Yeoford Beginner Pine Needle Basket Weaving Workshop

Beginner Class - great for those who have not tried pine needle basket weaving before and want a trinket basket to go home with.





10:00AM-2:00PM





$60 for members (check your email for the discount code or DM us on Facebook)

$80 for non-members





LUNCH WILL NOT BE PROVIDED - please bring a bagged lunch (microwave available) - light snacks & refreshments will be provided





Want the member discount on this event AND upcoming events? Join here and email or DM on Facebook us once signed up to get the code: https://tinyurl.com/mw5bwjfb