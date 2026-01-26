Hosted by
About this event
This tier is fully populated for this program.
Who it’s for: Folks from marginalized communities – LGBTQIA+ people, BIPOC participants, low‑income individuals and people with accessibility needs.
Why “Root”: This tier is about creating access for people to find roots in our local fibre community – a place to connect, learn, and grow without financial barriers.
Who it’s for: General public – anyone looking to learn new skills and support our local fibre ecosystem.
Why “Stem”: The stem carries resources from the roots up to the rest of the plant – just like standard fees keep our workshops growing and flowing.
Who it’s for: Allies and supporters who want to “pay it forward” and help subsidize spots for others.
Why “Flower”: Flowers are the blossoms that share beauty (and seeds!) – just like your extra contribution helps future workshops bloom.
Select this option if you would like us to supply your fabric for the Year-Long Plant Dye Journey.
This bundle includes approximately 6 metres of approved fabric, portioned for use throughout the program (approximately half a metre per month).
Fabric will be pre-selected to suit natural dye processes and the curriculum of the course.
Participants who prefer to source their own fabric may do so and do not need to select this option. If bringing your own fabric, materials must be approved in advance to ensure compatibility with the dye processes used throughout the year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!