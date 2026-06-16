YMCA Charity Golf Tournament Online Auction, sponsored by A1 Machine & Welding

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Starting bid
Enjoy a one-year membership to the YMCA of Southern Interior B.C. Choose from any of our three fitness centre locations: Downtown Kelowna YMCA, H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre or the Kelowna Family YMCA. Enjoy state of the art facilities and one-on-one training options.
Whether you are training for a marathon or recovering from an injury, our health coaches are here to guide you to your goals. Try our wide variety of beginner to advanced fitness classes or hop in the pool for a soak—it's all included in your membership. Our centres are a welcome space for folks of all ages and stages.
Visit https://www.ymcasibc.ca/Join/Membership/Individual for a full list of membership benefits.
Appx. Value - $800
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of golf for four people with power carts included at the exclusive Kelowna Golf and Country Club! The Golf Course has a challenging layout that has the characteristics of an old traditional course. Its towering Ponderosa pines and meticulous grooming make playing this course a memorable experience. The back nine features five holes in a row where water comes into play for any errant shot. This stretch of holes is known around the Club as our "Amen Corner".
Valid throughout the 2026 season.
Appx. Value - $600
Starting bid
Discover a new level of wine making excellence with an exclusive tour for four at Martins Lane Winery. See first-hand their unique six-level, gravity-flow process. You’ll also receive a members-only bottle of their 2022 Naramata Ranch Vineyard Pinot Noir. It’s nearly impossible to get a private tour of this fabulous winery, so do not miss out!
Starting bid
Get the squad together for an exceptional Half Day West Kelowna Wine Tour with Kelowna Concierge! Join us on our Signature Sip West Kelowna Wine Tour, featuring tastings at four renowned Okanagan wineries.
Starting bid
Step into the world of angling with the Luhr Jensen Legacy Moocher 10'6" rod and the Luhr Jensen Legacy Mooching Reel from Rapala.ca. The LJ Legacy Moocher 10'6" rod boasts superior strength and sensitivity, allowing you to feel every nibble and strike with precision. Paired with the LJ Legacy Mooching Reel, renowned for its smooth and reliable performance, you'll be equipped to conquer the waters like never before. Don't miss this opportunity to bid on these exceptional fishing treasures and make your mark in the angling world.
Appx. Value - $800
Starting bid
Maui Jim started in 1987 as a small company selling sunglasses on Ka'anapali beach in Lahaina, Maui. Seeing a need in the market for technology that could protect eyes from intense glare and harmful UV while bringing the brilliant colors of the island to life, we engineered the revolutionary PolarizedPlus2® lens.
What began as our Classic Collection of seven styles, has evolved into over 125 styles of sunglasses, all of which are polarized and protect from 100% of harmful UVA and UVB rays, and over 125 styles of eyeglasses.
Our original office is located in Lahaina, Maui, and we still design and test all of our sunglasses there.
We always show our true colors that come shining through in our superior customer service. We promise that you will always be greeted with a friendly voice and a dedicated representative. We want you to be happy. That's why we stand behind every pair of sunglasses we make.
Appx Value - $600
Starting bid
Perfect for your next excursion -- this stylish light blue 35L cooler features a FreezeSeal industrial-grade freezer style lid seal that keeps ice for days.
Calcutta's Renegade High-Performance coolers are roto-molded for durability and provide extreme ice retention even in the toughest conditions. These coolers have proven to be an essential tool for fishermen, hunters, boaters, tailgaters, campers and backyard party throwers. The oversized drain plug featuring a built-in 100 lumen LED light means no more fumbling through your cooler with a flashlight in your mouth.
You'll also receive a 4-pack of YETI Shot Glasses and a TW Outdoors snapback hat, courtesy of TW Outdoors.
Appx. Value $425
Starting bid
Experience Kelowna Rockets hockey from some of the best seats in the house at Prospera Place! You'll receive 4 Premium Club Seats to a game of your choice during the 2026-27 season.
Appx. Value - $130
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2-hour bowling party for you and 5 friends at McCurdy Bowl! Includes lane rental and shoe rental.
Appx. Value - $260
Starting bid
Enhance your fishing experience with Canada's finest fishing lures. The winning bidder will receive an assortment of 14 lures, including:
Herb Spiedel Special, Model 230-3, is another of his custom designs that has been a fish favourite, catching many big ones along the way.
The Shazam Model 69-3 is a long-time Lyman favourite – and for good reason. The colour combo is another of our Kokanee baitfish designs, and the action makes it a top choice in the water, especially for trolling or running with a down-rigger.
The November Special Model 183-3 works year-round, despite it’s cool weather name. With the glow belly, glow eyes and proven performance it makes this a go-to in all conditions. Anglers like to keep this one close by!
Appx. Value $250
Starting bid
A leader in the equipment rental industry, Sunbelt Rentals is constantly advancing the idea of how a company can best serve its customers, communities and the planet. With this $250 Gift Card to start your project, we deliver solutions to support any job.
From a single rental to a long-term turnkey solution requiring technical expertise and engineered design, we offer versatility across every phase of your project.
Appx. Value - $250
Starting bid
Cactus Club Cafe is the go-to casual dining restaurant for undeniably delicious food. Born on the West Coast and growing across Canada, Cactus Club Cafe offers the best in global cuisine using local, fresh ingredients served in a vibrant, contemporary setting.
Our service is attentive, warm and unpretentious. Our people are passionate about delivering food and experiences that will keep our guests coming back again and again.
With two locations in Kelowna (downtown at the Yacht Club, and centrally located on Harvey Ave.) you'll have opportunities for some memorable evenings and fine dining.
Appx. Value - $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a fantastic round of golf, with power cart rental, for your group at the scenic Okanagan Golf Club.
Renowned for its natural beauty, abundant sunshine, crystal-clear lakes and extended golf season, Kelowna is truly a golfers' paradise! Situated on the eastern shore of the Okanagan Lake mid-way between Penticton in the south and Vernon in the North, Kelowna is the largest city in the Okanagan Valley. With championship golf, fine dining, unique shops and a vibrant cultural life - yet orchards and vineyards within 10 minutes of the downtown core, Kelowna is the perfect setting for any golfer.
The Okanagan Golf Club, a 36-hole facility consisting of The Bear and The Quail courses, is nestled amongst spectacular ponderosa pine forests and emerald greens.
Appx. Value - $600
Starting bid
With 200+ locations and more 24-hour access than any other gym, a GoodLife Fitness membership gives you access to programs and amenities that will help you achieve your goals. You will receive a three-month pass to the Kelowna Capri Centre Goodlife, along with a special gift bag filled with everything you need to start achieving your fitness goals.
For more details on membership benefits please visit: https://www.goodlifefitness.com/membership.html
Note: If you are an existing Goodlife member, you'll receive a three month credit on your account.
Appx. Value - $350
Starting bid
Five wineries. Five distinct expressions of place. One unforgettable tasting.
Join us at Sandhill for a guided exploration of wines from across the valley, featuring standout selections from Black Hills Estate Winery, Red Rooster Winery, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards and our own portfolio.
This educational experience is designed to showcase regional diversity, vineyard character, and the craftsmanship behind each bottle. Perfect for curious wine lovers looking to expand their palate.
In addition to your tasting experience, you'll also receive two Sandhill glasses plus a bottle of our 2022 Merlot and 2025 Rosé.
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 hours on Okanagan Lake with a boat rental from Downtown Marina.
Our fleet of boat rentals in Kelowna is the perfect way to explore Okanagan Lake. From high-end MasterCraft and tow boats to Chaparral bowriders, from kayaks to paddle boards, Kelowna Downtown Marina can get you on the lake affordably and in style.
Take a cruise through our boats for rent - there is something for everyone, every family, every sun-lover.
Appx. Value - $400
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of golf in the Okanagan with four rounds of golf with shared carts and range balls at the Harvest Golf Club! Valid throughout the 2024 season.
Established in 1994, The Harvest Golf Club has since become renowned in the area for its natural beauty, exceptional golf and impressive amenities. At 7,109 yards, The Harvest boasts a championship-length, 18-hole golf course nestled within the natural beauty of the Okanagan.
Wide fairways, amazing walkability, breathtaking panoramic views and over 800 fruit trees decorating the fairway make this parkland course unique. Thoughtfully carved through fruit orchards, several acres of the property remain devoted to working apple and wine grape orchards.
Appx. Value - $600
Starting bid
Black Mountain is an 18-hole, par-71 championship Kelowna golf course that spans 6,400 yards. Every level of golfer is welcome at Black Mountain, thanks to four tee boxes and a masterfully-planned design. Golf along the cliffs, and even try your hand at our famous island hole. Experience the rush of golfing cliff-side, against some of the most beautiful scenery the Okanagan has to offer.
Appx. Value - $600
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf with power cart rentals for four at the incredible Predator Ridge resort. For anyone looking for an Okanagan golf experience, a visit to Predator Ridge Resort should be at the top of the list. With 36-holes of championship golf and a golf resort community of over 700 homeowners, it’s no wonder that Predator Ridge is known as Canada's premier golf resort community and one of the best golf resorts in North America.
Note: must be redeemed before October 15, 2025
Appx Value: $900
Starting bid
Open to the public, Fairview Mountain has few rivals when it comes to scenery, beauty, and conditioning. Drama abounds—fairways plunge down valleys, as vineyards beckon in the distance. Smooth greens give you an experience rarely found outside of the most expensive private clubs.
Without question, Fairview Mountain has been a standout in the Southern Okanagan since 1925, which is why SCOREGolf noted the club as one of the best public courses in Canada, and among the best values as well. All of this is found just north of Osoyoos, amongst some of the greatest wineries in the world.
That’s Fairview Mountain—distinctly spectacular.
Appx. Value - $600
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