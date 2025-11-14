Yeoford Weaving Workshop

County Of Wetaskiwin No. 10, AB T0C 2X0, Canada
Beginner Class - great for those who have not tried weaving before and want a platter/tray to go home with.
2:30PM-4:30PM
$50 for members (check your email for the discount code or DM us on Facebook)
$55 for non-members
Want the member discount on this event AND upcoming events? Join here and email or DM on Facebook us once signed up to get the code: https://tinyurl.com/mw5bwjfb
Intermediate Class - must have some weaving experience or taken a class with Full Baskets before.
5PM-10PM
DINNER IS INCLUDED for all registrants.
$115 for members (check your email for the discount code or DM us on Facebook)
$120 for non-members
Want the member discount on this event AND upcoming events? Join here and email/DM us once signed up to get the code: https://tinyurl.com/mw5bwjfb
Attend BOTH the Tension Tray & Melon Basket Classes (PLEASE do not select this option if you only want to attend one class - not both)
2:30PM-10PM
DINNER IS INCLUDED for all registrants.
$145 for members (check your email for the discount code or DM us on Facebook)
$150 for non-members
Want the member discount on this event AND upcoming events? Join here and email/DM us once signed up to get the code: https://tinyurl.com/mw5bwjfb
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!