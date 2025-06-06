Yarchei Kallah 2025: A Weeklong Learning Extravaganza

Gold Card members receive access to all classes and programs except the Shabbaton. Create your personalized schedule for the week by selecting the classes and series you are interested in attending. Gold card gives access to:
Opening Night, Canada Day BBQ, Every Class Series, and All five Lunch & Learns.
7:00pm Opening Night at Beit Tikvah of Ottawa
$18
Sunday, June 29 @ 7:00 pm
Small Acts. Massive Impact.
Rabbi Michael Skobac
9:15 - 10:30am "Spies vs. Spies"
$35
with Rabbi Zischa Shaps (Monday-Friday)
10:45 - 11:45am "Soul, Society, and Spirit"
$35
with Rabbi Michael Skobac (Monday-Friday)
12:00 - 1:15pm Lunch & Learn Series - ALL 5
$125
Five Lunch & Learns to nourish both body and soul (Monday-Friday). L&Ls come with a catered lunch.
12:00 - 1:15pm Lunch & Learns - Individual Class
$28
Lunch & Learn options to nourish both body and soul (Monday-Friday). L&Ls come with a catered lunch. This ticket entitles one person to one lunch and learn class. To register for multiple lunch and learns, increase the quantity of this item. Use the scroll down option to pick which class to attend.
5:30 - 7:00pm BBQ - Ticket for One Adult
$18
Bring the whole family and enjoy a delicious BBQ together with the community. (Tuesday)
5:30 - 7:00pm BBQ - Ticket for One Child 4-15
$10
Bring the whole family and enjoy this delicious BBQ together with the community. (Tuesday)
Big Questions Series with Rabbi Michael Altonaga -or- Consciousness Series with Yiska Guberman, Chashi Skobac, Danielle Altonaga, and Marina Zilbergerts (Monday-Thursday). Please select the 7:00 pm Class Series you are interested in. (You can try both series regardless of your choice.)
8:15 - 9:20pm The Truth Behind the Lies about Israel
$30
with Rabbi Michael Skobac
(Monday-Thursday)
Add a donation for Jewish Education Through Torah Ottawa
$
