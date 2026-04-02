YFC London

Hosted by

YFC London

About this event

Sales closed

YFC London's Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

254 Adelaide St S, London, ON N5Z 3L1, Canada

Go Leafs Go! item
Go Leafs Go! item
Go Leafs Go!
$250

Starting bid

Donated by Kevin Kingma - K&K Platinum Key Realty Inc


Value: Priceless


Cheer on the Toronto Maple Leafs wearing London-local, Easton Cowan authentic, signed jersey!


https://platinumkey.ca/agent/kevin-kingma/17314/

Our Erieau Oasis item
Our Erieau Oasis
$150

Starting bid

Donated by Our Erieau Oasis


Value: $750


Enjoy a 3-night midweek stay* in a Charming Waterfront Cottage with a small private beach, located in Erieau, Ontario. There is a gradual, sandy entry into the lake, making it perfect for swimming. There are two bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a fully-stocked kitchen. This cottage comfortably sleeps 4-5 guests.


Some features:

-Enjoy beautiful views of the sunset and sunrise

-Outdoor fire pit, BBQ, and lots of indoor and outdoor activities

-The cottage is only a short drive to a beautiful public beach with a playground, golf courses, breweries, pick-your-own farms and more!


*This stay is valid for a 3-night midweek stay (Monday-Thursday or Tuesday-Friday) during September, October or November 2026. Guest will need to submit a fully-refundable $500 security deposit prior to their stay.


https://www.instagram.com/our.erieau.oasis/

Bling, bling! item
Bling, bling!
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Nash Jewellers


Value $150


Dress up any outfit with this gold filled Nora bracelet with tananite beads and a gold plated bracelet with labradorite.


https://www.nashjewellers.com/

Two left feet! item
Two left feet!
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Elan Dance Arts


Value $200


Get fit while enjoying this 10 adult dance classes pass, including tap, hiphop, ballet, cardio hiphop, barre, beginner fitness, or latin grooves. Must pay $50 registration fee.


https://elandancearts.ca/

Bread winner! item
Bread winner!
$50

Starting bid

Donated by COBS Breads


Value $380


Enjoy 1 freshly baked loaf of bread each week for a year from any COBS location in London. Expiry May 1, 2027


https://www.cobsbread.com/pages/store-locator

Overnight Adventure! item
Overnight Adventure!
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Forest Cliff Camps


Value $790


Give your Grade 1-8 student an opportunity to enjoy a fun filled week of overnight camp at FCC near Forest, ON in the summer of 2026.


https://forestcliff.ca/

Homemade goodies! item
Homemade goodies!
$5

Starting bid

Donated by YFC's Cafe Connect


Value $20


Enjoy 10 freshly made fan favourite German Chocolate cookies for yourself, or share with a friend.


https://yfc.ca/london/cafe-connect/

Dinner time! item
Dinner time!
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Beer Kitchen


Value $50


Treat yourself and/or others to a night out at 100 Kellogg Lane in London, ON.


https://100kbeerkitchen.com/

Worship in the sun! item
Worship in the sun!
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Revive Fest


Value $135


A full weekend of family fun, worship and revival for 2 people in Leonidas, Michigan at the En Gedi campground. July 24/25, 2026.


Friday lineup includes: KB, Terrian


Saturday lineup includes: Building 429, Franni Cash, Sean Rodriguez, Josh Wilson and speaker Nathan Harmon


https://www.myrevivefest.com/

Body sugaring! item
Body sugaring!
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Sweet & Sugar


Value $50


Treat yourself to a body sugaring treatment with this $50 gift card. Expiry December 31, 2026


https://www.sweetassugarspa.com/

A night of music! item
A night of music!
$40

Starting bid

Donated by London Symphonia


Value $135


Plan a night for you and a guest to head to Metropolitan United for a musical concert in the London Symphonia 2026/27 season, beginning October 17. You will receive 2 general admission tickets.


https://www.londonsymphonia.ca/

Dance Camp! item
Dance Camp!
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Elan Dance Arts


Value $185


Register your child for a summer 2026 camp experience in Hip Hop/Science or Disney/Super Hero or Swift/KPop with this 50% off gift certificate.


https://elandancearts.ca/

Green Thumb! item
Green Thumb!
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Heeman's


Value $50


Transform your backyard oasis with this $50 gift to get summer off to a great start.


https://www.heeman.ca/

Sweet teeth! item
Sweet teeth!
$1

Starting bid

Donated by YFC's Cafe Connect


Value $10


Enjoy 10 freshly made cranberry skor cookies for yourself, or share with a friend.


https://yfc.ca/london/cafe-connect/

This little light of mine! item
This little light of mine!
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Leads Employment Services


Value $30


Make any space smell delicious with these Leads created candles.


https://www.leadsservices.com/

Shop local! item
Shop local!
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Argyle BIA


Value $50


Support local Argyle/East London businesses with this $50 currency gift card.


https://www.argylebia.com/

Lunch time! item
Lunch time!
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Columbia Sportswear


Value $67


Be the talk of the lunch table with this lunch pack and double wall (for hot or cold) vacuum bottle.


https://stores.columbiasportswear.ca/on/london/employee-store-494

She Will Rise! item
She Will Rise!
$25

Starting bid

Donated by She Will Rise


Value $135


Be inspired with a room full of women including speakers Pastor Amanda Crabb and Dr. Alicia Britt Chole on Saturday September 19, 2026 at Centennial Hall with this complimentary ticket.


https://www.shewillriselondon.com/

Souper opportunity! item
Souper opportunity!
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Mitchell's Soup Co.


Value $126


Fill your pantry with the top 6 soup mixes!


https://www.mitchellssoupco.com/

Putt putt! item
Putt putt!
$15

Starting bid

Donated by One Extra Guy


Value $60


Get in the swing of golf season by practicing your putting with this 9ft putt ramp.


https://oneextraguy.com/

A cute fungi! item
A cute fungi!
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Leads Employment Services


Value: Priceless


Display this 8.5" by 8.5" Leads artist creation in your home or office to brighten up your space!


https://www.leadsservices.com/

Beauty of God's creation! item
Beauty of God's creation!
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Art Works Carolyn


Value: Priceless


Display YFC London's own Carolyn Bagnall's 20" by 16" beautiful creation of God's creation in your home or office.


https://www.artworkscarolyn.com/

Musical stylings! item
Musical stylings!
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Long & McQuade London


Value $55


Seranade family and friends as you learn to play your new ukelele.


https://www.facebook.com/LongMcQuadeLondonNorth

Photo ready! item
Photo ready!
$40

Starting bid

Donated by One-12 Photography


Value $299


Strike a pose with this 20 minute mini-session which includes 10 high resolution edited images in an online gallery. Valid Monday-Thursday.


https://one12photo.ca/family

Chocolate lovers! item
Chocolate lovers!
$375

Starting bid

Donated by Forrat's Chocolates


Value $750


This prize will allow you and 3 of your guests (any ages) to enjoy a Chocolate Class with local Chocolatier Marc Forrat in his London Factory. At an arranged date, you and your party will arrive, get prepared for the culinary experience and will start making chocolates with Marc and his crew. The entire experience lasts about 2 hours and at the end you take the chocolates home to enjoy with others or selfishly eat it all while hiding in your bedroom.


Come see what the Forrat’s team does everyday to bring a smile into people’s faces! 


Forrat’s… Because YOU deserve it!


https://forratschocolate.com/

Good for the ears! item
Good for the ears!
$25

Starting bid

Donated by London Music Hall


Value: $141


Treat yourself and 3 others to London Music Hall to see Faber Drive on October 2, 2026.


https://londonmusichall.com/

https://londonmusichall.com/events/faber-drive/

Light of the world! item
Light of the world!
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Terryl Campbell - PartyLite


Value $92.25


Light up any room in your house with this Butterfly Flurry scent glow wax warmer. Comes with wax melts in Dragon Fruit Zest, Whiskey Toddy and Vanilla Peach Rainbow.


https://linktr.ee/terrylcampbell

Summer fun! item
Summer fun!
$15

Starting bid

Donated by One Extra Guy


Value $50


As the weather has changed for the better, add some fun to your backyard gatherings with this Cornhole set. Fun for the whole family!


https://oneextraguy.com/

Squeaky clean! item
Squeaky clean!
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Kilworth Car Wash


Value $125


Keep your car spick and span with this $100 gift card. Comes with some Kilworth Car Wash swag.


https://www.kilworthcarwash.ca/

This little light of mine! item
This little light of mine!
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Daisy Day Creations


Value: Priceless


Display this custom, handmade battery operated lantern somewhere in your home or on the patio.

YFC Wearables! item
YFC Wearables!
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Branded by Collins


Value: $72


Complete your outfit with this YFC London tshirt and hoodie combo. You will get to choose your size and colour preference.


https://brandedbycollins.com/brandedbycollins2/shop/home

https://brandedbycollins.com/youthforchristlondon/shop/home

Don't volley in the kitchen! item
Don't volley in the kitchen!
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Smash Pickleball


Value: $120


Take you and your family for a pickleball adventure with these 4 guest passes at 1040 Wharncliff Rd. S. Guest passes are for first time visitors only.


https://smash-pb.com/

Night out! item
Night out!
$25

Starting bid

Donated by London Music Hall


Value: $183


Enjoy a night out with 3 friends to London Music Hall to see Winter Sleep on June 17, 2026.


https://londonmusichall.com/

https://londonmusichall.com/events/wintersleep-with-special-guests/

Mystery Treat Bag! item
Mystery Treat Bag!
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Dan Knight


Value: $40


Satisfy your sweet tooth with this mystery bag of goodies.

Night at the Bend! item
Night at the Bend!
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Oakwood Resort


Value: $280


Enjoy a deluxe night for 2 with breakfast at the beautiful Oakwood Resort in Grand Bend, ON. Expires May 31, 2027 and not valid on weekends in July or August or holidays or special events.


https://oakwoodresort.ca/

No name, no problem! item
No name, no problem!
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Mike & Grace's No Frills in Komoka


Value: $80


Fill your cupboard with life's essentials!


https://www.facebook.com/MikeAndGracesNoFrillsKomoka

Vroom, vroom! item
Vroom, vroom!
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Mt. Brydges Ford


Value: $230


Treat your car and yourself to a basket full of goodies including 4 tshirts, 2 hats, oil change gift certificate, a model car and 2 tickets to Jukebox Bingo in Mt. Brydges on Jun 6, 2026.


https://mtbford.ca/

Night with friends! item
Night with friends!
$25

Starting bid

Donated by London Music Hall


Value: $140


You and 3 others can sing the night away at London Music Hall with illScarlett on June 5, 2026.


https://londonmusichall.com/

https://londonmusichall.com/events/illscarlett-epdemic-20th-anniversary/

New do! item
New do!
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Studio H Artist Group


Value: $75


Treat yourself to service at Studio H with this $75 gift card.


https://studiohartistgroup.com/

Working Genius! item
Working Genius!
$200

Starting bid

Donated by The Advantage Mill


Value: $2000


Take Advantage of this opportunity to discover the strengths of your leadership or operational team.  Learn how understanding your team complement affects team meetings, and clarify the areas and circumstances in which your team members will perform best for your organization.  Included in the auction are five Working Genius assessments, five individual debriefs, and a two hour team seminar that demonstrates how to use people’s Working Genius to achieve individual, team, and organizational potential.  Discover the value of great organizational culture and how it contributes to your success.

*additional team members can be added at a nominal cost.

** must be a new Advantage Mill client


https://theadvantagemill.com/

Spice up your life! item
Spice up your life!
$10

Starting bid

Donated by McCormick Canada


Value: $75


Enhance any meal with this variety of delicious McCormick products, just in time for BBQ season.


https://www.clubhouse.ca/en-ca

Pearly whites! item
Pearly whites!
$20

Starting bid

Donated by The Wright Clinic & Patterson Dental


Value: $150


Keep your smile shiny and bright with this variety of teeth cleaning supplies, including a OralB electric toothbrush.


https://www.wrightclinic.ca/

https://www.pattersondental.com/

Bring Appin home! item
Bring Appin home!
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Appin BBQ Service & Catering


Value: $100


Bring the flavours of Appin into your home with this $100 gift card for instore meats and products.


https://appinbbqcatering.com/

Early Christmas shopping! item
Early Christmas shopping!
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Wood-be You Peg Dolls


Value: $50


Have yourself or someone you love recreated in peg doll format with this $50 gift card towards a Christmas order.


https://www.instagram.com/woodbeyoupegs/

God's creation! item
God's creation!
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Aveleen Josie


Value: Priceless


Enjoy this beautiful 10" by 8" painting of God's creation...just add your own frame!


https://www.aveleenjosie.com/

Pretty addition! item
Pretty addition!
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Michelle Havens


Value: $100


A beautiful necklace and clip on earrings set to enhance any outfit this summer!

Fresh summer eats! item
Fresh summer eats!
$10

Starting bid

Donated by The Green Window


Value: $50


Use this $50 gift card to pick up a fresh salad for your next picnic this summer!


https://www.thegreenwindow.ca/

Family photo shoot! item
Family photo shoot!
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Aveleen Josie


Value: $300


Get the family together for a 30 minute session in London, Ontario (outside London optional with a travel fee applied). Receive 20 digital images from the session.


https://www.aveleenjosie.com/

Sunday Morning Alarm Club! item
Sunday Morning Alarm Club!
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Sunday Morning Alarm Club


Value: $70


Whether you work or serve in ministry on Sunday morning this totebag, hat and Large shirt will be a great addition to your church attire.


https://sundaymorningalarmclub.com/

Get your health in check! item
Get your health in check!
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Elite Performance & Injury Centre


Value: $100


Take advantage of any servie offered at Elite Performance & Injury Centre in Ilderton with this $100 gift card. Services include sports medicine, physiotherapy, chiropractic, registered massage therapy and custom bracing.


https://epicsportsphysio.janeapp.com/

https://www.epicsportscentre.ca/

Sunday brunch for two! item
Sunday brunch for two!
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Idlewyld Inn and Spa


Value: $100


Enjoy Sunday brunch for two at the beautiful Idlewyld Inn and Spa on Grand Ave in London. Expires April 30, 2027. Not applicable on holidays. Gratuities are not included.


https://www.idlewyldinn.com/

Let the people know! item
Let the people know!
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Postcard Portables


Value: $330


Advertise your business or upcoming event with this one month sign rental for anywhere in London.


https://postcardportables.com/

Smiley face! item
Smiley face!
$20

Starting bid

Donated by The Wright Clinic & Patterson Dental


Value: $150


Keep your smile shiny and bright with this variety of teeth cleaning supplies, including a OralB electric toothbrush.


https://www.wrightclinic.ca/

https://www.pattersondental.com/

Road Trip! item
Road Trip! item
Road Trip!
$40

Starting bid

Donated by The Niagara Parks Commission


Value: $486.02

Enjoy all Niagara Falls has to offer with 2 passes to area attractions including Journey Behind the Falls, Butterfly Conservatory and Historic Fort Erie.


The passes don't have to be used in one day and don't expire.


https://www.niagaraparks.com/

Tune up for Fall! item
Tune up for Fall!
$20

Starting bid

Donated by GoLo Heating and Air Conditioning


Value: $147

Get your furnace ready for the Fall and beyond with this maintenance package. Expires December 31, 2027


https://golohvac.com/

I Workout! item
I Workout!
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Damian Warner Fitness Centre


Value: $265

Feel your best with this 3 month membership (includes classes). Must be activated by June 30, 2026.


https://www.damianwarnerfitnesscentre.ca/

FORE! item
FORE! item
FORE!
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Laser Engraved Products in Dorchester


Value: $30

Looking for a spot to put your keys, your spare change or other trinkets around the house? This handmade golf themed card box is the perfect solution.

Host in Style! item
Host in Style!
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Laser Engraved Products in Dorchester


Value: $50

Host your next party in style with this solid cherry and food-safe treated handmade charcuterie board.

Bless This Home! item
Bless This Home!
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Laser Engraved Products in Dorchester


Value: $30

Bless your home with this handmade 10"x10" wooden sign.

Gone Fishing! item
Gone Fishing! item
Gone Fishing!
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Laser Engraved Products in Dorchester


Value: $30

This handmade fishing themed card box is the perfect addition to your home or office to store all your hidden treasures.

Waterfront Night of Worship item
Waterfront Night of Worship
$40

Starting bid

Donated by The Vantage Point Centre


Value: $266

Enjoy a night of worship with Leeland and SEU Worship at the Hogs for Hospice Christian Concert presented by Vantage Point Centre in Seacliff Park in Leamington, Ontario for you and 3 friends on Sunday, August 2, 2026. Doors open at 6:30pm.


Nothing beats worshiping while watching the sunset with hundreds of other people.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!