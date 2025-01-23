YOU FANCY YOURSELF

General seating. Save e-ticket on your phone. Your ticket confirmation will be at the door upon your arrival. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. There is a cash concession available prior to the show with all proceeds being donated to the Pioneer Memorial United Church Environmental lighting upgrade fund. There is no intermission.
General seating. Save e-ticket on your phone. Your ticket confirmation will be at the door upon your arrival. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. There is a cash concession available prior to the show with all proceeds being donated to the Pioneer Memorial United Church Environmental lighting upgrade fund. There is no intermission.
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