Canadian Progress Club Greater Moncton Women

Hosted by

Canadian Progress Club Greater Moncton Women

About this event

2026 Wyverstone Children's Charity Golf Classic

401 Royal Oaks Blvd

Moncton, NB E1H 3S7, Canada

Team ONLY
$1,400

Includes one team of four players plus $50 Perk Pack per player.

Preferred Hole for Golf Team Start
$200

Choose the hole on which your team starts. First Come, First Served.

Eagle Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes banner placement in club house, signage on golf course and co. representation on a hole, social media recognition and one team of four players. Plus $50 Perk Pack per player.

Hole Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes signage on golf course and co. representation on a hole, social media recognition.

Reception Sponsor
$5,000

Includes banner placement in club house and logo on social media, print and radio media.

Lunch Sponsor
$2,500

Includes logo on social media, print and radio media.

Cocktail Sponsor
$2,000

Includes logo on social media, print and radio media.

Ladies' Closest to the Pin Contest Prize
$300

Includes logo on course, social media and mention at event.

Men's Closest to the Pin Contest Prize
$300

Includes logo on course, social media and mention at event.

Ladies' Longest Drive Contest Prize
$300

Includes logo on course, social media and mention at event.

Men's Longest Drive Contest Prize
$300

Includes logo on course, social media and mention at event.

Putting Contest Sponsor
$300

Includes logo on course, social media and mention at event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!