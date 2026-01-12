YMCA Academy Youth Exchange Silent Auction

4800 x 1200 maximum colour dpi produces incredible quality and detail





Print documents and web pages with fast speeds of 9.9 images per minute (ipm) for black and 5.7 images per minute (ipm) for colour.





Combines dye ink for vivid colours and black pigment ink for sharp text.





Auto 2-sided Print allows you to automatically print on both sides of the paper and can help reduce paper usage and cost by up to 50-Percent





Print quietly without disturbing those around you. Value: $60