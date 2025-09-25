YES Theatre: Night at the Ozdust Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Win 2 (two) tickets to see a Toronto Raptors Basketball game at the Scotia Bank Arena.
SEATS - lower bowl, Sec. 111, row 26, seats 5 and 6
POTENTIAL DATES :
PRIZE VALUE - $1,100
ABOUT THE TORONTO RAPTORS:
The Toronto Raptors are celebrating 30 years — and they’re ready to make some noise!
With a refreshed roster and a hungry young core, the energy is back at Scotiabank Arena. Experience the thrill of Raptors basketball, where the crowd inside (and out in Jurassic Park) is always on fire. Go Raptors!
Win up to 70 linear feet of our custom track lighting, which packs a powerful value of over $2,500!
With our Smart Luxury Lighting system, you’ll be able to instantly choose from over 16 million colours, animations patterns, all from the touch of your phone. Add in our perfectly colour-matched track, and you’re left with a nearly invisible system that blends seamlessly with your home, without showing a single visible wire.
Plus, with our Smart automation features, you can program your new lighting to adjust for the changing sunset each day, so you’re never left in the dark. And with our Wind, Water and Weather proof guarantee, you know you’ll always have the Boldest home on the block, even with our northern climates.
THE PACKAGE INCLUDES :
● Professional 5-Star Installation (currently booking into Spring 2025)
● Up to 70 linear feet of colour-matched, custom track Smart Luxury Lighting for the front of your home
● 1 Control Unit
● App Training
● 5 Year Guarantee
You can lear more about Bold Illumination online - https://www.boldillumination.ca/
Review from Dana and Norm (Image 2) : "Al and Sara-Marie are incredible people. They are professional and over all a class act. Ray the installer was quick and efficient. I highly recommend them for this lighting system."
Win 2 tickets to the Broadway hit musical "& Juliet" on Mirvish in Toronto
TICKER INFO :
Date - December 06, 2025 7:30 PM
Location - Royal Alexandra Theatre
Seats - Orchestra Centre, D 22 & 23
PRIZE VALUE = $600
ABOUT THE SHOW :
Created by Canadian David West Read, the Emmy® Award–winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek”, this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks: What would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.
Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name – all from Max Martin, the genius songwriter-producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. (His latest is Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl.") Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.
PRIZE VALUE = $500
Score big with this authentically signed Nick Foligno #17 Chicago Blackhawks Captain’s Jersey
Celebrate Foligno’s trademark heart, hustle, and leadership both on and off the ice. Whether framed in your fan cave or worn with pride, this jersey is a standout tribute to one of hockey’s most respected captains.
PRIZE VALUE - $500
Bring the Wild spirit home with this authentically signed Marcus Foligno #17 Minnesota Wild Assistant Captain’s Jersey.
Known for his powerhouse plays, grit, and leadership, Foligno embodies the heart of the team — and now you can own a piece of that passion. Perfect for display or to show off your Wild pride, this jersey is a standout addition to any fan collection.
PRIZE VALUE - $500
