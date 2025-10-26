SHOP - WYCHWOOD PARK HISTORICAL SOCIETY

A Special Reissue Edition of our fabulous Wychwood Centennial Pro-Grade Hockey Jersey with applique front crest and twill patch.





Myth has it they practiced on the Wychwood Park Pond and played at Wychwood Barns coached by the legendary WWI veteran Capt. Brown. They may have been called the Wychwood Blues, the Wychwoods or even the Wychwood Rats as a 1922 postcard has it—but Wychwood Community Hockey Teams won an incredible six city-wide

Championships from 1919 to 1925 in the Toronto Hockey League—forerunner of the GTHL.





These Jerseys are long sleeve and will be carrying the Wychwood crest on the front and the Centennial logo on the arm.





This is for ordering a size S.





In this version, you can decide on your custom number and name on the back (We will contact you before print).





Please note 17.50 CAD of the total price are going to the Wychwood Park Historical Society for the funding of community initiatives.







