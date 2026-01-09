Worship & Ministry Night (at Tyndale Univeristy Chapel)

Hosted by
About this event
We do all we can to make it free to worship the Lord in community. However, we rely on donations and our clothing sales to fund this ministry. If you have worshipped with us and love what the Lord is doing here, we would greatly appreciate if you would prayerfully consider financially partnering with us. A donation option will come up during ticket checkout, and you will receive a charitable donation receipt for any amount given. Thank you in advance!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!