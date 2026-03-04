Yeoford Beginner Pine Needle Basket Weaving Workshop

About this event
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Beginner Class - great for those who have not tried pine needle basket weaving before and want a trinket basket to go home with.
10:00AM-2:00PM
$60 for members (check your email for the discount code or DM us on Facebook)
$80 for non-members
LUNCH WILL NOT BE PROVIDED - please bring a bagged lunch (microwave available) - light snacks & refreshments will be provided
Want the member discount on this event AND upcoming events? Join here and email or DM on Facebook us once signed up to get the code: https://tinyurl.com/mw5bwjfb
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