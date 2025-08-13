Word Vancouver Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
Starting bid
Full value: $2,388
Trip for two, stay for 2 nights at Copper Beach House, plus airfare via Pacific Coastal Airlines.
Fall 2025 or Spring 2026. Come and stay in a heritage house on Delkatla Inlet in Haida Gwaii, owned and managed by the writer, Susan Musgrave.
Includes airfare for two.
ROUND TRIP FOR TWO (2) TRAVELLERS
Travel between these points: Vancouver (YVR) and Masset (ZMT)
Starting bid
Full value: $50
$50 Gift Certificate to Locus on Main St.
4121 Main St, Vancouver
Starting bid
Full value: $156
2 x single admission day passes.
One single-day admission ticket gets you unlimited access to everything the Park has to offer. Just pick a date and time that works for you and get here as close to your arrival times as possible.
Adult single ticket $78.00
2 TICKETS
Starting bid
Full value: $93
2 General admission tickets to the Vancouver Art Gallery, along with a catalogue for the David Milne exhibit.
Starting bid
Full value: $200 for two people.
Learn to cut like a chef and increase your confidence with kitchen knives at our Vancouver store.
With this class, you will learn to hold a knife properly, develop speed, increase precision and learn to enjoy your time in the kitchen. We’ll cover knife safety and care, knife motion,choosing a knife/knife shapes and uses, common veggies/fruit and classic cuts. You will be come a slicing/dicing machine . . . maybe... with enough practice.
https://knifewear.com/en-au/products/cut-like-a-chef-classes-vancouver
Starting bid
Full value: $50
A $50 gift card to Black Bond Books and Book Warehouse.
Starting bid
Full value: $50
$50 Gift Card for Iron Dog Books.
An e-gift card will be emailed to the recipient winner.
Starting bid
Full value: $145
Unlimited fitness classes for 1 month with once a week health meetings with a health coach Worth $145.
Once membership starts, it will expire after 30 days.
You may transfer to another person, only for new members.
Offers or Gift Certificates cannot be combined.
Starting bid
Full value: $66
Gift certificate for a two-person admission.
The certificate gives two people the chance to enjoy one of these four walking tours:
-The Really Gay History Tour
-The Forbidden Vancouver Tour
-The Lost Souls of Gastown Tour
-The Dark Secrets of Stanley Park Tour
https://forbiddenvancouver.ca/?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=829927108&gbraid=0AAAAADLKQVq2Iagbbola8dg3nQF78MGFw&gclid=CjwKCAjwkvbEBhApEiwAKUz6-yz4nvjfmT-XAMSZ0QfkXyrfo36LttJxHGKPUG7DOJERqr9nHB0vgBoCREcQAvD_BwEValue
Starting bid
Full Value: $40
2 pairs of slice event tickets (4 total tickets) to any life drawing, pinball or single slice speed dating.
Coupons can be used on our website.
Starting bid
Full value: $95
Part of a series of small tapestries made of hand-spun and naturally dyed yarn on the theme of Leonard Cohen's song Anthem: "There is a crack, a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in."
Last one in the series.
Starting bid
Full value: $35
Bamboo earrings made by Roaming Rabbit Jewelry.
Starting bid
Full value: $40
Necklace made by Roaming Rabbit Jewelry.
Starting bid
Full value: $80
Everything Wine River District - Gift basket with two bottles of wine and snacks.
https://www.everythingwine.ca/taste-of-bc-gift-basket-store-pick-up-version
This item maybe different than it appears in picture.
Starting bid
Full value: $65
JANET KVAMMEN
“Loss and Found”
(cARTiological discoveries series)
Enhanced Print with Gold Ink
8 x10 framed
Starting bid
Full value: $50
Framed Caricature of Dali Lama by Harbord Caricatures.
Starting bid
Full value: $16
Small journals, buttons, pencil check list.
Starting bid
Full value: $80
Crotchet yellow and green purse.
Only Words by Natasha Boškić
https://www.instagram.com/p/DL5_rBeyK6K/?igsh=MXI3Y2Voa2VvcXZqMQ%3D%3D
Starting bid
Full value: $104
2 hours kayak or paddleboard rental for up to 4 guests.
Starting bid
Full value: $50
Nevena Tadic - Ceramic Design
https://nevenatadic.com/home.htmlExploring
New forms and techniques, she finds inspiration in events or objects from everyday life.
She currently creates full time in her Vancouver studio where she also teaches pottery classes.
Starting bid
Full value: $146
Two tickets to The Arts Club Theatre for the show You Used to Call Me Marie at the Newmont Stage from Sept 25-Oct 12 2025
AN EPIC MÉTIS LOVE STORY
You Used to Call Me Marie...explores the fur trade and political uprisings in the 1930s to the present through era-spanning dance and live music, from French fiddle to contemporary country. Our most intimate venue, the Olympic Village Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre
https://artsclub.com/shows/2025-2026/you-used-to-call-me-marie
Starting bid
Full value: $46 (2 adult price tickets)
2 tickets to the Museum of Vancouver.
MOV | The Museum of Vancouver. Canada's premier civic history museum.
Permanent galleries, exhibitions, events, French and English educational program.
Starting bid
Full value: $67
Tradewind Books Ages 3-5
This bundle includes the following titles:
Starting bid
Full value: $45.95
Tradewind Books ages 6-8
This bundle includes the following titles:
Starting bid
Full value: $50.90
Tradewind Books ages 6-8
This bundle includes the following titles:
Starting bid
Full value: $46.65
Tradewind Books ages 9-12
This bundle includes the following titles:
Starting bid
Full value: $54.65
Tradewind Books ages YA
This bundle includes the following titles:
