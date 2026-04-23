Hustle at RS Dance Society

Hosted by

Hustle at RS Dance Society

About this event

WORKSHOPS - Thrice as Nice 2026

2026 E 43rd Ave

Vancouver, BC V5P 1M7, Canada

SARA BIERNACKA (POLAND)
$40

HUSTLE WORKSHOP w/ SARA*

11:30 – 1:00 PM Hustle workshop (upstairs)

5:00 – 6:30 PM  SOUL TRAIN : culture + history session w/ Abdiel + Tash (downstairs)


LIMITED TICKETS // FCFS


https://www.instagram.com/s_krzywinska/

SAVAGE & SAMUELLE (MONTREAL)
$40

HUSTLE WORKSHOP w/ SAV & SAM*

1:15 – 2:45 PM Hustle workshop (upstairs)

5:00 – 6:30 PM  SOUL TRAIN : culture + history session w/ Abdiel + Tash (downstairs)


LIMITED TICKETS // FCFS


https://www.instagram.com/savageandsamuelle/

ABDIEL JACOBSEN (NEW YORK)
$40

HUSTLE WORKSHOP w/ ABDIEL*

3:00 – 4:30 PM Hustle workshop (upstairs)

5:00 – 6:30 PM  SOUL TRAIN : culture + history session w/ Abdiel + Tash (downstairs)


About the workshop - please read ***

Abdiel will be facilitating a Latin Hustle workshop for advanced beginners and intermediate dancers. Having experience with basic hustle movements such as wheel, hesitation, cross body lead, bridge, shadow, and “you go/I go” is essential.


LIMITED TICKETS // FCFS


https://www.instagram.com/justabdiel/

COLOURS (TORONTO)
$40

PUNKING/WHACKING/WAACKING w/ COLOURS*

5:00 – 6:00 PM Culture + history session w/ COLOURS (upstairs)

6:00 – 7:00 PM  PUNKING/WHACKING/WAACKING (upstairs)


LIMITED TICKETS // FCFS


https://www.instagram.com/colours_perez/

RASHAAD HASANI PEARSON (WASHINGTON, DC)
$40

WHY WE STRUT... w/ RASHAAD*

12:00 – 1:00 PM SOULFULLY DRIVEN // The Black American Family Household Behind the Music and the Dance (downstairs)

1:00 – 12:30 PM  WHY WE STRUT... A Strutting workshop with a focus on history, solos and group stepping (downstairs)


LIMITED TICKETS // FCFS


https://www.instagram.com/soulmatic__/

NATASHA JEAN-BART (MONTREAL)
$40

CAMBELLOCKING w/ TASH*

3:00 – 4:30 PM CAMBELLOCKING (downstairs)

5:00 – 6:30 PM  SOUL TRAIN : culture + history session w/ Abdiel + Tash (downstairs)


LIMITED TICKETS // FCFS


https://www.instagram.com/seektash/

Add a donation for Hustle at RS Dance Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!