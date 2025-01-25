Workshop Template (Z2H 2025 copy)

Students! New to QSDC? Buy a QSDC membership between January 1 and January 25, 2025, and get a free entry to the workshop and evening social. Sign up for membership here: https://forms.gle/JD9YHXvp8gFhtod69

Students! New to QSDC? Buy a QSDC membership between January 1 and January 25, 2025, and get a free entry to the workshop and evening social. Sign up for membership here: https://forms.gle/JD9YHXvp8gFhtod69

More details...