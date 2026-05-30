Hosted by

York Region youth orchestra

About this event

York Region youth orchestra's Silent Auction / Private Live Music Experience — Emerging Chamber Artists

Pick-up location

22 Esna Park Dr, Markham, ON L3R 1E1, Canada

Private Live Music Experience — Emerging Chamber Artists
$400

Starting bid

Bring the elegance of live music to your next special event with a 45-minute performance by three professional musicians from Emerging Chamber Artists.

Package includes:

  • 3 professional musicians (String Trio / Chamber Ensemble)
  • 45-minute live performance
  • Flexible repertoire (Classical, Movie Music, Elegant Background Music & More)
  • GTA location only

Perfect for: House Parties, Private Dinners, Weddings, Birthday Celebrations, Corporate Events, Special Gatherings

Terms & Conditions:

  • Advance booking required (minimum one month in advance)
  • Event date and time to be mutually agreed upon
  • Subject to musicians' availability
  • Performance must take place within the GTA
  • Non-transferable and has no cash value

Estimated Value: $900 · In support of YRYO Silent Auction & Youth Arts Development Contact: [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!