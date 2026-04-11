World Environment Day – Biodiversity Collage

The Biodiversity Collage is an interactive 3-hour workshop meant to help participants understand the causes and consequences of biodiversity loss. Based on the findings of the landmark 2019 IPBES Assessment, it vulgarizes complex ecosystem science for general audiences, and relies on collective intelligence to foster greater awareness of our dependence on biodiversity - as individuals and as a society. It uses a deck of cards depicting and explaining concepts key to the biodiversity crisis, which participants read to one another and work together to arrange in a “collage” that tells the story of the crisis. At the end of the workshop, participants will have the opportunity to draw explicit connections between the concepts and to illustrate as they see fit, as well as to name their teams’ collage and explain what they learned to the other team(s) if applicable. There will be space given to process any emotions that may arise and time to discuss actions that can be taken at all scales.