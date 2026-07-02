Word Vancouver Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Full value: $2,388
Trip for two, stay for 2 nights at Copper Beach House, plus airfare via Pacific Coastal Airlines.
Fall 2025 or Spring 2026. Come and stay in a heritage house on Delkatla Inlet in Haida Gwaii, owned and managed by the writer, Susan Musgrave.
Includes airfare for two.
ROUND TRIP FOR TWO (2) TRAVELLERS
Travel between these points: Vancouver (YVR) and Masset (ZMT)
Starting bid
Full value: $50
$50 Gift Certificate to Locus on Main St.
4121 Main St, Vancouver
Starting bid
Full value: $156
2 x single admission day passes.
One single-day admission ticket gets you unlimited access to everything the Park has to offer. Just pick a date and time that works for you and get here as close to your arrival times as possible.
Adult single ticket $78.00
2 TICKETS
Starting bid
Full value: $156
2 x single admission day passes.
One single-day admission ticket gets you unlimited access to everything the Park has to offer. Just pick a date and time that works for you and get here as close to your arrival times as possible.
Adult single ticket $78.00
2 TICKETS
Starting bid
Full value: $93
2 General admission tickets to the Vancouver Art Gallery, along with a catalogue for the David Milne exhibit.
Starting bid
Full value: $200 for two people.
Learn to cut like a chef and increase your confidence with kitchen knives at our Vancouver store.
With this class, you will learn to hold a knife properly, develop speed, increase precision and learn to enjoy your time in the kitchen. We’ll cover knife safety and care, knife motion,choosing a knife/knife shapes and uses, common veggies/fruit and classic cuts. You will be come a slicing/dicing machine . . . maybe... with enough practice.
https://knifewear.com/en-au/products/cut-like-a-chef-classes-vancouver
Starting bid
Full value: $50
A $50 gift card to Black Bond Books and Book Warehouse.
Starting bid
Full value: $50
A $50 gift card to Black Bond Books and Book Warehouse.
Starting bid
Full value: $50
$50 Gift Card for Iron Dog Books.
An e-gift card will be emailed to the recipient winner.
Starting bid
Full value: $145
Unlimited fitness classes for 1 month with once a week health meetings with a health coach Worth $145.
Once membership starts, it will expire after 30 days.
You may transfer to another person, only for new members.
Offers or Gift Certificates cannot be combined.
Starting bid
Full value: $66
Gift certificate for a two-person admission.
The certificate gives two people the chance to enjoy one of these four walking tours:
-The Really Gay History Tour
-The Forbidden Vancouver Tour
-The Lost Souls of Gastown Tour
-The Dark Secrets of Stanley Park Tour
https://forbiddenvancouver.ca/?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=829927108&gbraid=0AAAAADLKQVq2Iagbbola8dg3nQF78MGFw&gclid=CjwKCAjwkvbEBhApEiwAKUz6-yz4nvjfmT-XAMSZ0QfkXyrfo36LttJxHGKPUG7DOJERqr9nHB0vgBoCREcQAvD_BwEValue
Starting bid
Full Value: $40
2 pairs of slice event tickets (4 total tickets) to any life drawing, pinball or single slice speed dating.
Coupons can be used on our website.
Starting bid
Full value: $95
Part of a series of small tapestries made of hand-spun and naturally dyed yarn on the theme of Leonard Cohen's song Anthem: "There is a crack, a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in."
Last one in the series.
Starting bid
Full value: $35
Bamboo earrings made by Roaming Rabbit Jewelry.
Starting bid
Full value: $40
Necklace made by Roaming Rabbit Jewelry.
Starting bid
Full value: $80
Everything Wine River District - Gift basket with two bottles of wine and snacks.
https://www.everythingwine.ca/taste-of-bc-gift-basket-store-pick-up-version
This item maybe different than it appears in picture.
Starting bid
Full value: $65
JANET KVAMMEN
“Loss and Found”
(cARTiological discoveries series)
Enhanced Print with Gold Ink
8 x10 framed
Starting bid
Full value: $50
Framed Caricature of Dali Lama by Harbord Caricatures.
Starting bid
Full value: $16
Small journals, buttons, pencil check list.
Starting bid
Full value: $80
Crotchet yellow and green purse.
Only Words by Natasha Boškić
https://www.instagram.com/p/DL5_rBeyK6K/?igsh=MXI3Y2Voa2VvcXZqMQ%3D%3D
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