Youth Infringement Festival

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Youth Infringement Festival

About this event

YIF Trivia Night 2026

2 Daly Ave

Ottawa, ON K1N 6E2, Canada

Group PWYC- $20
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

PWYC ticket for a group: bring your own team of up to 4!

Group PWYC- $30
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

PWYC ticket for a group: bring your team of up to 4!

Group PWYC- $50
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

PWYC ticket for a group: bring your team of up to 4!

Group PWYC- $70
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

PWYC ticket for a group: bring your team of up to 4!

Individual PWYC- $10
$10

Pay-What-You-Choose ticket for an individual: come on your own and meet a team of up to 4 at the event!

Individual PWYC- $15
$15

Pay-What-You-Choose ticket for an individual: come on your own and meet a team of up to 4 at the event!

Individual PWYC- $25
$25

Pay-What-You-Choose ticket for an individual: come on your own and meet a team of up to 4 at the event!

Individual PWYC- $35
$35

Pay-What-You-Choose ticket for an individual: come on your own and meet a team of up to 4 at the event!

Add a donation for Youth Infringement Festival

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