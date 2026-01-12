Hosted by

YMCA Academy

About this event

Sales closed

YMCA Academy Youth Exchange Silent Auction

Pick-up location

15 Breadalbane St, Toronto, ON M4Y 1C2, Canada

Academy Swag Set #1 (Size Medium) item
Academy Swag Set #1 (Size Medium)
$25

Starting bid

Academy branded apparel and accessories: Tote bag, purple sunglasses, maroon buff, maroon baseball cap, maroon long sleeve (M),  maroon sweatpants (M). Value: $100

Academy Swag Set #2 (Size Large) item
Academy Swag Set #2 (Size Large)
$25

Starting bid

Academy branded apparel and accessories: Tote bag, purple sunglasses, maroon buff, maroon baseball cap, maroon long sleeve (L),  maroon sweatpants (L). Value: $100

Academy Swag Set #3 (size Extra Large) item
Academy Swag Set #3 (size Extra Large)
$25

Starting bid

Academy branded apparel and accessories: Tote bag, purple sunglasses, maroon buff, maroon baseball cap, maroon long sleeve (XL),  maroon sweatpants (XL).Value: $100

Morgan Rielly Maple Leafs Jersey (size XXL) item
Morgan Rielly Maple Leafs Jersey (size XXL)
$100

Starting bid

Morgan Rielly Maple Leafs Jersey (size XXL) Value: $250

Immanuel Quickly Autographed Toronto Raptors Jersey (L) item
Immanuel Quickly Autographed Toronto Raptors Jersey (L)
$100

Starting bid

Immanuel Quickly Autographed Toronto Raptors Jersey (Size large) Value: $250

Gradey Dick Autographed Toronto Raptors Jersey (Size XL) item
Gradey Dick Autographed Toronto Raptors Jersey (Size XL)
$100

Starting bid

Gradey Dick Autographed Toronto Raptors Jersey (size XL) Value: $250

OVO Daryl Sittler Maple Leaf’s Structure Hat item
OVO Daryl Sittler Maple Leaf’s Structure Hat
$30

Starting bid

OVO Daryl Sittler Maple Leaf’s Structure Hat Value: $68

Premium Leafs Jersey Autographed by Oliver Ekman-Larsson item
Premium Leafs Jersey Autographed by Oliver Ekman-Larsson
$120

Starting bid

Official NHL Premium Leafs Jersey Autographed by Oliver Ekman-Larsson (size 52) Value: $450

Morgan Rielly signed puck item
Morgan Rielly signed puck
$20

Starting bid

Official Licensed NHL puck signed by Toronto Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly Value: $60

Two 60-minute ADHD Coaching Sessions with Lisa Astolfo item
Two 60-minute ADHD Coaching Sessions with Lisa Astolfo
$80

Starting bid

Two (2) coaching sessions with ADHD coach and consultant, Lisa Astolfo

Includes mug and fidgets. Value: $260

Customized Pet Portrait by Lily Taylor item
Customized Pet Portrait by Lily Taylor
$40

Starting bid

Custom pet portrait (approx 8  x 10in- border included) in pencil crayon. No frame included Value: $100

Family Tree Frame Set item
Family Tree Frame Set
$10

Starting bid

Wallverbs Modular Wall Decor, 13pc set. Family Tree Frame set with hanging template. Value: $50

Nespresso Set item
Nespresso Set
$20

Starting bid

Cappuccino Mugs (large)

Set of 2

Barista Collection

Capacity: 13 oz.

Material: Porcelain

Dishwasher safe


Stackable Serving Set 

Material: recycled ceramic

Two compartments: one for sugar and the other for milk

Set of 2


Dark chocolates (200g)

Value: $100

$25 Old Spaghetti Factory Gift Certificate item
$25 Old Spaghetti Factory Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

$25 Old Spaghetti Factory Gift Certificate Value: $25

Young People's Theatre Gift Certificate 1 Adult and 1 Youth item
Young People's Theatre Gift Certificate 1 Adult and 1 Youth
$40

Starting bid

Young People's Theatre Gift Certificate - 1 Adult and 1 Youth ticket Value: $85.89

One Free Week of YMCA Day Camp item
One Free Week of YMCA Day Camp
$100

Starting bid

One free week of YMCA of Greater Toronto Summer Day Camp.

Valid for campers aged 6 - 12 for summer 2026. 

Up to $375 value.

YMCA Duffel Bag and Sweatshirt (size L) item
YMCA Duffel Bag and Sweatshirt (size L)
$25

Starting bid

YMCA Duffel Bag and Sweatshirt (size L) Value: $70

Toronto FC Tumbler and Toque item
Toronto FC Tumbler and Toque
$30

Starting bid

Toronto FC Tumbler and Toque

- Red Toronto FC Yeti Tumbler (295mL)

- Toronto FC pom toque
Value: $80

Toronto FC Tumbler and Cap item
Toronto FC Tumbler and Cap
$30

Starting bid

Toronto FC Tumbler and Cap

- Red Toronto FC Yeti Tumbler (295mL)

- Black TFC baseball cap
Value: $90

BOSS chain bracelet and card holder item
BOSS chain bracelet and card holder
$25

Starting bid

BOSS chain holder 

BOSS leather card holder
Value: $290

Coffee gift basket item
Coffee gift basket
$15

Starting bid

Trucillo 100% Arabica 2.2lb Value: $45

Andy Warhol Kaws Graphic Sweatshirt (size L) item
Andy Warhol Kaws Graphic Sweatshirt (size L)
$15

Starting bid

Andy Warhol Kaws Graphic Sweatshirt (size L) Value: $50

2 tickets to Toronto FC Game item
2 tickets to Toronto FC Game
$150

Starting bid

Toronto FC vs New England Revolution 

Saturday, August 15th, 2026 

BMO field, Section 105, row 6, seats 18 & 19. Value: $300


Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer, Black item
Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer, Black
$35

Starting bid

4800 x 1200 maximum colour dpi produces incredible quality and detail


Print documents and web pages with fast speeds of 9.9 images per minute (ipm) for black and 5.7 images per minute (ipm) for colour.


Combines dye ink for vivid colours and black pigment ink for sharp text.


Auto 2-sided Print allows you to automatically print on both sides of the paper and can help reduce paper usage and cost by up to 50-Percent


Print quietly without disturbing those around you. Value: $60

Clue Conspiracy board game item
Clue Conspiracy board game
$10

Starting bid

THE ADULT VERSION OF CLUE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR: Lie to your friends, get away with murder! The Clue Conspiracy game is a secret role strategy game of shifting suspicions - with a party vibe! Ages 14+. For 4-10 players

Value: $30

Handmade knit toque and mittens item
Handmade knit toque and mittens
$30

Starting bid

Handmade knit toque and mittens. Value: $70

Handmade knit toque and neck warmer item
Handmade knit toque and neck warmer
$25

Starting bid

Handmade knit toque and neck warmer. Value: $60

Handmade knit neck warmer item
Handmade knit neck warmer
$10

Starting bid

Handmade knit neck warmer.1 Value: $25

Handmade knit triangular scarf item
Handmade knit triangular scarf
$25

Starting bid

Handmade knit triangular scarf. Value: $50

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