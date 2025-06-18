Inter-provincial Music Camp Foundation

Hosted by

Inter-provincial Music Camp Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

IMC 2025 Silent Auction: Part 1!

Pick-up location

10 Camp Rd, McKellar, ON P2A 0B4, Canada

Beaver Creek Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar item
Beaver Creek Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar item
Beaver Creek Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar
$75

Starting bid

Model BCTD101.Perfect for home or classroom. Spruce Top, Agathis back and sides. High gloss finish. Gig bag included. MSRP $195
*We thank D'addario Canada for the generous donation of this item*

https://www.daddario.com/Canada

Backun Alpha Bb Clarinet item
Backun Alpha Bb Clarinet item
Backun Alpha Bb Clarinet
$400

Starting bid

The Alpha Bb Clarinet with nickel plated keys, is crafted from an ideal blend of synthetic materials for maximum resonance and lightweight durability. Designed to be the optimal indoor and outdoor student clarinet, the Alpha by Backun is at home in the classroom, on the concert stage, and on the marching field. MSRP $997
*We thank Backun Canada for the generous donation of this item*

https://canada.backunmusical.com/

Laskey Brass Multiple Mouthpiece Kit and Swag item
Laskey Brass Multiple Mouthpiece Kit and Swag item
Laskey Brass Multiple Mouthpiece Kit and Swag item
Laskey Brass Multiple Mouthpiece Kit and Swag
$400

Starting bid

Gift the gift of music to your favourite band director by bidding on this Laskey Protege Mouthpiece Gift Set that includes one horn mouthpiece, three trumpet mouthpieces, two trombone mouthpieces, a euphonium mouthpiece and a tuba mouthpiece, all designed to support the development of your brass musicians. The gift set also includes a Laskey Water Bottle, Polishing Cloths, Pencils and Stickers to bring a smile to your beloved music director's classroom. Plus, Laskey Mouthpieces are Made in Canada! MSRP $1088
*We thank Laskey Mouthpieces or the generous donation of this item*

https://www.laskey.com/

Gemini AS-15P: Powered Loudspeaker item
Gemini AS-15P: Powered Loudspeaker item
Gemini AS-15P: Powered Loudspeaker
$300

Starting bid

Lightweight, ultra-efficient powered speaker is designed for optimal performance. The Gemini AS-15P is a 2-way full-range PA speaker with room-filling sound in a compact durable enclosure. Its 15” low-frequency driver with 2” voice coil provides the perfect combination of low and high frequencies. With so much power under the hood, it's perfect for any occasion at a price that Gemini is proud to say can't be beat. MSRP $510
*We thank Coast Music for the generous donation of this item*

https://www.coastmusiconline.com/

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles item
Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles item
Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles
$400

Starting bid

Cheer on Canada's team as they face the Baltimore Orioles Friday, Sept 12th, 7:07 pm at the Roger's Center. 4 seats located in section 128, row 6 - behind the Jays Dugout! Retail value $1000

*We thank York Towne Supplies for their generous donation of these tickets* https://www.yorketowne.com/

Brooks Activity Wear Bundle item
Brooks Activity Wear Bundle item
Brooks Activity Wear Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Package includes:
Fusion Hybrid Jacket (ladies large) MSRP $150
Draft hybrid Gloves (unisex medium) MSRP $50
2 pairs of Ghost Garter Socks MSRP $20/pr
Chaser hat (one size) MSRP$32
Shoe Freshener spray MSRP $10
MSRP $292

*We thank Parkway Back & Foot Clinic for their generous donation of these items* https://www.parkwaybackandfootclinic.com/

Applewood Farm Winery $100 Gift Card item
Applewood Farm Winery $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Applewood Farm & Winery, located in Sunderland, ON is an award winning fruit winery. Pick your own Strawberries, Mulberries and Pumpkins. Over 13 selections of wine made on the premises. Live music on the patio Sunday afternoons.

*We thank Applewood Farm & Winery for their generous donation of this item*

https://www.applewoodfarmwinery.com/

Epiphone Les Paul Special II Player Pack item
Epiphone Les Paul Special II Player Pack item
Epiphone Les Paul Special II Player Pack
$200

Starting bid

The Epiphone Les Paul Special II is made with a bolt-on mahogany neck, basswood body, smooth 22-fret rosewood fingerboard, dot inlays, and chrome hardware. Dual humbuckers, 700T at the bridge, 650R at the neck, deliver long, singing sustain and true LP tones.

This package also includes a 10-watt Electar™ guitar amp with a 10ft guitar cable, a clip-on headstock chromatic tuner, guitar strap, medium picks, and an easy-to-carry gig bag. And best of all for new players, the Les Paul Player Pack comes with free downloadable guitar lessons from eMedia™ covering rock, blues, folk, country, hard rock, and metal.

MSRP $429.00

*We thanks Long & McQuade for their generous donation of this item*

https://www.long-mcquade.com/259/Guitars/Electric-Guitars/Epiphone/Les-Paul-Special-II-Player-Pack-Black.htm

Troubadour 2.0 Music Stand item
Troubadour 2.0 Music Stand item
Troubadour 2.0 Music Stand
$50

Starting bid

Portastand's flagship Troubadour music stand supports your performance with a robust design and great looks. Its black powder-coated steel desk effortlessly holds orchestral scores, laptops, tablets, and auxiliary equipment. Its exclusive custom tripod goes low enough for the seated classical guitarist and high enough for the standing string player. The patented, tailor-fit 1000D Cordura Nylon cover is weatherproof, tour-proof, and student-proof.

Retail value $105.00

*We thank Counterpoint Musical Services for their generous donation of this item*

https://counterpointmusic.ca/


Eastman Strings VL305-EAV Electro Acoustic 4/4 Violin item
Eastman Strings VL305-EAV Electro Acoustic 4/4 Violin item
Eastman Strings VL305-EAV Electro Acoustic 4/4 Violin
$500

Starting bid

The Electro acoustic 305 violin keeps the natural warmth of a traditional violin while adding edge and a whole new dimension of musical possibilities. The violin is known for its strong tonal and visual presence is a result of their materials, with a select spruce top and highly flamed maple back, ribs, and scroll. These vibrant tonewoods are treated with a hand-applied antique-style spirit varnish and include hand-carved boxwood pegs, tailpiece and chinrest with ebony trim. The unique pickup system is embedded into the spruce top of the instrument before varnishing with no disturbance to the bridge. The proprietary 3.5 mm jack is used as the end button making it unnoticeable. Includes a lightweight, low-profile cable, carbon-fiber bow and case.

MSRP $1895.00

*We thank Eastman Strings for their generous donation of this item*

https://www.eastmanstrings.com/violin

IMC Swag - Size Small item
IMC Swag - Size Small
$60

Starting bid

Show your IMC pride with this bundle of collectables. How many years of IMC t-shirts can you collect?

Size Small Bundle Contains:

2025 T-shirt

IMC Hoodie

IMC Fanny Pack

IMC Nalgene Bottle

IMC Baseball Cap

Retail value $120.00

IMC Swag - Size Medium item
IMC Swag - Size Medium
$60

Starting bid

Show your IMC pride with this bundle of collectables. How many years of IMC t-shirts can you collect?

Size Medium Bundle Contains:

2025 T-shirt

IMC Hoodie

IMC Fanny Pack

IMC Nalgene Bottle

IMC Baseball Cap

Retail value $120.00

IMC Swag - Size Large item
IMC Swag - Size Large
$60

Starting bid

Show your IMC pride with this bundle of collectables. How many years of IMC t-shirts can you collect?

Size Large Bundle Contains:

2025 T-shirt

IMC Hoodie

IMC Fanny Pack

IMC Nalgene Bottle

IMC Baseball Cap

Retail value $120.00

Jazz Camp 2026 Tuition item
Jazz Camp 2026 Tuition
$700

Starting bid

Don't risk Jazz Camp filling up without you next year! Bid on this session and secure your spot for next summer.

Regular tuition is $1120.00

Rock Camp 2026 Tuition item
Rock Camp 2026 Tuition
$700

Starting bid

Don't risk Rock Camp filling up without you next year! Bid on this session and secure your spot for next summer.

Regular tuition is $1120.00

Band and Orchestra Camp 2026 Tuition item
Band and Orchestra Camp 2026 Tuition
$750

Starting bid

Don't risk Band & Orchestra Camp filling up without you next year! Bid on this session and secure your spot for next summer.

Regular tuition is $1225.00

Band and Orchestra Camp 2026 Tuition item
Band and Orchestra Camp 2026 Tuition
$750

Starting bid

Don't risk Band & Orchestra Camp filling up without you next year! Bid on this session and secure your spot for next summer.

Regular tuition is $1225.00

Senior Musical Theatre Camp Tuition 2026 item
Senior Musical Theatre Camp Tuition 2026
$750

Starting bid

Don't risk Senior Musical Theatre Camp filling up without you next year! Bid on this session and secure your spot for next summer.

Regular tuition is $1225.00

Junior Musical Theatre Camp Tuition 2026 item
Junior Musical Theatre Camp Tuition 2026
$750

Starting bid

Don't risk Junior Musical Theatre Camp filling up without you next year! Bid on this session and secure your spot for next summer.

Regular tuition is $1225.00

Song Writing Camp Week 1 Tuition 2026 item
Song Writing Camp Week 1 Tuition 2026
$700

Starting bid

Don't risk Week 1, Song Writing Camp filling up without you next year! Bid on this session and secure your spot for next summer.

Regular tuition is $1120.00

Song Writing Camp Week 2 Tuition 2026 item
Song Writing Camp Week 2 Tuition 2026
$750

Starting bid

Don't risk Week 2, Song Writing Camp filling up without you next year! Bid on this session and secure your spot for next summer.

Regular tuition is $1225.00

Bass Lesson with Ian Whitman item
Bass Lesson with Ian Whitman
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Faculty Bass instructor Ian Whitman. Value $150.00

Read Ian's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/whitman.php

Cello lesson with David Hetherington item
Cello lesson with David Hetherington
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Faculty Cello instructor David Hetherington. Value $150.00

Read David's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/hetherington.php

Trombone lesson with Robert Conquer item
Trombone lesson with Robert Conquer
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Trombone instructor Robert Conquer. Value $150.00

Read Robert's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/conquer.php

Trombone lesson with Vanessa Fralick item
Trombone lesson with Vanessa Fralick
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Trombone instructor Vanessa Fralick. Value $150.00

Read Vanessa's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/fralick.php

Clarinet lesson with Dominic Desautels item
Clarinet lesson with Dominic Desautels
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Clarinet instructor Dominic Desautels. Value $150.00

Read Dominic's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/desautels.php

Songwriting/indigenous music lesson with Shy-Anne Hovorka item
Songwriting/indigenous music lesson with Shy-Anne Hovorka
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC instructor Shy-Anne Hovorka. Value $150.00

Read Shy-Anne's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/hovorka.php

Trumpet lesson with Scott Harrison item
Trumpet lesson with Scott Harrison
$75

Starting bid

One hour online/in person lesson with IMC instructor Scott Harrison. Value $150.00

Read Scott's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/harrison.php

Trumpet lesson with Adam Zinatelli item
Trumpet lesson with Adam Zinatelli
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC instructor Adam Zinatelli. Value $150.00

Read Adam's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/zinatelli.php

Viola lesson with Jody Davenport item
Viola lesson with Jody Davenport
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC instructor Jody Davenport. Value $150.00

Read Jody's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/davenport.php

Flute lesson with Stephen Tam item
Flute lesson with Stephen Tam
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC instructor Stephen Tam. Value $150.00

Read Stephen's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/tam.php

Flute lesson with Laura Chambers item
Flute lesson with Laura Chambers
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC instructor Laura Chambers. Value $150.00

Read Laura's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/chambers.php

Clarinet lesson with Juan Olivares item
Clarinet lesson with Juan Olivares
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC instructor Juan Olivares. Value $150.00

Read Juan's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/olivares.php

Saxophone lesson with Jeffrey Leung item
Saxophone lesson with Jeffrey Leung
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC instructor Jeffrey Leung. Value $150.00

Read Jeffrey's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/leung.php

Percussion lesson with Brennan Connolly item
Percussion lesson with Brennan Connolly
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC instructor Brennan Connolly. Value $150.00

Read Brennan's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/connolly.php

Jazz trumpet lesson with Jonathan Challoner item
Jazz trumpet lesson with Jonathan Challoner
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Jazz Camp instructor Jonathan Challoner. Value $150.00

Read Jonathan's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/jazz/challoner.php

Jazz Guitar lesson with Mike Rud item
Jazz Guitar lesson with Mike Rud
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Jazz Camp instructor Mike Rud. Value $150.00

Read Mike's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/jazz/rud.php

Jazz Saxophone lesson with Kelly Jefferson item
Jazz Saxophone lesson with Kelly Jefferson
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Jazz Camp instructor Kelly Jefferson. Value $150.00

Read Kelly's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/jazz/jefferson.php

Jazz Saxophone lesson with Scott Marshall item
Jazz Saxophone lesson with Scott Marshall
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Jazz Camp instructor Scott Marshall. Value $150.00

Read Scott's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/jazz/marshall.php

Jazz Saxophone lesson with Trevor Hogg item
Jazz Saxophone lesson with Trevor Hogg
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Jazz Camp instructor Trevor Hogg. Value $150.00

Read Trevor's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/jazz/hogg.php

Rock Guitar lesson with Les Cooper item
Rock Guitar lesson with Les Cooper
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Les Cooper. Value $150.00

Read Les' bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/rock/cooper.php

Rock Guitar lesson with Geoff Hibka item
Rock Guitar lesson with Geoff Hibka
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Geoff Hibka. Value $150.00

Read Geoff's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/rock/hlibka.php

Rock Bass Guitar lesson with Leo Valvassori item
Rock Bass Guitar lesson with Leo Valvassori
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Leo Valvassori. Value $150.00

Read Leo's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/rock/valvassori.php

Rock Bass Guitar lesson with Meg Dolovich item
Rock Bass Guitar lesson with Meg Dolovich
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Meg Dolovich. Value $150.00

Read Meg's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/rock/dolovich.php

Rock Guitar lesson with Rob Hiemstra item
Rock Guitar lesson with Rob Hiemstra
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Rob Hiemstra. Value $150.00


Rock Guitar lesson with Armando Leibeck item
Rock Guitar lesson with Armando Leibeck
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Armando Leibeck. Value $150.00



Rock Guitar lesson with Jake Kovacevic item
Rock Guitar lesson with Jake Kovacevic
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Jake Kovacevic. Value $150.00

Read Jake's bio here:

https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/rock/kovacevic.php

Rock Drum lesson with Dave Patel item
Rock Drum lesson with Dave Patel
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Dave Patel. Value $150.00

Read Dave's bio here:

https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/rock/patel.php

Rock Drum lesson with Mike Siracusa item
Rock Drum lesson with Mike Siracusa
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Mike Siracusai. Value $150.00

Read Mike's bio here: https://www.campimc.ca/faculty/rock/siracusa.php

Rock Guitar lesson with Sean Sandberg item
Rock Guitar lesson with Sean Sandberg
$75

Starting bid

One hour online lesson with IMC Rock Camp instructor Sean Sandberg. Value $150.00



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