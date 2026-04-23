WORKSHOPS - Thrice as Nice 2026

HUSTLE WORKSHOP w/ ABDIEL*

3:00 – 4:30 PM Hustle workshop (upstairs)

5:00 – 6:30 PM SOUL TRAIN : culture + history session w/ Abdiel + Tash (downstairs)





About the workshop - please read ***

Abdiel will be facilitating a Latin Hustle workshop for advanced beginners and intermediate dancers. Having experience with basic hustle movements such as wheel, hesitation, cross body lead, bridge, shadow, and “you go/I go” is essential.





LIMITED TICKETS // FCFS





https://www.instagram.com/justabdiel/