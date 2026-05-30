York Region youth orchestra's Silent Auction / Private Live Music Experience — Emerging Chamber Artists

Bring the elegance of live music to your next special event with a 45-minute performance by three professional musicians from Emerging Chamber Artists.

Package includes:

3 professional musicians (String Trio / Chamber Ensemble)

45-minute live performance

Flexible repertoire (Classical, Movie Music, Elegant Background Music & More)

GTA location only

Perfect for: House Parties, Private Dinners, Weddings, Birthday Celebrations, Corporate Events, Special Gatherings

Terms & Conditions:

Advance booking required (minimum one month in advance)

Event date and time to be mutually agreed upon

Subject to musicians' availability

Performance must take place within the GTA

Non-transferable and has no cash value

Estimated Value: $900 · In support of YRYO Silent Auction & Youth Arts Development Contact: [email protected]