WORKSHOPS - Thrice as Nice 2026

About this event
HUSTLE WORKSHOP w/ SARA*
11:30 – 1:00 PM Hustle workshop (upstairs)
5:00 – 6:30 PM SOUL TRAIN : culture + history session w/ Abdiel + Tash (downstairs)
LIMITED TICKETS // FCFS
HUSTLE WORKSHOP w/ SAV & SAM*
1:15 – 2:45 PM Hustle workshop (upstairs)
5:00 – 6:30 PM SOUL TRAIN : culture + history session w/ Abdiel + Tash (downstairs)
LIMITED TICKETS // FCFS
HUSTLE WORKSHOP w/ ABDIEL*
3:00 – 4:30 PM Hustle workshop (upstairs)
5:00 – 6:30 PM SOUL TRAIN : culture + history session w/ Abdiel + Tash (downstairs)
About the workshop - please read ***
Abdiel will be facilitating a Latin Hustle workshop for advanced beginners and intermediate dancers. Having experience with basic hustle movements such as wheel, hesitation, cross body lead, bridge, shadow, and “you go/I go” is essential.
LIMITED TICKETS // FCFS
PUNKING/WHACKING/WAACKING w/ COLOURS*
5:00 – 6:00 PM Culture + history session w/ COLOURS (upstairs)
6:00 – 7:00 PM PUNKING/WHACKING/WAACKING (upstairs)
LIMITED TICKETS // FCFS
WHY WE STRUT... w/ RASHAAD*
12:00 – 1:00 PM SOULFULLY DRIVEN // The Black American Family Household Behind the Music and the Dance (downstairs)
1:00 – 12:30 PM WHY WE STRUT... A Strutting workshop with a focus on history, solos and group stepping (downstairs)
LIMITED TICKETS // FCFS
CAMBELLOCKING w/ TASH*
3:00 – 4:30 PM CAMBELLOCKING (downstairs)
5:00 – 6:30 PM SOUL TRAIN : culture + history session w/ Abdiel + Tash (downstairs)
LIMITED TICKETS // FCFS
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