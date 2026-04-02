YFC London's Silent Auction 2026

Donated by Our Erieau Oasis





Value: $750





Enjoy a 3-night midweek stay* in a Charming Waterfront Cottage with a small private beach, located in Erieau, Ontario. There is a gradual, sandy entry into the lake, making it perfect for swimming. There are two bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a fully-stocked kitchen. This cottage comfortably sleeps 4-5 guests.





Some features:

-Enjoy beautiful views of the sunset and sunrise

-Outdoor fire pit, BBQ, and lots of indoor and outdoor activities

-The cottage is only a short drive to a beautiful public beach with a playground, golf courses, breweries, pick-your-own farms and more!





*This stay is valid for a 3-night midweek stay (Monday-Thursday or Tuesday-Friday) during September, October or November 2026. Guest will need to submit a fully-refundable $500 security deposit prior to their stay.





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