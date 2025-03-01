Tickets to World Deaf Ice Hockey Championships

6066 Thunderbird Blvd

Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z3, Canada

Child and Youth up to 13 years old
free
Free admission to all games only. Must be accompanied by an supervising adult. No entry to Gala.
1 Regular Game (Senior 55+/Student with ID/Youth 14+)
CA$5
Weekday (Mon to Fri), 8 am to 7 pm
1 Regular Game (Adult)
CA$10
Weekday (Mon to Fri), 8 am to 7 pm
1 Peak Game (Senior 55+/Student with ID/Youth 14+)
CA$10
Weekend (Sat & Sun), Weeknight (Mon to Fri) 7 pm to 12 am
1 Peak Game (Adult)
CA$15
Weekend (Sat & Sun), Weeknight (Mon to Fri) 7 pm to 12 am
Medals Day Pass (Senior 55+/Student with ID)
CA$30
Access to both Bronze and Gold Games on May 17 only ($15 Bronze and $20 Gold - saving of $5!)
Medals Day Pass (Adult)
CA$50
Access to both Bronze and Gold Games on May 17 only ($30 Bronze and $35 Gold - saving of $15!)
Bronze Medal Game (Senior 55+/Student with ID/Youth 14+)
CA$15
Access to Bronze Medal Game only on May 17
Bronze Medal Game (Adult)
CA$30
Access to Bronze Medal Game only on May 17
Gold Medal Game (Senior 55+/Student with ID/Youth 14+)
CA$20
Access to Gold Medal Game only on May 17
Gold Medal Game (Adult)
CA$35
Access to Gold Medal Game only on May 17
