Y Winnipeg's Triple-T Auction in Support of United Way Winnipeg

Unique keepsake box sustainably crafted from hardwood offcuts in PJM Cabinetry's woodworking shop. Hand painted with milk paint and hand carved from cherry with a nature motif.
This box was lovingly made in a woodshop near Copeland Island (Camp Stephens) by Kalyn Murdock's dad :)
Ever wanted to try backpacking or hiking but don't know where to start? Curious about some of Manitoba's hidden nature treasures?
With this prize we will discuss your wishes and then create either a day or overnight outing to do together. (Location will be decided based on your wishes, the season, level of difficulty you are requesting etc)
No experience needed! You need only have a good pair of shoes and a desire for fun!
In my package of goodies you will find some yummy comfort treats such Strawberry Rice Krispy Treats, Puffed Wheat Cake, Peanut Butter Squares as well as a Pumpkin Loaf for company or just for yourself.
It is worth bidding on, as my Christmas Baking is absolute to die for, just ask the front desk of every branch ;)
Assiniboine Park - Take the whole family, this treasure includes four tickets for admission to the Assiniboine Park Zoo or The Leaf
Cookies! This package will include 4 dozen cookies with 4 different varieties - Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, Thimble (my personal favourite), and Gingerbread.
🎁 Gift Wrapping Service 🎁
Sprinkle a little magic on every special moment! This package includes 10 wrapped gifts, perfect for Christmas… or for scattering joy all year long.
Birthdays, anniversaries, triumphs, surprises—whatever you’re celebrating, your personal wrapping wizard has you covered! Simply hand over the gift and the date, and poof! It will be transformed into a beautifully wrapped treasure and delivered back to you, ready to charm and delight.
Level up your charcuterie game with this mosaic-style cutting board sustainably crafted from hardwood offcuts (cherry, oak, sapele) in PJM Cabinetry's woodworking shop.
This board was lovingly made in a woodshop near Copeland Island (Camp Stephens) by Kalyn Murdock's dad :)
A 2 hour individualized wellness experience - including mindfulness practice, movement and therapeutic exercises (art, positive psychology exercises, and more!) for you or your team. Included is a copy of the illustrated happiness trap by Russ Harris.
Yes - you can pack your blanket and bring it with you!! Stay cozy at the office with a Y Pride plush sherpa blanket and when you're done for the day - pack up your belongings in the Y Shine On computer backpack.
2 Tickets to the Manitoba Chamber Orchestra on February 18, 2026 at 7:30 pm to see the Dances of Dreams
Add rustic ambience to any room with this trio of live-edge wooden candle holders. Comes with assorted natural "tree cookies" - unvarnished and ready for painting, crafting, you name it!
A delicious trio of homemade granolas. From warming gingerbread, to zesty orange and cranberry to the fan-favourite combo of chocolate and PB - top off your morning yogurt with one of these tasty treats!
Find your fit! A friendly and practical 45-minute session to help you discover simple, realistic ways to add more movement and healthy habits into your daily life — plus two follow-up check-ins to support your progress.
This isn’t a personal training workout; it’s an opportunity to look at your routine, explore what motivates you, and find easy ways to make fitness and good nutrition fit naturally into your day.
Keep yourself warm & charged this Winter with a fleece lined vest (size large unisex), toque, charging cord and sunglasses from Eaton Corporation.
Got a fancy pup in your life? Get this new set of faux-fur-trimmed faux-leather dog booties with grip. Best for small to medium sized paws. Comes with a copy of "Marley and Me", a small book of inspiration dog quotes, a dog mug, some tea, two festive coasters, and a necklace.
BRAND NEW IN BOX. Sustainable beauty from sustainably-sourced solid pine, a natural and renewable material that gets more beautiful with each passing year. Like it? Combine with other products in the HEMNES series.
Limited edition print by Ojibway artist John Paul Lavand. Comes with certificate of authenticity.
Gift certificate to Mariash Quarry (located in Stony Mountain, MB) for $200 worth of landscaping stone. Use it towards your next yard project.
Canadian Geographic 16-month calendar featuring beautiful photographs of Canada’s national parks.
Wander through a twinkling winter wonderland and feel the magic of the holidays come alive at the Zoo! Enjoy two (2) VIP tickets to Zoo Lights at Assiniboine Park Zoo that can be redeemed between November 21 to January 1st.
