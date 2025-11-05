Wrapped in Care 2025

Help a survivor feel seen and supported. Your gift provides essential supplies like a peer support handbook and art materials for one person participating in a peer support program. Small tools, big healing.
Childcare should never be a barrier to healing. This gift covers the cost of childcare for one client, allowing them to fully engage in their support session knowing their child is safe and cared for.
Food brings people together. Your donation provides nourishing snacks for one group session, helping survivors connect in a warm, welcoming environment where healing can begin.
For many survivors, virtual support is the safest and most accessible option. This gift provides a tablet so someone can join peer support sessions from wherever they are—no matter the distance.
Give one survivor the full experience of a 20-week peer support program. This gift covers everything they need to participate, from materials to facilitation, helping them build resilience and community.
Bring REAL Talk to more communities. This gift funds five virtual sessions, helping workplaces, schools and groups across Alberta and Saskatchewan learn how to create safer, more supportive environments.
This is the ultimate gift of care. Your donation funds a full 20-week in-person peer support group anywhere in Alberta—including childcare, transportation and food for all participants. It’s a lifeline for an entire group of survivors.
