2026 Wyverstone Children's Charity Golf Classic

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About this event
Includes one team of four players plus $50 Perk Pack per player.
Choose the hole on which your team starts. First Come, First Served.
Includes banner placement in club house, signage on golf course and co. representation on a hole, social media recognition and one team of four players. Plus $50 Perk Pack per player.
Includes signage on golf course and co. representation on a hole, social media recognition.
Includes banner placement in club house and logo on social media, print and radio media.
Includes logo on social media, print and radio media.
Includes logo on social media, print and radio media.
Includes logo on course, social media and mention at event.
Includes logo on course, social media and mention at event.
Includes logo on course, social media and mention at event.
Includes logo on course, social media and mention at event.
Includes logo on course, social media and mention at event.
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