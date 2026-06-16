YMCA Charity Golf Tournament Online Auction, sponsored by A1 Machine & Welding

Perfect for your next excursion -- this stylish light blue 35L cooler features a FreezeSeal industrial-grade freezer style lid seal that keeps ice for days.

Calcutta's Renegade High-Performance coolers are roto-molded for durability and provide extreme ice retention even in the toughest conditions. These coolers have proven to be an essential tool for fishermen, hunters, boaters, tailgaters, campers and backyard party throwers. The oversized drain plug featuring a built-in 100 lumen LED light means no more fumbling through your cooler with a flashlight in your mouth.

You'll also receive a 4-pack of YETI Shot Glasses and a TW Outdoors snapback hat, courtesy of TW Outdoors.

Appx. Value $425