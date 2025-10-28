WYCHWOOD PARK HISTORICAL SOCIETY's Silent Auction

What you are bidding on:





1. A Special Reissue Edition of our fabulous Wychwood Centennial Pro-Grade Hockey Jersey with applique front crest and twill patch.





These Jerseys are long sleeve and will be carrying the Wychwood crest on the front and the Centennial logo on the arm.





In this version, you can decide on your custom number and name on the back.





After the auction we will contact you for size as well as the name and number to be printed on the jersey.





2. A pair of tickets for the Toronto Sceptres pro women’s hockey game at the Coca-Cola Coliseum for a game of choice in the 2025/2026 season





See all details on the Sceptres on www.thepwhl.com





We will contact you after the auction to nail down date and details.



3. Optional: Transport to the game back and forth by Dan Diamond including a drive full of game prep, statistics and anorak facts!