YFC London's Silent Auction 2026

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Donated by Kevin Kingma - K&K Platinum Key Realty Inc
Value: Priceless
Cheer on the Toronto Maple Leafs wearing London-local, Easton Cowan authentic, signed jersey!
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Donated by Our Erieau Oasis
Value: $750
Enjoy a 3-night midweek stay* in a Charming Waterfront Cottage with a small private beach, located in Erieau, Ontario. There is a gradual, sandy entry into the lake, making it perfect for swimming. There are two bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a fully-stocked kitchen. This cottage comfortably sleeps 4-5 guests.
Some features:
-Enjoy beautiful views of the sunset and sunrise
-Outdoor fire pit, BBQ, and lots of indoor and outdoor activities
-The cottage is only a short drive to a beautiful public beach with a playground, golf courses, breweries, pick-your-own farms and more!
*This stay is valid for a 3-night midweek stay (Monday-Thursday or Tuesday-Friday) during September, October or November 2026. Guest will need to submit a fully-refundable $500 security deposit prior to their stay.
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Donated by Nash Jewellers
Value $150
Dress up any outfit with this gold filled Nora bracelet with tananite beads and a gold plated bracelet with labradorite.
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Donated by Elan Dance Arts
Value $200
Get fit while enjoying this 10 adult dance classes pass, including tap, hiphop, ballet, cardio hiphop, barre, beginner fitness, or latin grooves. Must pay $50 registration fee.
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Donated by COBS Breads
Value $380
Enjoy 1 freshly baked loaf of bread each week for a year from any COBS location in London. Expiry May 1, 2027
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Donated by Forest Cliff Camps
Value $790
Give your Grade 1-8 student an opportunity to enjoy a fun filled week of overnight camp at FCC near Forest, ON in the summer of 2026.
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Donated by YFC's Cafe Connect
Value $20
Enjoy 10 freshly made fan favourite German Chocolate cookies for yourself, or share with a friend.
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Donated by Beer Kitchen
Value $50
Treat yourself and/or others to a night out at 100 Kellogg Lane in London, ON.
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Donated by Revive Fest
Value $135
A full weekend of family fun, worship and revival for 2 people in Leonidas, Michigan at the En Gedi campground. July 24/25, 2026.
Friday lineup includes: KB, Terrian
Saturday lineup includes: Building 429, Franni Cash, Sean Rodriguez, Josh Wilson and speaker Nathan Harmon
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Donated by Sweet & Sugar
Value $50
Treat yourself to a body sugaring treatment with this $50 gift card. Expiry December 31, 2026
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Donated by London Symphonia
Value $135
Plan a night for you and a guest to head to Metropolitan United for a musical concert in the London Symphonia 2026/27 season, beginning October 17. You will receive 2 general admission tickets.
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Donated by Elan Dance Arts
Value $185
Register your child for a summer 2026 camp experience in Hip Hop/Science or Disney/Super Hero or Swift/KPop with this 50% off gift certificate.
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Donated by Heeman's
Value $50
Transform your backyard oasis with this $50 gift to get summer off to a great start.
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Donated by YFC's Cafe Connect
Value $10
Enjoy 10 freshly made cranberry skor cookies for yourself, or share with a friend.
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Donated by Leads Employment Services
Value $30
Make any space smell delicious with these Leads created candles.
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Donated by Argyle BIA
Value $50
Support local Argyle/East London businesses with this $50 currency gift card.
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Donated by Columbia Sportswear
Value $67
Be the talk of the lunch table with this lunch pack and double wall (for hot or cold) vacuum bottle.
https://stores.columbiasportswear.ca/on/london/employee-store-494
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Donated by She Will Rise
Value $135
Be inspired with a room full of women including speakers Pastor Amanda Crabb and Dr. Alicia Britt Chole on Saturday September 19, 2026 at Centennial Hall with this complimentary ticket.
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Donated by Mitchell's Soup Co.
Value $126
Fill your pantry with the top 6 soup mixes!
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Donated by One Extra Guy
Value $60
Get in the swing of golf season by practicing your putting with this 9ft putt ramp.
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Donated by Leads Employment Services
Value: Priceless
Display this 8.5" by 8.5" Leads artist creation in your home or office to brighten up your space!
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Donated by Art Works Carolyn
Value: Priceless
Display YFC London's own Carolyn Bagnall's 20" by 16" beautiful creation of God's creation in your home or office.
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Donated by Long & McQuade London
Value $55
Seranade family and friends as you learn to play your new ukelele.
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Donated by One-12 Photography
Value $299
Strike a pose with this 20 minute mini-session which includes 10 high resolution edited images in an online gallery. Valid Monday-Thursday.
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Donated by Forrat's Chocolates
Value $750
This prize will allow you and 3 of your guests (any ages) to enjoy a Chocolate Class with local Chocolatier Marc Forrat in his London Factory. At an arranged date, you and your party will arrive, get prepared for the culinary experience and will start making chocolates with Marc and his crew. The entire experience lasts about 2 hours and at the end you take the chocolates home to enjoy with others or selfishly eat it all while hiding in your bedroom.
Come see what the Forrat’s team does everyday to bring a smile into people’s faces!
Forrat’s… Because YOU deserve it!
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Donated by London Music Hall
Value: $141
Treat yourself and 3 others to London Music Hall to see Faber Drive on October 2, 2026.
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Donated by Terryl Campbell - PartyLite
Value $92.25
Light up any room in your house with this Butterfly Flurry scent glow wax warmer. Comes with wax melts in Dragon Fruit Zest, Whiskey Toddy and Vanilla Peach Rainbow.
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Donated by One Extra Guy
Value $50
As the weather has changed for the better, add some fun to your backyard gatherings with this Cornhole set. Fun for the whole family!
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Donated by Kilworth Car Wash
Value $125
Keep your car spick and span with this $100 gift card. Comes with some Kilworth Car Wash swag.
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Donated by Daisy Day Creations
Value: Priceless
Display this custom, handmade battery operated lantern somewhere in your home or on the patio.
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Donated by Branded by Collins
Value: $72
Complete your outfit with this YFC London tshirt and hoodie combo. You will get to choose your size and colour preference.
https://brandedbycollins.com/brandedbycollins2/shop/home
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Donated by Smash Pickleball
Value: $120
Take you and your family for a pickleball adventure with these 4 guest passes at 1040 Wharncliff Rd. S. Guest passes are for first time visitors only.
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Donated by London Music Hall
Value: $183
Enjoy a night out with 3 friends to London Music Hall to see Winter Sleep on June 17, 2026.
https://londonmusichall.com/events/wintersleep-with-special-guests/
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Donated by Dan Knight
Value: $40
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this mystery bag of goodies.
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Donated by Oakwood Resort
Value: $280
Enjoy a deluxe night for 2 with breakfast at the beautiful Oakwood Resort in Grand Bend, ON. Expires May 31, 2027 and not valid on weekends in July or August or holidays or special events.
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Donated by Mike & Grace's No Frills in Komoka
Value: $80
Fill your cupboard with life's essentials!
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Donated by Mt. Brydges Ford
Value: $230
Treat your car and yourself to a basket full of goodies including 4 tshirts, 2 hats, oil change gift certificate, a model car and 2 tickets to Jukebox Bingo in Mt. Brydges on Jun 6, 2026.
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Donated by London Music Hall
Value: $140
You and 3 others can sing the night away at London Music Hall with illScarlett on June 5, 2026.
https://londonmusichall.com/events/illscarlett-epdemic-20th-anniversary/
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Donated by Studio H Artist Group
Value: $75
Treat yourself to service at Studio H with this $75 gift card.
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Donated by The Advantage Mill
Value: $2000
Take Advantage of this opportunity to discover the strengths of your leadership or operational team. Learn how understanding your team complement affects team meetings, and clarify the areas and circumstances in which your team members will perform best for your organization. Included in the auction are five Working Genius assessments, five individual debriefs, and a two hour team seminar that demonstrates how to use people’s Working Genius to achieve individual, team, and organizational potential. Discover the value of great organizational culture and how it contributes to your success.
*additional team members can be added at a nominal cost.
** must be a new Advantage Mill client
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Donated by McCormick Canada
Value: $75
Enhance any meal with this variety of delicious McCormick products, just in time for BBQ season.
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Donated by The Wright Clinic & Patterson Dental
Value: $150
Keep your smile shiny and bright with this variety of teeth cleaning supplies, including a OralB electric toothbrush.
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Donated by Appin BBQ Service & Catering
Value: $100
Bring the flavours of Appin into your home with this $100 gift card for instore meats and products.
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Donated by Wood-be You Peg Dolls
Value: $50
Have yourself or someone you love recreated in peg doll format with this $50 gift card towards a Christmas order.
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Donated by Aveleen Josie
Value: Priceless
Enjoy this beautiful 10" by 8" painting of God's creation...just add your own frame!
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Donated by Michelle Havens
Value: $100
A beautiful necklace and clip on earrings set to enhance any outfit this summer!
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Donated by The Green Window
Value: $50
Use this $50 gift card to pick up a fresh salad for your next picnic this summer!
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Donated by Aveleen Josie
Value: $300
Get the family together for a 30 minute session in London, Ontario (outside London optional with a travel fee applied). Receive 20 digital images from the session.
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Donated by Sunday Morning Alarm Club
Value: $70
Whether you work or serve in ministry on Sunday morning this totebag, hat and Large shirt will be a great addition to your church attire.
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Donated by Elite Performance & Injury Centre
Value: $100
Take advantage of any servie offered at Elite Performance & Injury Centre in Ilderton with this $100 gift card. Services include sports medicine, physiotherapy, chiropractic, registered massage therapy and custom bracing.
https://epicsportsphysio.janeapp.com/
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Donated by Idlewyld Inn and Spa
Value: $100
Enjoy Sunday brunch for two at the beautiful Idlewyld Inn and Spa on Grand Ave in London. Expires April 30, 2027. Not applicable on holidays. Gratuities are not included.
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Donated by Postcard Portables
Value: $330
Advertise your business or upcoming event with this one month sign rental for anywhere in London.
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Donated by The Wright Clinic & Patterson Dental
Value: $150
Keep your smile shiny and bright with this variety of teeth cleaning supplies, including a OralB electric toothbrush.
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Donated by The Niagara Parks Commission
Value: $486.02
Enjoy all Niagara Falls has to offer with 2 passes to area attractions including Journey Behind the Falls, Butterfly Conservatory and Historic Fort Erie.
The passes don't have to be used in one day and don't expire.
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Donated by GoLo Heating and Air Conditioning
Value: $147
Get your furnace ready for the Fall and beyond with this maintenance package. Expires December 31, 2027
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Donated by Damian Warner Fitness Centre
Value: $265
Feel your best with this 3 month membership (includes classes). Must be activated by June 30, 2026.
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Donated by Laser Engraved Products in Dorchester
Value: $30
Looking for a spot to put your keys, your spare change or other trinkets around the house? This handmade golf themed card box is the perfect solution.
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Donated by Laser Engraved Products in Dorchester
Value: $50
Host your next party in style with this solid cherry and food-safe treated handmade charcuterie board.
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Donated by Laser Engraved Products in Dorchester
Value: $30
Bless your home with this handmade 10"x10" wooden sign.
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Donated by Laser Engraved Products in Dorchester
Value: $30
This handmade fishing themed card box is the perfect addition to your home or office to store all your hidden treasures.
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Donated by The Vantage Point Centre
Value: $266
Enjoy a night of worship with Leeland and SEU Worship at the Hogs for Hospice Christian Concert presented by Vantage Point Centre in Seacliff Park in Leamington, Ontario for you and 3 friends on Sunday, August 2, 2026. Doors open at 6:30pm.
Nothing beats worshiping while watching the sunset with hundreds of other people.
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