Workshop Template (Z2H 2025 copy)

Students! New to QSDC? Buy a QSDC membership between January 1 and January 25, 2025, and get a free entry to the workshop and evening social. Sign up for membership here: https://forms.gle/JD9YHXvp8gFhtod69
Students! New to QSDC? Buy a QSDC membership between January 1 and January 25, 2025, and get a free entry to the workshop and evening social. Sign up for membership here: https://forms.gle/JD9YHXvp8gFhtod69
Community NEW QSDC Member January Promotion
$60
Kingston community! New to QSDC? Buy a QSDC membership between January 1 and January 25, 2025, and get a free entry to the workshop and evening social. Sign up for membership here: https://forms.gle/JD9YHXvp8gFhtod69
Kingston community! New to QSDC? Buy a QSDC membership between January 1 and January 25, 2025, and get a free entry to the workshop and evening social. Sign up for membership here: https://forms.gle/JD9YHXvp8gFhtod69
QSDC Member Workshop+Dance
$25
All-inclusive pricing for pre-existing membership holders.
All-inclusive pricing for pre-existing membership holders.
Non-Member Workshop+Dance
$30
All-inclusive pricing for non-members.
All-inclusive pricing for non-members.
QSDC Member - Evening Social ONLY
$5
For returning QSDC members; DOES NOT include the workshop.
For returning QSDC members; DOES NOT include the workshop.
Non-member - Evening Social ONLY
$10
For non-members; DOES NOT include the workshop.
For non-members; DOES NOT include the workshop.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!