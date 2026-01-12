YMCA Academy Youth Exchange Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Academy branded apparel and accessories: Tote bag, purple sunglasses, maroon buff, maroon baseball cap, maroon long sleeve (M), maroon sweatpants (M). Value: $100
Starting bid
Academy branded apparel and accessories: Tote bag, purple sunglasses, maroon buff, maroon baseball cap, maroon long sleeve (L), maroon sweatpants (L). Value: $100
Starting bid
Academy branded apparel and accessories: Tote bag, purple sunglasses, maroon buff, maroon baseball cap, maroon long sleeve (XL), maroon sweatpants (XL).Value: $100
Starting bid
Morgan Rielly Maple Leafs Jersey (size XXL) Value: $250
Starting bid
Immanuel Quickly Autographed Toronto Raptors Jersey (Size large) Value: $250
Starting bid
Gradey Dick Autographed Toronto Raptors Jersey (size XL) Value: $250
Starting bid
OVO Daryl Sittler Maple Leaf’s Structure Hat Value: $68
Starting bid
Official NHL Premium Leafs Jersey Autographed by Oliver Ekman-Larsson (size 52) Value: $450
Starting bid
Official Licensed NHL puck signed by Toronto Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly Value: $60
Starting bid
Two (2) coaching sessions with ADHD coach and consultant, Lisa Astolfo
Includes mug and fidgets. Value: $260
Starting bid
Custom pet portrait (approx 8 x 10in- border included) in pencil crayon. No frame included Value: $100
Starting bid
Wallverbs Modular Wall Decor, 13pc set. Family Tree Frame set with hanging template. Value: $50
Starting bid
Cappuccino Mugs (large)
Set of 2
Barista Collection
Capacity: 13 oz.
Material: Porcelain
Dishwasher safe
Stackable Serving Set
Material: recycled ceramic
Two compartments: one for sugar and the other for milk
Set of 2
Dark chocolates (200g)
Value: $100
Starting bid
$25 Old Spaghetti Factory Gift Certificate Value: $25
Starting bid
Young People's Theatre Gift Certificate - 1 Adult and 1 Youth ticket Value: $85.89
Starting bid
One free week of YMCA of Greater Toronto Summer Day Camp.
Valid for campers aged 6 - 12 for summer 2026.
Up to $375 value.
Starting bid
YMCA Duffel Bag and Sweatshirt (size L) Value: $70
Starting bid
Toronto FC Tumbler and Toque
- Red Toronto FC Yeti Tumbler (295mL)
- Toronto FC pom toque
Value: $80
Starting bid
Toronto FC Tumbler and Cap
- Red Toronto FC Yeti Tumbler (295mL)
- Black TFC baseball cap
Value: $90
Starting bid
BOSS chain holder
BOSS leather card holder
Value: $290
Starting bid
Trucillo 100% Arabica 2.2lb Value: $45
Starting bid
Andy Warhol Kaws Graphic Sweatshirt (size L) Value: $50
Starting bid
Toronto FC vs New England Revolution
Saturday, August 15th, 2026
BMO field, Section 105, row 6, seats 18 & 19. Value: $300
Starting bid
4800 x 1200 maximum colour dpi produces incredible quality and detail
Print documents and web pages with fast speeds of 9.9 images per minute (ipm) for black and 5.7 images per minute (ipm) for colour.
Combines dye ink for vivid colours and black pigment ink for sharp text.
Auto 2-sided Print allows you to automatically print on both sides of the paper and can help reduce paper usage and cost by up to 50-Percent
Print quietly without disturbing those around you. Value: $60
Starting bid
THE ADULT VERSION OF CLUE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR: Lie to your friends, get away with murder! The Clue Conspiracy game is a secret role strategy game of shifting suspicions - with a party vibe! Ages 14+. For 4-10 players
Value: $30
Starting bid
Handmade knit toque and mittens. Value: $70
Starting bid
Handmade knit toque and neck warmer. Value: $60
Starting bid
Handmade knit neck warmer.1 Value: $25
Starting bid
Handmade knit triangular scarf. Value: $50
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