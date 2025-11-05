Wrapped in Care 2025

Creative Comfort Kit item
Creative Comfort Kit
CA$5

Help a survivor feel seen and supported. Your gift provides essential supplies like a peer support handbook and art materials for one person participating in a peer support program. Small tools, big healing.

Peace of Mind for Parents item
Peace of Mind for Parents
CA$20

Childcare should never be a barrier to healing. This gift covers the cost of childcare for one client, allowing them to fully engage in their support session knowing their child is safe and cared for.

Nourish a Circle of Support item
Nourish a Circle of Support
CA$50

Food brings people together. Your donation provides nourishing snacks for one group session, helping survivors connect in a warm, welcoming environment where healing can begin.

Connection in Their Hands
CA$200

For many survivors, virtual support is the safest and most accessible option. This gift provides a tablet so someone can join peer support sessions from wherever they are—no matter the distance.

One Journey, Fully Supported
CA$500

Give one survivor the full experience of a 20-week peer support program. This gift covers everything they need to participate, from materials to facilitation, helping them build resilience and community.

REAL Talk, Real Reach
CA$2,500

Bring REAL Talk to more communities. This gift funds five virtual sessions, helping workplaces, schools and groups across Alberta and Saskatchewan learn how to create safer, more supportive environments.

Wrap a Whole Community in Care
CA$7,000

This is the ultimate gift of care. Your donation funds a full 20-week in-person peer support group anywhere in Alberta—including childcare, transportation and food for all participants. It’s a lifeline for an entire group of survivors.

