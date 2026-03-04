Yeoford Community Centre

Hosted by

Yeoford Community Centre

About this event

Yeoford Beginner Pine Needle Basket Weaving Workshop

465076 Range Rd 31

County Of Wetaskiwin No. 10, AB T0C 2X0, Canada

Beginner Pine Needle Basket
$80

10 left!

Beginner Class - great for those who have not tried pine needle basket weaving before and want a trinket basket to go home with.


10:00AM-2:00PM


$60 for members (check your email for the discount code or DM us on Facebook)

$80 for non-members


LUNCH WILL NOT BE PROVIDED - please bring a bagged lunch (microwave available) - light snacks & refreshments will be provided


Want the member discount on this event AND upcoming events? Join here and email or DM on Facebook us once signed up to get the code: https://tinyurl.com/mw5bwjfb

Add a donation for Yeoford Community Centre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!