE VANCOUVER BOOK AND MAGAZINE FAIR

Word Vancouver Silent Auction 2025

River District Crossing, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Copper Beech Guest House plus Airfare Package item
Copper Beech Guest House plus Airfare Package
$600

Starting bid

Full value: $2,388


Trip for two, stay for 2 nights at Copper Beach House, plus airfare via Pacific Coastal Airlines.


Fall 2025 or Spring 2026. Come and stay in a heritage house on Delkatla Inlet in Haida Gwaii, owned and managed by the writer, Susan Musgrave.

Includes airfare for two.

ROUND TRIP FOR TWO (2) TRAVELLERS

Travel between these points: Vancouver (YVR) and Masset (ZMT)

$50 Gift Certificate to Locus on Main St. item
$50 Gift Certificate to Locus on Main St.
$20

Starting bid

Full value: $50


$50 Gift Certificate to Locus on Main St.

4121 Main St, Vancouver

Capilano Suspension Bridge Passes (#1) item
Capilano Suspension Bridge Passes (#1)
$62

Starting bid

Full value: $156


2 x single admission day passes.


One single-day admission ticket gets you unlimited access to everything the Park has to offer. Just pick a date and time that works for you and get here as close to your arrival times as possible.


Adult single ticket $78.00

2 TICKETS

https://www.capbridge.com

Capilano Suspension Bridge Passes (#2) item
Capilano Suspension Bridge Passes (#2)
$62

Starting bid

Full value: $156


2 x single admission day passes.


One single-day admission ticket gets you unlimited access to everything the Park has to offer. Just pick a date and time that works for you and get here as close to your arrival times as possible.


Adult single ticket $78.00

2 TICKETS

https://www.capbridge.com

Vancouver Art Gallery Tickets and Catalogue item
Vancouver Art Gallery Tickets and Catalogue item
Vancouver Art Gallery Tickets and Catalogue
$38

Starting bid

Full value: $93


2 General admission tickets to the Vancouver Art Gallery, along with a catalogue for the David Milne exhibit.

Two seats in the Cut Like a Chef Class item
Two seats in the Cut Like a Chef Class
$80

Starting bid

Full value: $200 for two people.


Learn to cut like a chef and increase your confidence with kitchen knives at our Vancouver store.

With this class, you will learn to hold a knife properly, develop speed, increase precision and learn to enjoy your time in the kitchen. We’ll cover knife safety and care, knife motion,choosing a knife/knife shapes and uses, common veggies/fruit and classic cuts. You will be come a slicing/dicing machine . . . maybe... with enough practice.

https://knifewear.com/en-au/products/cut-like-a-chef-classes-vancouver

Gift Card to Black Bond Books and Book Warehouse (#1) item
Gift Card to Black Bond Books and Book Warehouse (#1)
$20

Starting bid

Full value: $50


A $50 gift card to Black Bond Books and Book Warehouse.

Gift Card to Black Bond Books and Book Warehouse (#2) item
Gift Card to Black Bond Books and Book Warehouse (#2)
$20

Starting bid

Full value: $50


A $50 gift card to Black Bond Books and Book Warehouse.

$50 Gift Card for Iron Dog Books item
$50 Gift Card for Iron Dog Books
$20

Starting bid

Full value: $50

$50 Gift Card for Iron Dog Books.

An e-gift card will be emailed to the recipient winner.

Unlimited Fitness Classes item
Unlimited Fitness Classes
$58

Starting bid

Full value: $145


Unlimited fitness classes for 1 month with once a week health meetings with a health coach Worth $145.

Once membership starts, it will expire after 30 days.

You may transfer to another person, only for new members.

Offers or Gift Certificates cannot be combined.

FORBIDDEN WALKING TOUR item
FORBIDDEN WALKING TOUR
$26

Starting bid

Full value: $66


Gift certificate for a two-person admission.

The certificate gives two people the chance to enjoy one of these four walking tours:

-The Really Gay History Tour

-The Forbidden Vancouver Tour

-The Lost Souls of Gastown Tour

-The Dark Secrets of Stanley Park Tour


https://forbiddenvancouver.ca/?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=829927108&gbraid=0AAAAADLKQVq2Iagbbola8dg3nQF78MGFw&gclid=CjwKCAjwkvbEBhApEiwAKUz6-yz4nvjfmT-XAMSZ0QfkXyrfo36LttJxHGKPUG7DOJERqr9nHB0vgBoCREcQAvD_BwEValue

Slice of Life Tickets item
Slice of Life Tickets
$16

Starting bid

Full Value: $40


2 pairs of slice event tickets (4 total tickets) to any life drawing, pinball or single slice speed dating.


Coupons can be used on our website.

Art by Barbara Heller item
Art by Barbara Heller
$40

Starting bid

Full value: $95


Part of a series of small tapestries made of hand-spun and naturally dyed yarn on the theme of Leonard Cohen's song Anthem: "There is a crack, a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in."

Last one in the series.

Bamboo Earrings item
Bamboo Earrings
$15

Starting bid

Full value: $35


Bamboo earrings made by Roaming Rabbit Jewelry.

Apatite Gem Bow Necklace item
Apatite Gem Bow Necklace
$15

Starting bid

Full value: $40


Necklace made by Roaming Rabbit Jewelry.

Everything Wine Gift Basket item
Everything Wine Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Full value: $80


Everything Wine River District - Gift basket with two bottles of wine and snacks.


https://www.everythingwine.ca/taste-of-bc-gift-basket-store-pick-up-version

This item maybe different than it appears in picture.

Framed Print by Janet Kvammen item
Framed Print by Janet Kvammen
$26

Starting bid

Full value: $65


JANET KVAMMEN

“Loss and Found”

(cARTiological discoveries series)

Enhanced Print with Gold Ink

8 x10 framed

Framed Caricature of Dali Lama item
Framed Caricature of Dali Lama
$20

Starting bid

Full value: $50


Framed Caricature of Dali Lama by Harbord Caricatures.

Regional Assembly of Text Bundle item
Regional Assembly of Text Bundle
$6

Starting bid

Full value: $16


Small journals, buttons, pencil check list.

https://www.assemblyoftext.com/collections/all

Crochet Purse item
Crochet Purse
$32

Starting bid

Full value: $80


Crotchet yellow and green purse.


Only Words by Natasha Boškić

https://www.instagram.com/p/DL5_rBeyK6K/?igsh=MXI3Y2Voa2VvcXZqMQ%3D%3D

Vancouver Water Adventures Kayak Gift Certificate item
Vancouver Water Adventures Kayak Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Full value: $104


2 hours kayak or paddleboard rental for up to 4 guests.

Kids Books $20 Gift Card (#1) item
Kids Books $20 Gift Card (#1)
$5

Starting bid

Full value: $20


https://www.kidsbooks.ca

Kids Books $20 Gift Card (#2) item
Kids Books $20 Gift Card (#2)
$5

Starting bid

Full value: $20


https://www.kidsbooks.ca

Typewriter Mug by Nevena Ceramics item
Typewriter Mug by Nevena Ceramics
$20

Starting bid

Full value: $50


Nevena Tadic - Ceramic Design

https://nevenatadic.com/home.htmlExploring


New forms and techniques, she finds inspiration in events or objects from everyday life.

She currently creates full time in her Vancouver studio where she also teaches pottery classes.

2 Tickets to Show at The Arts Club Theatre item
2 Tickets to Show at The Arts Club Theatre
$58

Starting bid

Full value: $146


Two tickets to The Arts Club Theatre for the show You Used to Call Me Marie at the Newmont Stage from Sept 25-Oct 12 2025


AN EPIC MÉTIS LOVE STORY

You Used to Call Me Marie...explores the fur trade and political uprisings in the 1930s to the present through era-spanning dance and live music, from French fiddle to contemporary country. Our most intimate venue, the Olympic Village Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre

https://artsclub.com/shows/2025-2026/you-used-to-call-me-marie

2 tickets to MOV (#1) item
2 tickets to MOV (#1)
$18

Starting bid

Full value: $46 (2 adult price tickets)


2 tickets to the Museum of Vancouver.

MOV | The Museum of Vancouver. Canada's premier civic history museum.


Permanent galleries, exhibitions, events, French and English educational program.

2 tickets to MOV (#2) item
2 tickets to MOV (#2)
$18

Starting bid

Full value: $46 (2 adult price tickets)


2 tickets to the Museum of Vancouver.

MOV | The Museum of Vancouver. Canada's premier civic history museum.


Permanent galleries, exhibitions, events, French and English educational program.

Tradewind Books Ages 3-5 Bundle #1 item
Tradewind Books Ages 3-5 Bundle #1
$26

Starting bid

Full value: $67

Tradewind Books Ages 3-5


This bundle includes the following titles:


  • Paulette Sarmonpal, Where Are My Onions (Tradewind Books)
  • Ellen Schwartz. Mr. Belinsky’s Bagels (Tradewind Books)
  • Kari-Lynn Winters, On My Swim (Tradewind Books)
  • Kari-Lynn Winters, On My Skis (TradewindBooks)
Tradewind Books ages 6-8 Bundle #2 item
Tradewind Books ages 6-8 Bundle #2
$20

Starting bid

Full value: $45.95


Tradewind Books ages 6-8


This bundle includes the following titles:


  • Alison Acheson The Cul-De-Sac (Tradewind Books)
  • Glenn Huser, Time for Flowers, Time for Snow (Tradewind Books)
  • Kevin Crosby-Holland, The Riddlemaster (Tradewind Books)


Tradewind Books ages 6-8 Bundle #3 item
Tradewind Books ages 6-8 Bundle #3
$21

Starting bid

Full value: $50.90


Tradewind Books ages 6-8


This bundle includes the following titles:


  • Alison Acheson The Cul-De-Sac (Tradewind Books)
  • Glen Huser, The Golden Touch (Tradewind Books)
  • Kari-Lynn Winters, Just Bea (Tradewind Books)


Tradewind Books ages 9-12 Bundle #4 item
Tradewind Books ages 9-12 Bundle #4
$20

Starting bid

Full value: $46.65


Tradewind Books ages 9-12


This bundle includes the following titles:


  • Ellen Schwartz, The Princess Dolls (Tradewind Books) 9-12
  • Rachel Sa, The Lewton Experiment (Tradewind Books) YA
  • Ann Chandler, Siena Summer (Tradewind Books) YA
Tradewind Books ages YA Bundle #5 item
Tradewind Books ages YA Bundle #5
$22

Starting bid

Full value: $54.65


Tradewind Books ages YA


This bundle includes the following titles:


  • Mark David Smith, Caravaggio Signed in Blood (Tradewind Books) YA
  • Rachel Sa, The Lewton Experiment (Tradewind Books) YA
  • Randy Boyagoda, Little Sanctuary (Tradewind Books) YA


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!