York Region youth orchestra's Silent Auction / Private Live Music Experience — Emerging Chamber Artists

Bring the elegance of live music to your next special event with a 45-minute performance by three professional musicians from Emerging Chamber Artists.
Package includes:
- 3 professional musicians (String Trio / Chamber Ensemble)
- 45-minute live performance
- Flexible repertoire (Classical, Movie Music, Elegant Background Music & More)
- GTA location only
Perfect for: House Parties, Private Dinners, Weddings, Birthday Celebrations, Corporate Events, Special Gatherings
Terms & Conditions:
- Advance booking required (minimum one month in advance)
- Event date and time to be mutually agreed upon
- Subject to musicians' availability
- Performance must take place within the GTA
- Non-transferable and has no cash value
Estimated Value: $900 · In support of YRYO Silent Auction & Youth Arts Development Contact: [email protected]
Bring the elegance of live music to your next special event with a 45-minute performance by three professional musicians from Emerging Chamber Artists.
Package includes:
- 3 professional musicians (String Trio / Chamber Ensemble)
- 45-minute live performance
- Flexible repertoire (Classical, Movie Music, Elegant Background Music & More)
- GTA location only
Perfect for: House Parties, Private Dinners, Weddings, Birthday Celebrations, Corporate Events, Special Gatherings
Terms & Conditions:
- Advance booking required (minimum one month in advance)
- Event date and time to be mutually agreed upon
- Subject to musicians' availability
- Performance must take place within the GTA
- Non-transferable and has no cash value
Estimated Value: $900 · In support of YRYO Silent Auction & Youth Arts Development Contact: [email protected]