YES Gala: Celebrating 30 Years of Impact. Investing in What’s Next.

We’ve sold out, but we’d love to include more guests if space allows.
Add your name to the waitlist, and we’ll contact you if additional tickets become available.
Thank you for supporting YES Employment + Entrepreneurship and our community!
Unable to attend the YES Gala 2025?
You can still make a meaningful impact by donating your ticket. Your donation helps fund accessible services for Quebec’s job seekers, artists, and entrepreneurs. Plus, donations are eligible for a tax receipt — thank you for supporting our community!
Enjoy an elegant evening featuring valet parking, a cocktail reception, three-course gourmet dinner, and wine service—all while supporting vital programs that help Quebec’s job seekers, artists, and entrepreneurs thrive.
Your ticket purchase makes a real difference by funding low-cost and free services that empower our community—and a portion is eligible for a charitable tax receipt.
Support a vibrant evening of impact and connection, featuring:
✔️ Valet parking
✔️ Cocktail reception
✔️ Three-course gourmet dinner
✔️ Wine service
As a Partner Sponsor, your business will also receive:
• A ¼-page ad in the event program
• Brand mention on event signage and materials
• Inclusion in the official digital recap video
... and more
Your sponsorship helps fund accessible services for Quebec’s job seekers, artists, and entrepreneurs — while aligning your brand with community impact.
✨ Discover all the perks your business can enjoy as a sponsor — download the full sponsorship package here.
As a Bronze Sponsor, your business will also receive:
• A 1/2-page ad in the event program
• Brand mention on event signage and materials
• Inclusion in digital communications
... and more
Your sponsorship helps fund accessible services for Quebec’s job seekers, artists, and entrepreneurs — while aligning your brand with community impact.
✨ Discover all the perks your business can enjoy as a sponsor — download the full sponsorship package here.
✔️ 4 Seats at a VIP table
✔️ Professional group photograph
As a Silver Sponsor, your business will receive:
• Full-page ad in the event program
• Logo recognition on event signage and promotional materials including event tickets
• On-stage acknowledgement by the MC as a Silver Sponsor
• Inclusion in digital communications
... and more
Your sponsorship supports accessible services for Quebec’s job seekers, artists, and entrepreneurs — while aligning your brand with community impact.
✨ Discover all the perks your business can enjoy as a sponsor — download the full sponsorship package here.
✔️ Dedicated 8-seat VIP table
✔️ Professional photography for your group
As a Gold Sponsor, your business will also receive:
• A full-page ad with premium placement in the event program
• Logo recognition on event signage and materials
• On-stage recognition by the MC as a Gold Sponsor
• Inclusion in digital communications
... and more
Your sponsorship helps fund accessible services for Quebec’s job seekers, artists, and entrepreneurs — while aligning your brand with community impact.
✨ Discover all the perks your business can enjoy as a sponsor — download the full sponsorship package here.
✔️ Dedicated 8-seat VIP table
✔️ Professional photography for your group
As a Platinum Sponsor, your business will also receive:
• An inside-cover full-page ad in the event program
• Premier logo placement on event signage and materials
• On-stage acknowledgement as a Presenting Platinum Partner and the opportunity to address the guests
• Inclusion in digital communications, including dedicated social media posts.
... and more
Your sponsorship helps fund accessible services for Quebec’s job seekers, artists, and entrepreneurs — while aligning your brand with community impact.
✨ Discover all the perks your business can enjoy as a sponsor — download the full sponsorship package here.
