IMC 2025 Silent Auction: Part 1!

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Starting bid
Model BCTD101.Perfect for home or classroom. Spruce Top, Agathis back and sides. High gloss finish. Gig bag included. MSRP $195
*We thank D'addario Canada for the generous donation of this item*
Starting bid
The Alpha Bb Clarinet with nickel plated keys, is crafted from an ideal blend of synthetic materials for maximum resonance and lightweight durability. Designed to be the optimal indoor and outdoor student clarinet, the Alpha by Backun is at home in the classroom, on the concert stage, and on the marching field. MSRP $997
*We thank Backun Canada for the generous donation of this item*
Starting bid
Gift the gift of music to your favourite band director by bidding on this Laskey Protege Mouthpiece Gift Set that includes one horn mouthpiece, three trumpet mouthpieces, two trombone mouthpieces, a euphonium mouthpiece and a tuba mouthpiece, all designed to support the development of your brass musicians. The gift set also includes a Laskey Water Bottle, Polishing Cloths, Pencils and Stickers to bring a smile to your beloved music director's classroom. Plus, Laskey Mouthpieces are Made in Canada! MSRP $1088
*We thank Laskey Mouthpieces or the generous donation of this item*
Starting bid
Lightweight, ultra-efficient powered speaker is designed for optimal performance. The Gemini AS-15P is a 2-way full-range PA speaker with room-filling sound in a compact durable enclosure. Its 15” low-frequency driver with 2” voice coil provides the perfect combination of low and high frequencies. With so much power under the hood, it's perfect for any occasion at a price that Gemini is proud to say can't be beat. MSRP $510
*We thank Coast Music for the generous donation of this item*
Starting bid
Cheer on Canada's team as they face the Baltimore Orioles Friday, Sept 12th, 7:07 pm at the Roger's Center. 4 seats located in section 128, row 6 - behind the Jays Dugout! Retail value $1000
*We thank York Towne Supplies for their generous donation of these tickets* https://www.yorketowne.com/
Starting bid
Package includes:
Fusion Hybrid Jacket (ladies large) MSRP $150
Draft hybrid Gloves (unisex medium) MSRP $50
2 pairs of Ghost Garter Socks MSRP $20/pr
Chaser hat (one size) MSRP$32
Shoe Freshener spray MSRP $10
MSRP $292
*We thank Parkway Back & Foot Clinic for their generous donation of these items* https://www.parkwaybackandfootclinic.com/
Starting bid
Applewood Farm & Winery, located in Sunderland, ON is an award winning fruit winery. Pick your own Strawberries, Mulberries and Pumpkins. Over 13 selections of wine made on the premises. Live music on the patio Sunday afternoons.
*We thank Applewood Farm & Winery for their generous donation of this item*
Starting bid
The Epiphone Les Paul Special II is made with a bolt-on mahogany neck, basswood body, smooth 22-fret rosewood fingerboard, dot inlays, and chrome hardware. Dual humbuckers, 700T at the bridge, 650R at the neck, deliver long, singing sustain and true LP tones.
This package also includes a 10-watt Electar™ guitar amp with a 10ft guitar cable, a clip-on headstock chromatic tuner, guitar strap, medium picks, and an easy-to-carry gig bag. And best of all for new players, the Les Paul Player Pack comes with free downloadable guitar lessons from eMedia™ covering rock, blues, folk, country, hard rock, and metal.
MSRP $429.00
*We thanks Long & McQuade for their generous donation of this item*
https://www.long-mcquade.com/259/Guitars/Electric-Guitars/Epiphone/Les-Paul-Special-II-Player-Pack-Black.htm
Starting bid
Portastand's flagship Troubadour music stand supports your performance with a robust design and great looks. Its black powder-coated steel desk effortlessly holds orchestral scores, laptops, tablets, and auxiliary equipment. Its exclusive custom tripod goes low enough for the seated classical guitarist and high enough for the standing string player. The patented, tailor-fit 1000D Cordura Nylon cover is weatherproof, tour-proof, and student-proof.
Retail value $105.00
*We thank Counterpoint Musical Services for their generous donation of this item*
Starting bid
The Electro acoustic 305 violin keeps the natural warmth of a traditional violin while adding edge and a whole new dimension of musical possibilities. The violin is known for its strong tonal and visual presence is a result of their materials, with a select spruce top and highly flamed maple back, ribs, and scroll. These vibrant tonewoods are treated with a hand-applied antique-style spirit varnish and include hand-carved boxwood pegs, tailpiece and chinrest with ebony trim. The unique pickup system is embedded into the spruce top of the instrument before varnishing with no disturbance to the bridge. The proprietary 3.5 mm jack is used as the end button making it unnoticeable. Includes a lightweight, low-profile cable, carbon-fiber bow and case.
MSRP $1895.00
*We thank Eastman Strings for their generous donation of this item*
Starting bid
Show your IMC pride with this bundle of collectables. How many years of IMC t-shirts can you collect?
Size Small Bundle Contains:
2025 T-shirt
IMC Hoodie
IMC Fanny Pack
IMC Nalgene Bottle
IMC Baseball Cap
Retail value $120.00
Starting bid
Show your IMC pride with this bundle of collectables. How many years of IMC t-shirts can you collect?
Size Medium Bundle Contains:
2025 T-shirt
IMC Hoodie
IMC Fanny Pack
IMC Nalgene Bottle
IMC Baseball Cap
Retail value $120.00
Starting bid
Show your IMC pride with this bundle of collectables. How many years of IMC t-shirts can you collect?
Size Large Bundle Contains:
2025 T-shirt
IMC Hoodie
IMC Fanny Pack
IMC Nalgene Bottle
IMC Baseball Cap
Retail value $120.00
Starting bid
Don't risk Jazz Camp filling up without you next year! Bid on this session and secure your spot for next summer.
Regular tuition is $1120.00
Starting bid
Don't risk Rock Camp filling up without you next year! Bid on this session and secure your spot for next summer.
Regular tuition is $1120.00
Starting bid
Don't risk Band & Orchestra Camp filling up without you next year! Bid on this session and secure your spot for next summer.
Regular tuition is $1225.00
Starting bid
Don't risk Band & Orchestra Camp filling up without you next year! Bid on this session and secure your spot for next summer.
Regular tuition is $1225.00
Starting bid
Don't risk Senior Musical Theatre Camp filling up without you next year! Bid on this session and secure your spot for next summer.
Regular tuition is $1225.00
Starting bid
Don't risk Junior Musical Theatre Camp filling up without you next year! Bid on this session and secure your spot for next summer.
Regular tuition is $1225.00
Starting bid
Don't risk Week 1, Song Writing Camp filling up without you next year! Bid on this session and secure your spot for next summer.
Regular tuition is $1120.00
Starting bid
Don't risk Week 2, Song Writing Camp filling up without you next year! Bid on this session and secure your spot for next summer.
Regular tuition is $1225.00
Starting bid
One hour online lesson with IMC Faculty Bass instructor Ian Whitman. Value $150.00
Read Ian's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/whitman.php
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One hour online lesson with IMC Faculty Cello instructor David Hetherington. Value $150.00
Read David's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/hetherington.php
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One hour online lesson with IMC Trombone instructor Robert Conquer. Value $150.00
Read Robert's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/conquer.php
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One hour online lesson with IMC Trombone instructor Vanessa Fralick. Value $150.00
Read Vanessa's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/fralick.php
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One hour online lesson with IMC Clarinet instructor Dominic Desautels. Value $150.00
Read Dominic's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/desautels.php
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One hour online lesson with IMC instructor Shy-Anne Hovorka. Value $150.00
Read Shy-Anne's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/hovorka.php
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One hour online/in person lesson with IMC instructor Scott Harrison. Value $150.00
Read Scott's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/harrison.php
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One hour online lesson with IMC instructor Adam Zinatelli. Value $150.00
Read Adam's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/zinatelli.php
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One hour online lesson with IMC instructor Jody Davenport. Value $150.00
Read Jody's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/davenport.php
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One hour online lesson with IMC instructor Stephen Tam. Value $150.00
Read Stephen's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/tam.php
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One hour online lesson with IMC instructor Laura Chambers. Value $150.00
Read Laura's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/chambers.php
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One hour online lesson with IMC instructor Juan Olivares. Value $150.00
Read Juan's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/olivares.php
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One hour online lesson with IMC instructor Jeffrey Leung. Value $150.00
Read Jeffrey's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/leung.php
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One hour online lesson with IMC instructor Brennan Connolly. Value $150.00
Read Brennan's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/connolly.php
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One hour online lesson with IMC Jazz Camp instructor Jonathan Challoner. Value $150.00
Read Jonathan's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/jazz/challoner.php
Starting bid
One hour online lesson with IMC Jazz Camp instructor Mike Rud. Value $150.00
Read Mike's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/jazz/rud.php
Starting bid
One hour online lesson with IMC Jazz Camp instructor Kelly Jefferson. Value $150.00
Read Kelly's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/jazz/jefferson.php
Starting bid
One hour online lesson with IMC Jazz Camp instructor Scott Marshall. Value $150.00
Read Scott's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/jazz/marshall.php
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One hour online lesson with IMC Jazz Camp instructor Trevor Hogg. Value $150.00
Read Trevor's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/jazz/hogg.php
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One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Les Cooper. Value $150.00
Read Les' bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/rock/cooper.php
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One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Geoff Hibka. Value $150.00
Read Geoff's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/rock/hlibka.php
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One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Leo Valvassori. Value $150.00
Read Leo's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/rock/valvassori.php
Starting bid
One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Meg Dolovich. Value $150.00
Read Meg's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/rock/dolovich.php
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One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Rob Hiemstra. Value $150.00
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One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Armando Leibeck. Value $150.00
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One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Jake Kovacevic. Value $150.00
Read Jake's bio here:
Starting bid
One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Dave Patel. Value $150.00
Read Dave's bio here:
Starting bid
One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Mike Siracusai. Value $150.00
Read Mike's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/rock/siracusa.php
Starting bid
One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Sean Sandberg. Value $150.00
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