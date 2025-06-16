Training Society Of Vancouver
Working Class with Daisy Thompson (June 23/27) & Rianne Svelnis (June 25)
Scotiabank Dance Centre
677 Davie St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2G6, Canada
Monday - June 23 - Daisy Thompson
CA$15
Monday June 23 with Daisy Thompson Working Class from 10am-11:30am
Wednesday - June 25 - Rianne Svelnis
CA$15
Wednesday June 25 with Rianne Svelnis Working Class from 10am-11:30am
Friday - June 27 - Daisy Thompson
CA$15
Friday June 27 with Daisy Thompson Working Class from 10am-11:30am
Waitlist Ticket
free
If the class you selected is full, please select this Waitlist Ticket.
