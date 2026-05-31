Ottawa Modern Quilt Guild

Hosted by

Ottawa Modern Quilt Guild

About this event

Workshop - Quilting with Rulers by Tara Starzomski

50 Bellman Dr

Nepean, ON K2H 8S3, Canada

Member pricing
$45

Credit or Debit cards with CCV. When checking out, select "Other" if you don't want to support the Zeffy platform. Check your SPAM folder if you don't see your receipt email. Receipt will go to the email associated to the payment method.

Non-Member pricing
$55

Credit or Debit cards with CCV. When checking out, select "Other" if you don't want to support the Zeffy platform. Check your SPAM folder if you don't see your receipt email. Receipt will go to the email associated to the payment method.

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