Workshop (Second edition) - Building Your Curved Piecing Toolbox with Cheryl Thomson (copy)

Hosted by
About this event
Credit or Debit cards with CCV. When checking out, select "Other" if you don't want to support the Zeffy platform. Check your SPAM folder if you don't see your receipt email. Receipt will go to the email associated to the payment method.
Credit or Debit cards with CCV. When checking out, select "Other" if you don't want to support the Zeffy platform. Check your SPAM folder if you don't see your receipt email. Receipt will go to the email associated to the payment method.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!