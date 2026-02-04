YIF Trivia Night 2026

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PWYC ticket for a group: bring your own team of up to 4!
PWYC ticket for a group: bring your team of up to 4!
PWYC ticket for a group: bring your team of up to 4!
PWYC ticket for a group: bring your team of up to 4!
Pay-What-You-Choose ticket for an individual: come on your own and meet a team of up to 4 at the event!
Pay-What-You-Choose ticket for an individual: come on your own and meet a team of up to 4 at the event!
Pay-What-You-Choose ticket for an individual: come on your own and meet a team of up to 4 at the event!
Pay-What-You-Choose ticket for an individual: come on your own and meet a team of up to 4 at the event!
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